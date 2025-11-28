Researchers at Guangzhou Laboratory create a potentially deadly virus through gain-of-function research
China continues research, creating a new deadly virus despite Corona
SUMMARY
Researchers at Guangzhou Laboratory have created a potentially deadly virus through gain-of-function research, despite ongoing debates about the origins of COVID-19, the Berliner Zeitung reports.
They developed a modified SADS-CoV (Swine Acute Diarrhea Syndrome Coronavirus) virus, integrating a bat virus gene that increased viral growth by up to 10,000 times. The modified virus showed harmful effects in lung and intestinal cells, leading to tissue damage in mice.
The study was conducted under BSL-2 safety conditions, comparable to a dentist’s office. Critics like microbiologist Richard H. Ebright warn that such research has no civilian application and could lead to mass destruction. The continuing debate raises concerns about future pandemics resulting from these experiments.
The original item (in German)
https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/politik-gesellschaft/geopolitik/china-forscht-weiter-neues-toedliches-virus-erschaffen-li.10007517
Undoubtedly, there is much, much more to this story.
I highly doubt these dystopian Chinese “researchers” created this deadly new bioweapon on their own initiative.
It’s laughably unlikely given their previous sordid history.
Pre-cursor versions of the diabolical pathogen were likely stolen and smuggled out of another (likely Western) nation’s research laboratory and into a CCP research facility.
And it’s also highly probable that a large sum of money was exchanged.
As always, follow the money and scrutinize the timing of a series of mysterious deaths that inevitably follow.
If it’s Chinese, there will be a cock up and a cover up.