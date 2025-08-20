Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dotty's avatar
Dotty
9h

😭😭😭 and had we a decent president that wasn't compromised..I believe it would be over . I believe , Epsteins alive in Israel . And Israel is blackmailing Trump ...Russias in the same play . Innocent lives paying for corrupt politicians and their interest in land and money instead of humanity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Claudia's avatar
Claudia
12h

What a tragic loss of lives, cut down in the prime of life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture