China continues research, creating a new deadly virus despite Corona

SUMMARY

Researchers at Guangzhou Laboratory have created a potentially deadly virus through gain-of-function research, despite ongoing debates about the origins of COVID-19, the Berliner Zeitung reports.

They developed a modified SADS-CoV (Swine Acute Diarrhea Syndrome Coronavirus) virus, integrating a bat virus gene that increased viral growth by up to 10,000 times. The modified virus showed harmful effects in lung and intestinal cells, leading to tissue damage in mice.

The study was conducted under BSL-2 safety conditions, comparable to a dentist’s office. Critics like microbiologist Richard H. Ebright warn that such research has no civilian application and could lead to mass destruction. The continuing debate raises concerns about future pandemics resulting from these experiments.

The original item (in German)

https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/politik-gesellschaft/geopolitik/china-forscht-weiter-neues-toedliches-virus-erschaffen-li.10007517