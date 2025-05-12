Some extremely rude person who has obviously never read anything on my blog says the following.
What is it that I never STOP talking about?!
When have I EVER, just once, said, " Digital slavery is awesome when OUR GUY implements it! "?!
I am tempted to block them but…
I will say it ONCE MORE!!
The Fast-Approaching Digital Control Grid: A Checklist of Trump Administration Actions to Date
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Ha! You have often said things I disagree with ... but hey, much of it I do.
You choose to be in the position of reporting, and I am very grateful that you do.
There are many pathways.
People will always bleat, let them and ask them to point out in a reasonably lucid way what they think is happening and to back it up with credible evidence. It is the way of people who think they know the one true path, especially if they are recent converts - they cannot stop proselytising. For me I have found your items on "death" etc (What Happens When You Die ?, 17 Nov '24) fascinating & life changing. These show there is much more to be concerned about than the machinations of man. Though, as a "mere" mortal one can't help but find the current goings on absorbing. But, we must learn to watch them in a detached and disinterested way otherwise it'll do our heads in.