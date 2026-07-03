Posted at stopthecrime.net

Excerpt from the said UN doc: “Failure to comply or resist will be met by violent and brutal force, and those not in compliance should expect to be shot on sight”

TWNZ Comment:

With the cull of humans well under way the plan you thought was conspiracy is here in finer detail. I’ve quoted some of it briefly however download the pdf for yourself and read it in full. Maybe sign up to stopthecrime for emails. Peruse their recent updates particularly the Iron Mt report and the secret covenant.

Note in the document the item of separation of parents from their children ... that’s been practiced for here in NZ over the past 4 years, alluded to in various ways. (See here, here, here, here and here). (Note also that mobile phones are now banned in NZ schools. In the event of emergencies or drills as outlined in the article links, your child will be uncontactable).

Also, the surrender of your weapons. The coercion to comply (the mandates). As we speak the corporations parading as governments are ignoring their excess death tolls and coming up with all kinds of reasons for this ‘mysterious’ phenomenon, but never the experimental. New link added below from Celeste Solum regarding the Fema Camp plans. She is an ex Fema employee with inside knowledge.



Note: some updates provided in comments ... the link to the pdf is now repaired ...

Some relevant links have been added to the document in italics. I have now pasted in the entire document due to the fact I am hearing back that it is still showing a 404 error ... TWNZ



United Nations Directive 001, The Start of The New World Order, In our Calendar Year of 4 July, 2025.

In accordance with the approval of the majority of United Nations members, the

following directive is in effect upon receipt, and will be implemented immediately with

the exception of those subjects or items, that will obviously require additional time to

change and/or implement. All United Nations States will forthwith be known by there

new name and corresponding number. For instance, the former nation of Canada will

now be known as America Area 0001, The former United States of America with now be

simply known as America Area 0002. The former Central America, to include the former

nation of Mexico, will now be known as America Central Area 0003, and the remainder

of the former nations of South America will collectively be know as America Area 0004.

The former nations in Europe will collectively and henceforth are to be known as Europe

0010, with a new map to delineate boundaries between Europe 0010 and Asia 0020. All

new names for former nations within the various world continents, are listed in the

addendum to this directive, along with new maps, in order to establish boundaries and

locations of main United Nations Control Centers (UNCCs), which will administer all

future government, administrative, military and policing responsibilities.

As of 17 March, 2025 the former United States of American has turned over their

military and police forces to United Nations for control and responsibility, and they will

be disbanded or integrated into our Global United Nations forces, as soon as possible.

The former United States of America, being the last nation to cede authority over to the

United Nations Security Council, has created untold problems and delays for our United

Nations plans, and will soon feel the brunt of rapid and decisive changes to meet our

scheduled goals, of a unified and One- World- Government.

The entire Executive Branch of the former United States Government is hereby

dismissed, as our selected United Nations Leaders will assume those duties, with an

approved administrative council, to assume those duties. The Judicial Branch is likewise

dismissed immediately, as United Nations Judges have been selected and are waiting to

assume that task. However, the Legislative Branch will remain at their posts, until they

are incrementally relieved of duties by United Nations Representatives, not yet selected

or in place to discharge those responsibilities.

Questions regarding this directive or further concerns should be held in abeyance until

United Nations Representatives for your respective locations, have arrived to resolve

pending issues and questions. For the immediate moment, you may continue your life as

you have in the past. However, the instructions below are not to be questioned or

disputed. You will all have sufficient time to understand and follow these and future

directives, orders, and regulations as they are formulated and issued. Please do not panic,

and you will find our new world transforming into one of a society of planetary

excellence.

Orders to all Personnel of former Federal, State, County, and Local Governmental

Entities.

1. On 5 July, 2025 you will commence to repaint all ships, aircraft, vehicles (both

military and civilian) to the United Nations Blue colors, as has been already

completed in all other nations of the world. Aircraft, ship, and vehicle numbering

will remain as is, with the exception that the UN or United Nations wording will

precede all numbers and letters You are further instructed to make preparations to

change all uniforms for both military and civil police units, to the United Nations

light Blue colors.

2. All instructions or directives from the United Nations Security Council or United

Nations Representatives will be understood to be applicable to the entire former

nation or nations, and will be enforced throughout all areas and locations. Failure

to comply or resist will be met by violent and brutal force, and those not in

compliance should expect to be shot on sight. The United Nations Council

Members and their Representatives have neither the time nor inclination to debate

concerns, or to negotiate loss of authority, property, income, or so called

freedoms. All future authority and control is in the hands of the United Nations,

and any interference in our attainment scheduled goals will not be tolerated, and

will be dealt with through jailing or swift elimination.

3. Hospital and clinics will continue to administer medical services as in the past.

However, all hospital and clinics will have management replacements and future

medical services will be provided as per United Nations directives, soon to be

published. While free care will be available to all, individuals over 50 years of age

will not be allowed to have replacement organs, as the costs are unacceptable and

the individual will have limited abilities to perform needed work for our planets

future. Similarly, those with diseases or deformities (to include children and

infants) that preclude future possibilities for work and enhancement to their

locales, with have approved euthanasia used, depending on the individual,

circumstances, and abilities.

4. Schools and universities/colleges will continue to operate as scheduled, and until

such time as administrators and educators are tested and returned to their

classrooms. That is, in accordance with United Nations educational directives.

Teachers and educators not meeting United Nations standards or following UN

directives will be replaced and new jobs will be found for the willing. Those

unwilling to cooperate, will soon be on the streets seeking other vocations.

5. Farmers who grow food products and corporations which process foods and

wholesale them, will continue to operate as normal, and until given further

instructions. However, all farming and corporation equipment will be painted the

United Nations blue color, and numbering or lettering will be changed in the same

manner as that listed in order # 1 above.

6. Police organizations of all types and kinds, which include Federal, State, County,

and Local Police, are now under the control and authority of the United Nations.

While formal written changes will be promulgated to each and every police entity

very soon, you are now an approved United Nations Police Force, and will take

all future directions from your local United Nations Representatives. We expect

resistance in many forms to our orders, therefore, you are now authorized and

have shoot to kill authorization, to anyone opposing you or our directives, and

that includes your fellow police officers. There is no need to be concerned with

trials or charges against you personally, as you have been granted authority to

shoot anyone resisting your authority at any time. All trials are on hold

indefinitely, and murderers, rapists, child molesters, arsonists, drug dealers, and

prostitutes will be shot on site, or until such time as a more controllable situation

can be established, and further guidelines provided. [see here also]

7. We acknowledge that some armed resistance from some police, military, and

veterans groups, as well as from groups and individuals of various other patriotic

beliefs or even anarchists, is to be expected. These people or groups will be

eliminated either by your own forces, or by those forces assigned by our United

Nations Military Command. All nuclear, biological, and chemical weaponry are

now under Untied Nations control, and will be used in those areas where

resistance proves to take too long, or becomes too costly manpower wise. Those

who believe they can take a 30/30 rifle or .22 pistol/rifle and oppose us, are sadly

mistaken, as biological and chemical use [see here] is authorized for all areas of the former

United States of America. Further, if resistance continues for an extended period

of time, then atomic and/or nuclear weapons may also be authorized. So it will

require very stupid people to want to oppose this inevitable change in

government, and your demise will simply allow our plans to progress at a steadier

rate. Everyone is expendable, with the exception of senior United Nations Leaders

and their families, so do not provide our Council with the excuse to eliminate you,

your friends, and your neighbors.

8. All illegal drugs and alcohol sales are hereby prohibited and a minimum 20 year

jail sentence will be imposed on a first offense. Second offenses will not be

tolerated, and abusers of these prohibited items will be eliminated as mentally ill

patients will no redeemable value. Smokers will be given 90 days to end that

habit, and will be sentenced to 5 years in jail if sufficient progress is not noted

during allowable that period. This problem may take care of itself in the future, as

all tobacco sales will be prohibited in the near future.

9. All forms of religion and religious beliefs are hereby prohibited. All churches will

cease to hold services and building and structures that are not demolished, will be

used for the needs of United Nations organizations. All religious icons, books,

and paraphernalia are to be destroyed before United Nations Representatives

arrive. They alone will determine the best use of the building or structure, or

whether to simply demolish them. [remember this? If it’s ‘fact checked’ then it’s

pretty much the truth]

10. Children past the age of 5 will be sent to United Nations Schools for future

schooling and training. Parents will be allowed to visit with their children on a

semi-annual basis for a 3 day period.

The task of changing the previous government is an enormous task, and will take time to

implement all the planned goals. The cooperation and assistance of each individual, to

speedily attain these objectives is required by our Council Members. Those who

cooperate will find their futures to be more pleasant. Those who refuse to cooperate will

find that they are no longer needed, and will find their future plans may be short lived.

This ends the initial instructions and orders in Directive number 001, which has

been specifically prepared for the citizens of the former United States of America.

Further instructions will be forthcoming as changes are made and resistance

intelligence is assessed.

-Stolz sends-

DOWNLOAD THE FULL DOCUMENT HERE

Further @ 15/5/24 the link below to an article commenting on the alleged UN doc has been sent me by Jo-Blogs @ Red Sky in the Morning. Jo’s thought s on the document:

I downloaded the document and obtained its properties using Foxit Reader. There’s no author name and it was written in 2005 using Open Office Writer. I downloaded some pdf documents from the UN to compare. The UN staff are using Acrobat PDF Maker. They always have the author name in firstname.lastname format in their documents which Acrobat PDF Maker would have got from the UN staff member username. The UN also have a reference number at the top of their documents. I distrust what fact checkers have to say about the document, they’re the modern day censors.

An excerpt included...further links right at the end of this article... TWNZ

A weird UN document dated July 4, 2025 has leaked online?



Excerpt: “At first glance, the document looks like a fake, however, for a fake it is somehow very common – Google immediately gives out several links for key phrases. If this is a fake, then it should be hanging on some fake conspiracy site, but it hangs by itself....what is most interesting, the document appears, among other things, on the official website of the University of San Carlos and is cited, obviously, as an example of writing such papers for future lawyers. Examples for students can, of course, be very different, but this is a very peculiar example.

Therefore, it seems to us that this UN Directive was thrown online by some serious people (some say they are Rotary members) to study public opinion and gradually accustom the brains of the citizens of the future united world to what will happen. But whether it will be July 4, 2025, or everything will happen a little later or a little earlier – is unknown.”

LINKS BELOW (NEWEST FIRST)

NOTE:

Folk have long watched the real plan of the globalists ... Pamela Schuffert is one who has been reporting for over two decades, see her links below:

FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM

Note: Celeste speaks about the plans for the Fema camps

https://www.bitchute.com/video/q4GU1PpFDmoY/

Pam Schuffert Reports https://educate-yourself.org/ps/

US Soldier in Germany Reports to Pam Schuffert on Globalist Urban Warfare Training https://educate-yourself.org/ps/psrnotefromjoningermany01jul01.shtml

“PREMONITIONS OF AN AMERICAN HOLOCAUST” An Introduction by Pamela R. Schuffert January 1, 2002 http://www.americanholocaust.50megs.com/Introduction.htm

Martial Law in the United States: Its Meaning, Its History, and Why the President Can’t Declare It https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/martial-law-united-states-its-meaning-its-history-and-why-president-cant

The CONFIRMED AMTRAK DEATHCAMP of Beech Grove IN -CIA SOURCE Confirms AMTRAK DEATHCAMP Under MARTIAL LAW- SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2009 By Pamela Rae Schuffert presenting investigative journalism with a Christian perspective- https://americanholocaustcoming.blogspot.com/2009/02/confirmed-amtrak-deathcamp-of-beech.html

NZ Evangelist and author Barry Smith is another who blew the whistle, he reported and traveled internationally from the early 1970s until he died in 2002... watch one of his interviews on this page:

https://envirowatchnz.com/one-world-govt-new-world-order/

other related posts & updates:

NATIONAL AND STATE PROVISIONS FOR MEDICAL MARTIAL LAW TO BE ENACTED ARE IN PLACE: Arizona granted former governor, Doug Ducey, the authority to create, operate and maintain concentration camps.



The pandemic-vaccine industry is desperate; for the next “pandemic” they want to use police and even NATO to force vaccination on people

https://expose-news.com/2024/08/04/they-want-to-use-police-and-even-nato-to-force/

Prison Camps for Political Dissidents in All 50 States

Walmart insider speaks about tunnels underneath leading to FEMA death camps

Alert: What does the presence of the National Guard around the country signal?



FEMA’s Camps & large scale ‘readiness’ drills carried out since the ’80s

https://envirowatchnz.com/2023/12/06/femas-camps-large-scale-readiness-drills-carried-out-since-the-80s/



In Ohio CDC says your kids could be detained at school & sent to a FEMA camp for quarantine

https://envirowatchnz.com/2020/10/17/in-ohio-cdc-says-your-kids-could-be-detained-at-school-sent-to-a-fema-camp-for-quarantine/



Rex 84: FEMA’s Blueprint for Martial Law in America

https://counterinformation.wordpress.com/2020/07/24/rex-84-femas-blueprint-for-martial-law-in-america-2/



FEMA’s Camps & large scale ‘readiness’ drills carried out since the ’80s

Your Rights Have Been Suspended

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BgrCywjlkRde/

Gov Predicts Population Drop to 100 Million in 2025 +Walmart FEMA Camps +15 Minute Cities

