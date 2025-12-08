I am closing my blog seemorerocks.is, so have decided to bring over the more important items.

This relates to articles dating from 2021-23 which should act as a review.

Earlier items from 2020 are on my previous blog robinwestenra.blogspot.com .

This was a series of videos that I made in 2020 to illustrate how the “pandemic” started and I saw it at the time.

How things changed!

I remember clearly the complacency of Adern, the passenger liners spewing out passengers into the community, the old warnings handed out to passengers arriving at airports.

But then Adern got her letter from “Dr” Tedros.

She jumped to attention and a week or so later the country was in lockdown.

July 16, 2021

22 DAYS IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT IN A NEW ZEALAND QUARANTINE CENTRE

This is what happens when a well-informed woman, returning to New Zealand POLITELY declines to be tested with the PCR test.

Comrade Jacinda Adern was true to her word

This is my video

A woman, Mary Jane Newman, returning to New Zealand was kept in solitary confinement and treated like a leper in a Managed Isolation Quarantine facility (MIQ)

In Auckland there was a lockdownin Auckland that lasted three months

August 19, 2021

BILLY TE KAHIKA AND VINNY EASTWOOD ARRESTED AND CHARGED UNDER DRACONIAN ACT

I have some sympathy (but only to a certain extent) at this futile gesture. They must have known they would be arrested but probably expected they would be released as would normally be the case.

But we are living in very different times

Conspiracy theorists Billy Te Kahika and Vinny Eastwood will appear in court on Thursday, each facing three charges after taking part in an anti-lockdown protest.

The pair were among four people arrested outside TVNZ’s headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

“Two men, aged 49 and 36, are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today following arrests at a protest in Auckland yesterday,” police told Newshub.

“They are each facing two charges under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act, and one charge under the Search and Surveillance Act.”

Te Kahika came to prominence in 2020 as leader of the Public Party, which teamed up with former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross’ Advance NZ to contest that year’s election. The pair campaigned on a platform of conspiracy theories and misinformation, and failed to be elected.

Eastwood used to host a YouTube channel where he would regularly host Te Kahika, but was booted off the platform for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

In addition to Te Kahika and Eastwood, police said a 52-year-old woman would appear in court next week facing two charges – one under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act, and the other under the Search and Surveillance Act.

“As this matter is now before the court we are unable to comment further.”

Under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act, the pair face up to six months in prison or a $4000 fine. The Search and Surveillance Act has a range of penalties, including imprisonment.

Because the media are (worse than) useless scribes they won’t tell you what is in the Act even if they knew, so I will.

The text of the Enabling Act is HERE

Until the war changed everything even Adolf HItler acted according the law (passed by the nazis)

August 23, 2021

NEW ZEALAND LOCKDOWN – 22 AUGUST, 2021

HERE is my photographic essay of the lockdown where I live.

“An important message…NZDSOS want to spread the word now amongst those who seem very good at opposing government narrative that we have yesterday sent a list to the government – Jacinda Ardern, Chris Hipkins, Ashley Bloomfield, Medsafe MCNZ – of the 100 confirmed post jab deaths we have collated to date so they can no longer ignore what they are lying about. We have many more deaths still to write up with 2 per day coming in on average. plus hundreds of injuries eg strokes, heart attacks, clots etc.

Please spread far and wide.… and sign & share the Doctors’ Speaking Out with Science declaration below

SIGN THE DECLARATION HERE

New Zealand Government recruiting for a Disinformation Analyst

Listing Description

Key details

LocationWellington, Wellington

Job typeFull time

DurationPermanent

Description

Senior Analyst – Disinformation

Full time position, on a Fixed Term or Secondment basis

Must be immediately available for a period of 8 weeks

(with potential opportunity for longer term work)

Wellington based role

Ko wai mātou | About us

The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s (DPMC’s) purpose is to advance an ambitious, resilient and well-governed New Zealand.The COVID-19 Group, within the DPMC, is guided by a mission to mobilise the collective capacity of government to eliminate COVID-19 while sustaining New Zealand’s economy and social cohesion.

Mō tēnei tūranga mahi | About this role

The COVID-19 Group is responsible for integration of strategy and policy, system readiness and planning, insights and reporting, system risk and assurance, and public engagement and communications.

We are seeking to appoint at pace a fixed termSenior Analystwhose role will be to actively monitor open source social media channels, to triage across these channels and to case-manage issues. You will work as part of a small team in DPMC and connect in with a larger cross-government networks, working to respond to, and build resilience to, disinformation in New Zealand. You will be working in a fast-paced dynamic environment and have the opportunity to shape future capability development.

Ko wai koe | About you

We select on capability and welcome a wide range of applications where the candidate can demonstrate the following:

Familiar with proactively searching across public facing social platforms

Strong ability to analyse and present in writing

Sound judgement for triage of key issues and emerging trends

Collaborative approach to ensuring action

Ta matou e tuku | What we offer

Salary range for this position is $95,000 – $110,000 including Kiwi Saver contributions.

We pride ourselves on the quality of our staff and understand the importance of fostering a working environment where excellence is recognised and where staff are encouraged to develop their own talents and potential. We welcome diversity, in all its forms, in fact we believe it is a strength.

All DPMC roles are flexible by default and a positive work life balance is encouraged.

Me pehea te tono |How to apply

If you would like to be considered for this role, please apply online.

Applications close at 5pm, Friday 27th August 2021.

Application details

Apply online for this role or contact Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet NZ for more information.

If nothing else this tweet is symbolic of the “New Normal” in New Zealand

This is becoming the new norm on social media.

This first appeared after the Christchurch mosque shooting in 2019, which marked the point when New Zealand became a fascist state

Wellington doctor’s anti-vaccination text message to patients being taken ‘very seriously’ by Medical Council

The Medical Council is looking “very seriously” at a text message sent by a local Wellington doctor to his patients, informing them he doesn’t support Covid-19 vaccinations.

Medical Council chair Dr Curtis Walker said the council received a number of notifications on Friday morning about the text, which Dr Matthew Shelton of Plimmerton Medical Centre sent on Thursday evening.

Walker said the council was taking immediate steps, including communicating with the doctor on Friday.

“Our primary focus is public safety. The council’s view is that there is no place for anti-vaccination messages in professional practice, nor any promotion of anti-vaccination claims including on social media and advertising by health practitioners,” Walker said.

A law lecturer has come out against the arrest of anti-lockdown protesters in Auckland yesterday, calling it the death of democracyAn AUT law lecturer has come under fire for posting a video in which she calls the arrests of Billy Te Kahika Jr and Vinny Eastwood a sign of the “death of democracy”.Amy Benjamin, a lecturer of international law, went public with her take on the outcome of Thursday’s protest last night on YouTube.She called the decision to go into a snap lockdown an “insane policy that probably amounts to a crime against humanity”.In the video, she voiced outrage that Te Kahika Jr was arrested for peacefully protesting – which runs counter to police’s statement the arrest was made for the breach of the health order.

She also made the demonstrably false claim that Covid-19 can be treated with ivermectin.

Benjamin made a maskless appearance at the protest in downtown Auckland yesterday, which led to four arrests.

Her distaste for masking up was flagged by students in one of her classes this week.

A source from AUT reported that she asked a student to remove his face mask in a lecture earlier this week, despite the university’s policy allowing students to wear masks and socially distance in class.

In response, Benjamin said she didn’t ask a student to remove a face mask. “I told him he should feel free to do so, not that he should do so or must do so. And he seemed to react with relief when I said this and promptly took off his mask, with a smile.” It’s not the first time Benjamin has taken flack for courting controversy.

In 2017, an article of hers was published by the African Journal of International and Comparative Law questioning whether 9/11 was a “false flag attack”, saying the evidence strongly suggests the attacks “were either perpetrated by elements of the US Government or allowed by them to happen”.

Although Benjamin was present at the protest, her inability to pronounce Te Kahika Jr’s name suggests she is not a dedicated follower of his.

Nevertheless, many of the claims she made in her video echoed his, such as calling Covid-19 an easily treatable disease that poses little risk to the healthy population.

Meanwhile, back in Benjamin’s native United States, Covid-related deaths have skyrocketed over the last month, now averaging 769 per day.

This is according to the Reuters tally – mainstream media Benjamin said has “parroted [the Covid narrative] incessantly”.

“Now this, ladies and gentlemen,” Benjamin said about Te Kahika’s arrest, “should make all of you sit up and take notice … Certainly you must see the problem with criminalising and forbidding peaceful protest and demonstration against such a policy.”

It should be noted that the arrest of Te Kahika Jr was for breaching the health order and gathering in public under Level 4 restrictions, rather than for the act of protesting itself.

She said public gathering is critical for protest.

“The Government could have created an exemption from the health-order edict for core political-speech rights, but chose not to,” she said. “So here we are.”

The video was Benjamin’s ‘maiden broadcast’ on her YouTube channel, which is called American Spirit.

A former student of Benjamin’s said she was an upbeat and slightly eccentric tutor in her first year Public Law paper.

“She was deeply enthusiastic about us using correct grammar in our assignments,” she said. “And presenting our opinions loudly and proudly.”

Australia’s PM says country unlikely to return to zero cases

NZ’s Hipkins says delta raises questions about approach

The Covid-19 delta variant has forced Australia and New Zealand to review their strategies of eliminating infections of the virus, and prompted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to say it’s highly unlikely his country will ever return to zero cases.

Australia’s focus needs to shift to hospitalization rates rather than case numbers, Morrison told ABC’s Insiders program Sunday. The highly infectious nature of delta raised some “pretty big” questions about New Zealand’s approach of eliminating the disease, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in an interview on TVNZ. …

“With a virus that can be infectious within 24 hours of someone getting it, that does change the game a bit,” Hipkins said. “With our Level Four lockdown, we are very well placed to be able to run it to ground, but we have to be prepared for the fact that we can’t do that every time there is one of these.”….

Hipkins said the system had worked well pre-delta, but it was now looking “less adequate and less robust.”

This is the law, not what the cops are telling people

Counterspin Ep. 24 – LOCKDOWN SPECIAL #

On tonights show the two woman arrested in Aotea Square. Lawyer Liz Lambert and mother of 3 Dana Lee.

International Protest Footage.

Napolean Busch visited by The Police.

News Bulletin At Weeks End News

Back in 2021 I was subject to all sorts of interference and difficulty. In 2024 that seems to have all but disappeared.

Heart-rending video: what it is like for the elderly in lockdown

Back in 2021 I was subject to all sorts of difficulties and interference that in 2024 seem to have gone away.

August 25, 2021

HOW I AM BEING INTERFERED WITH

Every time I go on to the computer I go through a pallaver to get onto my own site to post material.

It only relates to seemorerocks.is, nothing else – everything loads fine except for certain websites such as the Defender.

After working for some time, more slowly than I should, but nevertheless successfully, I am told that I have “lost connection” even though everything works fine elsewhere.

My usual response is to shut down and reboot and it often works OK after that for a while. My suspicion is that there is something within my own system that gets triggered under certain circumstances.

I have tried various ways to speed things up and usually I get met with blank looks and even an acknowledgement that things are operating other than as they should.

The response is usually some plugin or tweeking that will remove the problem. Except that it never does.

Just before, when working and trying to open a You Tube video I got this message on the Epic browser

When I changed to another browser the problem went away but I suspect Epic picked up something untoward.

And then there was this from a reader who could not get any sound on a video he was trying to play:

Thanks for the response. I have managed to get sound on the older of the two phones I use.

The sound problem is coincident with the appearance of an on screen symbol that only appears when I’m on Seemorerocks and if tapped displays lines of descriptive code.

Disconcerting at best.

I don’ t think I’m being paranoid. I do not think there is a little person monitoring me 24/7 but there may well be AI or some sort of virus or trojan horse that is triggered.

There are forces that do not want the truth from getting out.

****

These were the messages going out on social media

ARE YOU A DANGEROUS EXTREMIST?

Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming too prepared?

We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support

New Zealand fast-tracks PFIZER jab

A slip-of-the-tongue from a NZ vaccinologist

On another interview Helen Petussis-Harris correctly referred to the “vaccine”as an “operating system”

Here is what Jacinda Adern and Chris Hipkins were saying back then

New Zealand fast-tracks PFIZER jab

September 10, 2021

DR. SIOUXIE WILES: “DO WHAT I SAY AND NOT WHAT I DO”

There is nothing ambiguous in which our Dear leader says.

“Stay local, do not congregate, do not talk to your neighbours,”

“We know from overseas research on the Delta variant that it can be spread by people walking past each other”

This is reinforced by Jacinda Adern’s friend and confidant.

So, it must have been an embarassement when the “New Zealander of the Year” was discovered on a beach talking to her mate, Auckland University Associate Professor and The Spinoff writer Dr Nicola Gaston, not only in close proximity and without masks.

September 10, 2021

New Zealander of the Year Siouxsie Wiles – Unmasked

I am fully aware of who Cameron Slater is.

However, does it not behoove us to be objective and listen to anyone even if they are on the “wrong” side but demostrably speaking the truth.

Siouxie defended herself in the usual way – it may all be true but is ‘disinformation’ because the motivation may have been designed “to discredit her and disrupt the country’s collective response to Covid-19… and her political colleagues defended her with a story that she was “not breaking the rules”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF

Dr Siouxsie Wiles says a video of her at the beach with her bubble buddy, circulated with accusations she was breaking level 4 rules, is “disinformation”.

Wiles told Stuff this was a “really clear case of disinformation” that was spread to discredit her and disrupt the country’s collective response to Covid-19….

“The definition of disinformation is when someone creates misleading information or false information in order to further their agenda,” she said.

She said she’d spent the week tackling fake information and helping people make informed decisions about the vaccine.

“To find myself at the centre of it is obviously hard.”

“The definition of disinformation is when someone creates misleading information or false information in order to further their agenda,”

Isn’t that the definition of government propaganda?

She was also defended from the Far Left by someone who is very bit as toxic as Cam Slater.

Judith uses creepy stalker footage off Slater’s new hate blog to smear Dr Siouxsie Wiles, an academic who has been crucial in the public health messaging to keep us safe during a fucking pandemic!!!

Firstly Dr Wiles WAS NOT breaking lockdown rules, she is allowed to cycle to the beach and walk around maskless! This attempt to smear her as a hypocrite for not complying with rules is a Fox News tactic to undermine trust in social distancing mandates.

Secondly, why the fuck is the mainstream media giving life oxygen to a hate merchant like Cameron Slater, the most radioactive toxic dirty politics mercenary in the country!

Thirdly why aren’t the media attacking Judith for promoting such hateful smears from Slater?

Fourthly, where the Christ does Judith get off smearing a public health advocate like Dr Wiles who is a hero and someone to respect in the middle of a pandemic!

Just to underline the propaganda this is from the New Zealand Herald

Siouxsie & the Virus – short documentary

“A science superhero with pink hair wages war on COVID-19 to convince an entire nation to lockdown.”

Here are some of the headlines from Cameron Slater

Key advisor to Jacinda Ardern caught breaching Level Four regulations

Auckland University Associate Professor and The Spinoff writer Dr Nicola Gaston busted breaching level four rules

I am not al all in favour of personal attacks of this nature but this underlines the deep hypocrisy of this government.

I am sure that we would see similar nonsense from the Opposition National party if they were in power….but they are not.

Grant Robertson and Ashley Bloomfield run interference for Siouxsie Wiles and Nicola Gaston

At yesterday’s Podium of Truth we saw a journalist, finally, raise legitimate questions about the actions of Siouxsie Wiles and Nicola Gaston under level four lock down.

Of course, the above video has long been deleted

But what we got in response was flannel, obfuscation and outright lies. Grant Robertson hurriedly cut off Jason Walls and Ashley Bloomfield rushed to the defence of Siouxsie Wiles.

Then a follow-up question:

Despite not having watched the video, Dr Ashley Bloomfield has decided, based on a phone call from his pal Siouxsie Wiles that what Nicola Gaston did in the ocean couldn’t be “described as a swim”.

” I don’t think that the person who went in the water, that what they did could be described as a swim.”

The video clearly shows Dr. Gaston up to her neck in the water, swimming, utilising breaststroke, some distance towards the beach. If that isn’t swimming then Bloomfield has obviously been misled by Siouxsie Wiles, or he shouldn’t be commenting until he has actually seen the video.

Grant Robertson’s actions are a disgrace. He very quickly moved to shut down the questioning. He was clearly uncomfortable with the questioning and so acted hastily to shut it all down.

It seems we are going to have to mount a public prosecution to make sure that those who help set the rules are held to those rules like anyone else would be. As Grant Robertson said, “everyone should follow the rules”, and that includes Siouxsie Wiles and Nicola Gaston.

***

The first we heard of this - back in 2021

PFIZER PATENT APPLICATION APPROVED! GRAPHENE OXIDE TO BE USED TO CONNECT YOU TO THE INTERNET

https://appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=%2220210020294%22.PGNR.&OS=DN/20210020294&RS=DN/20210020294

****

Back in 2021 and 2022 I was following the statistics that clearly showed that this was a pandemic of the vaccinated. Although the official statistics were showing the true situation the narrative of the vax being “safe and effective” continued and continues to this day/ Back then I had difficulty in persuading friends in the “freedom movement” of this.

September 4, 2021

NEW ZEALAND MEDSAFE RELEASES ITS (FRAUDULENT) FIGURES ON VACCINE INJURIES

A few days ago I did the following report,

AUSTRALIA HAS HAD 471 DEATHS FROM THE “VACCINES” WHILE 98 HAVE DIED WITH COVID-19

Now, I can turn my attention to New Zealand where reliable information is even more difficult to obtain than it is in Australia.

The following video which I recommend to anyone who wants to know the true situation, highlights the problem

Chantelle Baker On How The New Zealand Covid Numbers Don’t Add Up

Now, the NZ medical authorities, Medsafe, have come out with some statistics, although, once again I cannot find the graph below.

http://www.medsafe.govt.nz/COVID-19/safety-report-20.asp

According to this, the first death from the covid-19 vaccine occured in May and as of 14 August, the cumulative death count is 31.

Doctors who are following this reported that 100 had died from the vaccine (about 2 a day), which is widely divergent from the 31 in the official statistics. (Once again I cannot find the primary source for this information). We do know that it is very, very difficult for doctors to report these incidents and no doubt they are being discouraged from doing so.

Whichever data set you want to believe the “rare” side-effect of DEATH exceeds the reported deaths WITH covid-19 which are largely fraudulent.

Here are the statistics that are, at least, presented in an honest way.

https://odysee.com/@voicesforfreedom:6/VFF-Webinar-Chantelle-Baker:1?src=embed

First, the number of “cases”, based on the fraudulent PCR test

So far, the toll still stands at 26 deaths (a figure that is also totally fraudulent.

Back then, when people were dying of the conditions connected to old age, we were being told that “every death matters”.

Now, we are being old not to worry about the deaths – they are just a “rare” side-effect and (bizarrely) a “sign” the vaccines are working.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/new-zealand/

I challenge anyone to take these statistics and build up a case for locking down the population of the country.

***

This was the first we heard of self-assembling nanotechnology in the covid shots.

We know so much more now.

October 13, 2021

TENTACLE TUESDAY: IS THERE “A THING” IN COVID VACCINES?

MUST VIEW!

Self-assembling nanoparticles

I have been paying scant attention to TruNews in the last week but I snapped to attention for possibly the most important show of the year.

“The virus was made for the vaccine.”

— Rick Wiles

Today on TRUNEWS, Rick and the team delve into the recent videos being released showing products in the so-called vaccine operating systems growing tentacles. Legitimate research confirms that the COVID virus does have dendrites meant to invade cells and to change the way cells operate.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 10/12/21

https://www.thedailybeast.com/new-hampshire-state-gop-lawmaker-ken-weyler-pushes-insane-claim-octopus-like-creatures-are-in-covid-vaccine

Here, Dr Madej explains what she saw under the microscope

INFORMATION DOCTORS HAVE DIED FOR WITH DR. CARRIE MADEJ | FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES

Here is a Polish scientist explaining the same thing.

DR. FRANC ZALEWSKI – ‘THE THING’ IN THE VACCINES

He says this an aluminium-form live body- something that does not exist in nature.

The swabs, he says, are used for collecting DNA and consist of aluminum, barium and carbon

Not everyone has the ‘eggs’ inside them.

Two of the three injections have saline solution in them. The third has ‘THE THING’

If you are slightly sceptical then watch this… from 5 years ago.

They describe remote signals that lead nanoparticles to self-assemble.

Could the signal come from 5G?

June, 2020

From August 11, 2021

Tiny synthetic particles known as dendrimers have been shown to avoid detection by our immune system and so could be used to develop a new system to deliver drugs into the body without triggering a reaction.

The new research led by Professor Moein Moghimi, Professor of Pharmaceutics and Nanomedicine at the School of Pharmacy, Newcastle University, UK, in collaboration with international colleagues is published in Nature Communications alongside an accompanying blog.

The dendrimer is a chemically-created molecule with tentacles branching out in a highly-symmetrical structure around a central core. The research describes how dendrimer tentacles arranged incredibly closely to each other — less than one nanometer apart — avoided detection by the complement system, part of our immune system.

CPR can sense surface patterns that are regularly repeated so close to each other, for instance in 2-15 nanometer ranges — a distance, which is at least 5000 times thinner than the thickness of a typical sheet of paper….

At a nanoscale level, the team grew tiny particles known as dendrimers which are shaped like trees with many branches — or tiny tentacles. The number of tentacles exponentially increases with dendrimer size and the tentacles are positioned less than 1 nanometer from each other. The ends of tentacles are where regular patterns appear. Depending on chemical structure of these patterns, they found that these dendrimers could escape detection by the CPR radar.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210811131538.htm

Funds for this project by “Bat Woman” and Peter Dazsak were turned down by DARPA

Wuhan and US scientists were planning to release enhanced airborne coronavirus particles into Chinese bat populations to inoculate them against diseases that could jump to humans, leaked grant proposals dating from 2018 show.

October, 2021 was when we had the “vaxathon” in New Zealand. Many of us have memories of helicopters and ambulance sirens. It was a black day for New Zealand

An inexpensive drug used to treat parasitic infections killed the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in less than 48 hours in a laboratory setting, Australian researchers say.

The drug, ivermectin, has been used widely used for decades. It was introduced as a veterinary drug in the 1970s. Doctors also prescribe it to treat head lice, scabies, and other infections caused by parasites. According to a report published online in the journal Antiviral Research, the drug quickly prevented replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The study has been peer-reviewed and accepted for publication, although it is not yet a “definitive” version of record.

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200407/parasite-drug-shows-early-promise-against-covid-19

COVID is a man-made parasite

With less than 10 per cent of its population of more than 70 million fully vaccinated and a healthcare system under increasing pressure, Thailand has turned to a traditional herb known for its bitter taste and purported immunity-boosting capabilities to treat mild Covid-19 cases.

The herb, Andrographis paniculata, commonly known as fah talai jone or green chiretta, has been used for centuries to treat flu, sore throat and inflammation.

It is now being used as a tool in the government’s arsenal of treatment options for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms or who are asymptomatic.

https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/thailand-turns-to-traditional-herb-to-ease-covid-19-pressure-on-healthcare-system

A year later…

Rick Wiles turns his attention to Morgellons Disease which has been described as false. Most stuff has been disappeared from the internet but he cited this article from April, 2015

The hospitalization of music legend Joni Mitchell on Tuesday night shocked and worried millions of fans. Mitchell was found unconscious at her home and rushed to the emergency room, but the nature of her illness is still unconfirmed. The incident revived concern about an odd and mysterious health condition Mitchell has spoken about suffering in the past. It is known as Morgellons disease, and it reportedly affects some 13,000 people in the U.S. It’s in fact so mysterious and odd that the consensus in the majority of the medical community is that Morgellons doesn’t actually exist.

People who complain of Morgellons disease cite a number of symptoms, but the primary issue is the presence of colorful fibers or “filaments” that sprout from lesions or appear under the skin. Symptoms of Morgellons — named from a 1674 medical paper that described similar symptoms — also include sensations of itching, biting or crawling on the skin, as well as chronic fatigue, joint pain, difficulty with memory and thinking, mood changes and some neurological problems.

In 2010, Mitchell told a reporter at the Los Angeles Times that she has a “weird, incurable disease that seems like it’s from outer space.” She said the condition is the reason why she often hides from the public eye. Mitchell described seeing “fibers in a variety of colors protrude out of my skin like mushrooms after a rainstorm: they cannot be forensically identified as animal, vegetable or mineral.”

“Morgellons is a slow, unpredictable killer — a terrorist disease: it will blow up one of your organs, leaving you in bed for a year,” she continued. “Morgellons is always diagnosed as ‘delusion of parasites,’ and they send you to a psychiatrist. I’m actually trying to get out of the music business to battle for Morgellons sufferers to receive the credibility that’s owed to them.”

Over the years, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made efforts to respond to the Morgellons community by conducting investigations, and even at one point enlisting the U.S. Armed Forces Institute of Pathology and the American Academy of Dermatology to help with research. A handful of studies suggest Morgellons is simply an indication that a person may need to seek treatment for depression, skin-picking disorder, anxiety and even substance abuse.

One paper published in 2012 in the respected, peer-reviewed journal PloS One — “Clinical, Epidemiologic, Histopathologic and Molecular Features of an Unexplained Dermopathy” — identified 115 patients from Kaiser Permanente in California who reported symptoms of the condition. The median age of the Morgellons sufferers was 52, though ages ranged from 17 to 93 years old. A majority were female and white. More than half reported overall fair or poor health, while 77 percent said they suffered from chronic fatigue. The researchers identified cognitive deficiencies in 59 percent of the patients and “clinically significant” somatic complaints — a fancy term for hypochondria — in 63 percent.

Physical symptoms also appeared to be questionable to the researchers. Half of hair samples analyzed in the study were found to have drug traces and half the patients had sun damage to skin.

In the study, patients with skin lesions were found to have some type of bug bite (such as fleas, bed bugs or mosquitoes) or self-inflicted wounds from chronic skin picking. The researchers did not collect any specimens that could be categorized as parasites; the main substance identified in samples of skin fibers was cellulose, most likely particles from cotton clothing.

At the completion of the $600,000 study, the researchers still weren’t convinced: “This unexplained dermopathy was rare among this population of Northern California residents, but associated with significantly reduced health-related quality of life. No common underlying medical condition or infectious source was identified, similar to more commonly recognized conditions such as delusional infestation,” they wrote at the conclusion of their study.

Cindy Casey Holman, a registered nurse and the director of the Charles E. Holman Morgellons Disease Foundation, says the study was flawed and that the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi (Bb) has been cultured from Morgellons skin lesions.

“A serious and often deadly systemic infection is present in Morgellons samples. Still patients are being prescribed antipsychotics while the infection goes undetected and untreated,” Holman told CBS News in an email. “Clouding the picture is that some patients do exhibit psychiatric manifestations. But spirochetal infections, such as Borrelia burgdorferi, are well known to affect the central nervous system and cause psychiatric symptoms. Yet the infection is ignored while dermatologists offer dangerous antipsychotics as the only treatment.”

Because the medical community is skeptical of Morgellons, most people self-diagnose with the help of Dr. Google. As a result, there is an active online community of Morgellons sufferers online.

Many post photos of specimens on the Morgellons Research and Support Network‘s Facebook page and other social media.

Some sufferers report that their Morgellons symptoms disappeared after taking a course of antibiotics typically used to treat infections from bacteria or protozoa. But doctors could argue, that could be explained by another great mystery: The placebo effect.

Morgellons disease has been a puzzle to practitioners for many years. Sufferers exhibit colorful filaments that protrude from their skin or nestle directly underneath it, resembling textile fibers in their texture and hue. Frequently, this unusual presentation led physicians to doubt that the filaments could originate from inside the skin and sufferers were traditionally thought to be delusional. Now, researchers associated with the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society (ILADS) have examined the results of several recent studies and concluded that not only do Morgellons filaments originate inside the skin, but the disorder is also closely linked to Lyme disease

https://www.contagionlive.com/view/morgellons-found-to-be-closely-linked-with-lyme-disease

This was a dark day in New Zealand’s history. Many of us remember the helicopters and the ambulance sirens.

October 18, 2021

JACINDA ARDERN PROMOTES A “VAXATHON”, AS THE JAB IS INJURING AND KILLING NEW ZEALANDERS

File this away with all the other lies Jacinda Adern and her cronies have spoken.

JACINDA ARDERN: “WE ENTIRELY EXPECT THAT PEOPLE WHO ARE VACCINATED, WILL STILL GET COVID-19”

MORE LIES: “HEALTH & EDUCATION WORKERS NEED TO BE JABBED BECAUSE CHILDREN ARE VULNERABLE”

PM JACINDA ADERN MOCKS PORT WORKERS

After having met some of the Tauranga port workers last Monday, it is deeply disturbing the way the UN agent, masquerading as the NZ Prime Minister, and a b grade comedian-host, pretending to be a pathetic excuse of a current affairs commentator, make a joke about the port workers & their right to freedom of choice regarding the jab.

It’s this type of subversive propaganda, wrapped up in lame comedy, used by these elitist types, that are used to project superiority over hard-working NZers.

The port workers are being told, “no jab no job”.

https://rumble.com/vnvrv2-pm-jacinda-adern-mocks-port-workers.html

New documents show that just 18 months before the first Covid-19 cases appeared, researchers had submitted plans to release skin-penetrating nanoparticles and aerosols containing “novel chimeric spike proteins” of bat coronaviruses into cave bats in Yunnan, China.

They also planned to create chimeric viruses, genetically enhanced to infect humans more easily, and requested $14million from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa) to fund the work

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/wuhan-scientists-planned-to-release-coronavirus-particles-into-cave-bats-leaked-papers-reveal/ar-AAOFCPh

***

October 21, 2021

TRUTH AND LIES IN NEW ZEALAND

If you are not vaccinated, there will be everyday things you will miss out on, the prime minister says.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the framework will provide people with greater clarity moving forward. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

A new Covid-19 response framework is being finalised and will be released on Friday, providing people with greater clarity, Jacinda Ardern said.

“It will become very clear to people that if you are not vaccinated there will be things that you miss out on, everyday things that you will miss out on,” Ardern told Morning Report.

“It’s about both rewarding people who have gone out and done the right thing but also keeping away people who are less safe.”

She said by the time the framework is ready to move to, the government is confident vaccine certificates will be ready.

It’s like an alert level system, she said.

“We’ve always said once we’re vaccinated it will be different, so we need to therefore design what that looks like.”

Ardern said the government is drawing some distinctions though, they don’t want an environment where people can’t access necessary goods and services to maintain their lives.

“We can’t say someone can’t get health services, medical needs, pharmacies, food.”

The government is supporting providers who are providing incentives for people to get vaccinated, she said.

“Anything that they identify will work for their community has our backing.”

A Flourish data visualization

Ardern said domestic travel is being looked at separately from the framework to be announced Friday, and work is being down to see if there is a way to safely allow movement.

“But that would have a number of checks around it – is there a way that we can use vaccine certificates but also acknowledge that even if you’re vaccinated it is still possible for you to have asymptotic Covid.”

The border is putting a lot of strain on Auckland the more time is it needed, she said.

“At the same time, the rest of New Zealand wants to remain… Covid free or be in the position to extinguish Covid cases as they arrive. So we’ve got to balance those two needs.”

Epidemiologist Rod Jackson told Morning Report the government needs to go hard on those who just haven’t yet got around to getting a vaccine – “With no jab, no job, no fun”.

The second group of people who aren’t vaccinated however, don’t trust the system, he said.

“And for those we have to find the people that they trust.

“The only game in town is to buy time until we get everyone vaccinated.”

The government has signalled a vaccination target will be part of the soon to be announced framework.

Jackson says if 95 percent of the population is vaccinated, there will be death, disease and hospitalisations for the last five percent.

“Those were the 5 percent who were the first to get Covid in Europe last year, those are where most of the deaths are, those are where most of the hospitalisations are…For the rest of us, we’re all going to get Covid again.

He said people don’t realise that.

“There’s two ways to get vaccinated. You either get vaccinated by the virus, and that’s brutal, one in 10 hospitalisations in this latest outbreak. If you get Covid after you’ve been vaccinated it will happen slowly because the vaccine is fantastic for dealing with severe disease but it only slows down infection.”

Slowing down infection is the key problem a vaccinated population faces, he said.

“Because Covid spreads so rapidly, even if the vaccine has reduced your risk of going to hospital from one in 10 to one in 100. That is still one in 100 of a lot of people if Covid is spreading rapidly.”

A flexible approach is needed, he said.

“The only game in town is to buy time until we get everyone vaccinated” – Epidemiologist Rod Jackson

An Auckland emergency nurse says overworked nurses fear hospitals aren’t ready for the Covid-19 tsunami – and often think about quitting.

File photo. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

Hospital admissions have climbed to 43, and Middlemore Hospital expects to see 20 cases a day through its emergency department next month.

The nurse, who works in one of Auckland’s emergency departments (ED), said many of her colleagues finish shifts wondering if they would come back for the next one.

“The nurses are really, really feeling it – feeling really anxious. They feel like there’s a tsumani coming. They can see it coming … and what do they do? Do they run towards it or do they back off?”

Her own ED was often short by three or four nurses, or a couple of health care assistants, a shift, she said.

“On a daily basis we are getting texts to say, ‘can you pick up this shift?’. It is becoming a dire situation right now,” she said.

It was made worse because staff regularly needed to isolate because they were case contacts, she said.

The nurse, a delegate for the Nurses’ Organisation, said if they could not staff the shifts, it made for a high pressure day for those left behind, she said.

They tried to stay positive at work, she said.

“But when we go home we think back and we think ‘do I have to go in tomorrow? Do I have to face the same old issues I’ve been facing in the past month, past two months?’,” she said.

Several nurses had quit her ED in the past weeks and months, some of them senior, she said.

With already critical nationwide shortages, they were virtually irreplaceable.

The district health boards were doing their best but it was frustrating they had not done more earlier, she said.

She worried about where they would put Covid-19 patients if it the ED became too full as they could not go in the corridors like other patients sometimes had to.

“More nurses, more negative pressure rooms, more ICU beds … but that is all going to take time because we haven’t been prepared for this. We haven’t had the forethought for the future,” she said.

Her comments were backed by her union which said it was regularly hearing from stressed and worried nurses – and not just in Auckland.

Auckland and Waitemata DHBs declined to comment.

Waitemata was 100 nurses short across its hospitals earlier this year and had not been able to fill all those vacancies.

Counties Manukau Health’s director of hospital services Vanessa Thornton said Middlemore Hospital ED actually had fewer than a handful of nurse vacancies.

But it would have to rely on surge plans when more cases started to come through its doors.

It would bring nurses and health care assistants from other parts of the hospital but may also send them to help elsewhere if the emergency department was quiet, she said.

The hospital’s modelling showed there were likely to be 20 Covid-19 cases a day coming through the emergency department by next month, she said.

However that was just a best estimate and would be influenced by factors like vaccination rates, alert levels and how well people stuck to the rules, she said.

A tent has been set up at Middlemore’s ED and was being trialled this week for triaging patients for Covid-19.

Staff were well versed with dealing with Covid-19, with 113 presentations in the pandemic, a maximum of eight in one day, she said.

The government announced there would now be 300 places a month reserved for health workers in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

The nurse said that was great news but they were needed yesterday.

This is the truth

Source : HEALTH FORUM New Zealand , 20 OCTOBER 2021

“I am ok with you sharing this story in the hopes that it will stop all of these unnecessary deaths occurring. I’d only ask that you change his name in anything made public. I am worried of the scrutiny that we may get from the public. Our son James, aged 14 years, passed away on the 26th of August 2021. We were all very worried about the Covid outbreak in Auckland and the lockdown so when we heard that we were all able to get our vaccines we rushed out to get them with James on the 23rd of August. My husband and i both had sore arms and I had a bit of a headache that night, but James seemed fine. On the 26th he was playing in our backyard with his younger brother when he just all of a sudden collapsed. This was at about 3:30. His brother came rushing inside and told us to call an ambulance, when the ambulance got there they said that he was already dead. They took him to hospital anyway. The doctors at the hospital said that it was most likely that he died of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. My husband and I have had several meetings with our GP since this and have discussed this with them, they still don’t believe us that it was from the vaccine but did agree to submit this to CARM anyway. (the GP submitted the CARM report only after another visit from the family asking if it had been done, and then requesting that it be done) I still just don’t know how I will ever forgive myself for letting my baby get that shot. My husband and I have both decided that we won’t be getting the 2nd one as we need to be able to be here for our other son.”

COVID1984 Alert 2 – No mandatory Vaccine

The COVID Alert Announcments the government doesn’t want you to see

***

March,2020

November 4, 2021

NEW ZEALAND: A DIRE WARNING

November 17, 2021

THE TIPTOE TO TYRANNY IN NEW ZEALAND

First, Jacinda was complacent.

Then she received her marching orders from Dr. Tedros of the WHO. Then it was two weeks to”flatten the curve”.

Then we were told that the vaccine, when it was available, would be voluntary.

Then came another “short and sharp” lockdown of Auckland and surrounding areas that has lasted over 100 days.

Then it was compulsory for “essential workers” only.

Then we all had to wear masks wherever we went.

Then they introduced the idea of vaccination certificates that would take people to freedom.

First, people who had had their shot would be free.

Then, people who had had a second shot would be free.

Jacinda introduced her two-tiered society.

Yesterday, about 10% of firefighters, correction staff, midwives, nurses and doctors, chiropractors would have to chose between having the jab or losing their jobs.

Notice all this was while Jacinda was extorting us all to “be kind”.

Notice that particular slogan has disappeared from the narrative.

Only now that that has all evolved to what we have today they slip in this little detail – the “vaccine certificates” only last 6 months and are now tied to six-monthly boosters.

What is next? Children down to the age of 5.

When will it become children from the age of 6 months?

So, the good people who decided to do the “right thing” will discover that they have signed into regular booster jabs that will make them sicker and sicker.

If they wake up and decline further jabs having done the right thing they will fall into the dreaded and discriminated-against category of the “unvaccinated”.

When will they wake up and realise they have been taken for a ride and their lives destroyed?

FROM THE LEFT

Fully vaccinated New Zealanders over the age of 18 will be able to get a booster six months after their second dose of the Pfizer jab, Justin Giovannetti writes in The Bulletin.

The boosters are coming. New Zealanders will begin getting third doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from the end of November, Stuff reports. The booster will be available to anyone aged 18 and over who received their first two doses at least six months earlier. Healthcare and border workers will likely be first in line for a booster, many having received their first doses near the start of the year. While a third primary dose was approved in October for severely immunocompromised people, a third dose as a booster will be available for everyone. Nearly 456,000 New Zealanders will be eligible for the extra dose by the end of the year, with millions more to follow in 2022.

“Available”.

At what point does it become compulsory?

***

This following comment on Facebook I can only concur with 100%:

A sad day for NZ!

*THEY ARE US!*

As you go about your business today I endeavour you to approach every situation you encounter with kindness.

I endeavour you to look at every person you meet as if at 11.59pm tonight, their lives will be changed forever.

For reasons you may not understand you may go to your doctor’s practice tomorrow to find your GP of 20years is no longer there.

You may arrive at school drop off to find the teacher that has worked so hard to help your child find their place in the world is no longer there.

You may attend your lawyers appointment to find you have been assigned someone who knows nothing about your case because your family lawyer is no longer there.

You may arrive at your midwife appointment to realise there is actually no one available to care for you because your midwife along with many others, are no longer there.

You may arrive at your grandma’s aged care facility to find the nurse that would sit and read her favourite books to her is…no longer there.

You may arrive to your kindergarten drop off to find the head ECE teacher, the one who supported you through that tough divorce, is no longer there.

See as you go about your business today there are thousands and thousands of PEOPLE, thousands and thousands of HUMANS, that for reasons that are NOBODY’S BUSINESS, are facing the last day of a career they worked 10 years to obtain.

Whatever your belief, profession, religion, race, socioeconomic stand point in life; if you can’t see that today of all days…the world needs some extra kindness. Then I would question your humility, your humanity and ones humbleness.

You don’t have to understand someone’s decision to respect it, and one day I assure you, one of those people listed above who’s career was ripped out from under them like a dirty carpet…

You’re going to need them, just as desperately as they needed you…to be kind

November 20, 2021

NZ MINISTRY OF HEALTH: TRANSMISSION IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR FROM A VACCINATED THAN AN UNVACCINATED PERSON

I don’t see any sign of Jacinda Adern and her off-siders, or the media, reflecting ANY of what is in this NZ Ministry of Health document obviously aimed not at the public but to health professionals.

Ministry of Health position statement on pre-consultation testing of unvaccinated individuals in healthcare settings

See the Ministry of Health document HERE

When there is high COVID-19 vaccine coverage (i.e. above 80 percent of eligible people are full vaccinated) transmission is more likely to occur from a VACCINATED than an unvaccinated person

Asymptomatic infection is the issue, not the vaccination status of the patient

***

December 19, 2021

A DATABASE OF VACCINE INJURY IN NEW ZEALAND

BEHIND THE SCENES THIS IS WHAT WE DO….

We have a team of almost 50 volunteers working with the Health Forum.

One of our teams spend hundreds of hours a week (cumulatively) creating a database of TEMPORALLY RELATED deaths after the Pfizer (and now Astra Zeneca) injections in New Zealand.

We are unable to tell you if these people died FROM the jab.

We can confirm 100% that each of them received 1, 2 or 3 doses of the jab, and some time in the hours to weeks following they died suddenly and unexpectedly.

This database has been sent to CARM, Jacinda and MOH 3 times now.

All we receive is a letter of receipt….a proforma.

NZDSOS write a covering letter of concern.

In response there is silence

COMMENT: Just like the official data is incredibly inaccurate I would assume that even this database is conservative as it relies on people contacting the Health Forum.

See the database HERE

****

THERE HAVE BEEN AT LEAST 300 DEATHS FROM THE PFIZER MRNA SHOTS THIS YEAR IN NEW ZEALAND

Seemorerocks

2021 has been a veritable annus horribulus with the coming year, 2022 shaping up to be still worse.

Jacinda Adern reached a confidential agreement with Pfizer and since then Pfizer has been the only “vaccine” available in the country. The government began their rollout of the experimental mRNA jab in February. You can read a media version of the programme with their version of how many people have been jabbed HERE .

I remember an early report of a vaccine death. It was reported by the NZ Herald that the woman had died shortly after receiving the Pfizer jab but this article was quickly amended to take out any reference to the jab, ostensibly to: “not give any ammunition to the ‘anti-vaxxers’ “

Since then we have had TWO deaths reported in the NZ media and no reference whatsoever to the many injuries. It has been obvious to anyone paying attention that large numbers of people have been injured.

I don’t think that anyone in my social circle is aware of anyone having had covid-19, still less having died from it. By contrast, there have been many accounts of friends and acquaintances having been injured although, God be praised, we are not aware of any deaths.

I have been endeavouring throughout the year to get a true picture of how serious the situation has been but between the official statistics and the lies of government and media this has been well nigh impossible.

I have had to rely mostly on anecdotal reports such as the following, where a nurse describes what is happening in the hospitals:

However, now as the end of the year approaches I feel confident enough to report that there have been many deaths.

CARM

If you mention CARM (or the New Zealand Pharmacovigilance Centre) – a kind of VAERS equivalent – unless you are in the know, you are likely to get a blank stare. I am fairly sure that general practitioners have been told NOT to report cases.

Just try going to your local health professional and try and explain that you have been injured by the vax and you are more likely than not to be told that you are suffering from anxiety or that your symptoms are just a big coincidence.

So it is reasonable to assume that the figures put out by CARM are about as indicative as VAERS, which has been estimated to represent only 1 % of all vaccine injuries.

For all that CARM has just come out with its report up to 4 December:

41,506 reports of harm

1,651 SERIOUS injuries –

127 deaths

This came out last night

https://medsafe.govt.nz/COVID-19/safety-report-38.asp

Of course, the officials go out to explain that the benefits of the vaccine “far outweigh” the risks and they have been unable to establish any link between the death and the “vaccine”.

The protective benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 far outweigh the potential risks of vaccination.

The Ministry of Health, Medsafe, the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring and manufacturers continue to closely monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. We’ll respond to any safety issues right away and will inform New Zealanders about any risks that arise in New Zealand.

For more information about Covid Vaccine Immunisation Programme, please go to Unite against COVID-19 or call Healthline 0800 611 116 to talk to someone about your concerns.

There were 2,679 non-serious and 153 serious reports this week. Sadly, we had 10 more notifications of death. Any possibility of a causal link is investigated as part of our routine investigations and no new safety concerns with the Comirnaty vaccine were raised by these reports. Three reports were referred to the COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board (ISMB) after the end date for this report. The ISMB has made a statement (ISMB statement) about these reports on the Ministry of Health website. For information about reported deaths, please refer to the summary of reported deaths.

Up to 4 December 2021 a total of 7,726,319 doses of Comirnaty have been administered and 41,506 AEFIs were reported. This means that more than 7.6 million doses of Comirnaty were administered that did not result in a report of an adverse event. On average for every 10,000 people who are vaccinated 54 people report an AEFI. It is also important to keep in mind that a report can be submitted for any cause and is not necessarily associated with the vaccine.

HEALTH FORUM NZ

In recent days I have stumbled upon the following spreadsheet of deaths that have been reported to Lynda Wharton’s Facebook page, Health Forum NZ. This shows that, not 100, but 300 people have died as a result of the jab.

This is important, significant (and selfless) work by 50 hard- working volunteers.

This database is, in my mind likely to also be conservative because it relies on people reporting to a group that few people have heard of – so it is indicative.

The problem is that this information has not been shared anywhere they I know of and is buried amongst other information on social media (Facebook, MeWe and Telegraph, so is not easily accessible.

That is partially why I have decided to present this data here.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1EXQRRGGzzcxqFL6txrXgGC_Xp7Gb0LbCE3LLyszFBAs/htmlview?urp=gmail_link#gid=1713619946

In the database you can see every type of injury represented, from strokes to heart attacks, blood clots to sudden reactions to the vaccine over the period from February to December.

DISCUSSING THE STATS

The above discussion implies that the numbers of injuries (AEFIs) are low compared to the number of doses administered.

Cast your mind back to last year and Jacinda Adern told us that EVERY death from COVID was important even if it was an 80 year-old who was going to die soon from a serious condition or the person had melanoma or died from a gunshot injury- all 27 of them at that stage.

But now we are told that serious injuries, leaving someone in a wheelchair or with chronic myocarditis no longer matters. According to the latest statistics 47 people have died in the last 18 months WITH (not OF – we’ll never know the truth fo this). Depending on who you believe between 127 and 300 people have died from the vaccine. That means that for every person who allegedly died from covid-19 between 2 and 4 people have died from the putative cure.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/new-zealand/

Have a look at the following. After being stable for many months the rapid increase in deaths from “covid” seem to correlate with a “Vaxathon” held in late October to bring the vaccination rates up.

Just in recent days, Guy Hatchard PhD, a statistician and former senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food safety testing and certification laboratory has come out with a first class analysis of the relationship between vaccination and all-cause mortality in elders .

This is the standard explanation from the authorities:

“An accurate measurement of all adverse events is not required”…

…“The Cominarty [Pfizer mRNA vaccine] has completed all testing requirements.” (Astrid Koorneef, Director, National Immunisation Programme).

“By far the biggest and most powerful weapon we have in our fight against COVID-19 is vaccination – so we really need everyone from our whānau, families and communities to step up and play their part, and to help us reach those who have not yet come forward”.

The attitude is illustrated in this from Jacinda Adern:

In his article he clearly shows the correlation between deaths and vaccines:

“The temporal association between all cause deaths and vaccination for the 60+ age cohort during the roll out of the mRNA vaccine in NZ between the beginning of March 2021 to the end of October 2021 is graphically rather obvious even to a lay person. As weekly vaccination numbers rise to a peak, deaths peak. As vaccination numbers begin to fall, deaths also fall. The number of excess deaths in the weeks following vaccination is consistent with reports of 670 suspicious deaths proximate to vaccination submitted voluntarily to NZDSOS and NZ Health Forum and could actually be larger.”

His conclusion:

“It is hard to escape the notion that resolutely maintaining that the vaccine was absolutely safe in the public messaging was a coordinated conspiracy of silence”.

Anecdotal reports tell a different story

In the end I always come back to anecdote to tell the story.

Here are just a few stories from our own experience.

There are numerous anecdotal reports of a spike in vaccine-related injuries and deaths as vaccination rates have increased.

For example, in the week following the ‘Vaxxathon, at the end of October, a friend of ours waited over four hours for an ambulance to take her to Hutt hospital to help deal with severe pain in her operated knee. An ambulance eventually turned up at 1.30 am.

A paramedic on duty at the time later reported that ambulances were flat out that night bringing vaccinated people from across the region to Wellington Hospital with symptoms including breathing difficulties and severe chest pain.

Another account from that time is recorded in a video of a young man admitted to Wellington Hospital with severe chest pain and a rash all over his face. The person who shared the video said that his friend, who was kept in hospital for 4 days, was shut down whenever he tried to make a connection between his symptoms and the Covid jab he had just received. One nurse just looked down at the floor and walked out, he reported.

So many people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, relate similar stories.

For example, a friend in his 70’s was rushed to Wellington hospital with a severe nose bleed after receiving his second jab. To the best of my knowledge this was not – and will not – be reported to CARM.

All of this underlines the fact that most incidents are not reported, those that are represent only a snapshot of vaccine-related injuries and deaths across the country.

Here are a few recent stories.

REGISTERED NURSE SUFFERS PERICARDITIS FROM PFIZER SHOT PUT IN HOSPITAL SECTION FOR VACCINE INJURED

https://rumble.com/vqjy5t-registered-nurse-suffers-pericarditis-from-pfizer-shot-put-in-hospital-sect.html

Casey Hodgkinson Interview with Liz Gunn

Casey Hodgkinson talks with Liz Gunn. Casey was excited to get her first dose of Pfizer. She has been in a wheelchair since. Her symptoms have been minimized and denied by the professionals she has seen. This is her story.

RORY JAMES (26) DIED ONLY 12 DAYS AFTER HIS PFIZER JAB

****

There was talk of making euthanasia “available” for those with covid

December 28, 2021

IS THE NZ GOVERNMENT GETTING SET TO EUTHANIZE ITS ELDERLY?

Seemorerocks

My own mother died from an overdose of morphine delivered in the hospital.

Back in 1984 my mother was suffering from metastasised breast cancer. My brother and I were summoned down to Christchurch. I will never forget our mother telling us that she had chosen to die. While others in the family went home I stayed with my mother and was there when a nurse came round to administer a morphine injection; within a short period of time she slipped into a coma and died 18 hours later.

So, euthanasia and assisted dying has been with us for a long time under the carpet and no one thought, until 35 years later to pass legislation.

There have always been independent thinkers who decided for themselves that they had a moral right to end their own lives, painlessly and with dignity. There is no question that this was an independent decision that did not come from people around them trying to influence them: they actually had to go to the trouble of importing something like Nembutal, (technically-illegal) and administering it themselves.

It seems to me that for many years there was little or no trouble with this situation until the police decided to stomp on this practise and spied on meetings of Exit International in Wellington and to arrest Suzie Austen for assisting an elderly woman in a nursing home in procuring a banned substance.

Suzie was acquited of all charges laid against her and euthanasia was a central part of public debate.

As a result a watered-down End of Life Choice Act (EOLCA) was passed in 2020 by Jacinda Adern’s Labour government which permits both euthanasia and assisted suicide for adults suffering from an illness which would be terminal within six months, or who were in an advanced state of irreversible physical decline or who were suffering unbearably.

My opinion was that this Bill was designed to provide some rights for those want to end their own lives but it scarcely does that.

I doubt that it has just gone back to the previous status quo.

No doubt they are coming down hard on those that try to import nembutal. But it is not about that; it appears that it is not about such independent acts of people thinking for themselves but about “assisted dying” carried out by doctors.

In response to a request for clarity on a euthanasia law which came into force last month, the government declared that “in some circumstances a person with COVID-19 may be eligible for assisted dying”. There is that word, eligible that Jacinda refers to her.

She is going to go after the unvaccinated just so long as there are “eligible” people out there. It transpires that an anti-euthanasia group, the Defender made an application under the Freedom of Information Act for clarification of the Act.

Basically, the government came back and confirmed that “in some circumstances a person with COVID-19 may be eligible for assisted dying”.The justification was the usual government DoubleSpeak:

“There are clear eligibility criteria for assisted dying. These include that a person must have a terminal illness that is likely to end their life within six months.”

But then their justification comes with two words that could be easily overlooked.

“A terminal illness is most often a prolonged disease where treatment is not effective. The EOLC Act states eligibility is determined by the attending medical practitioner (AMP), and the independent medical practitioner.”

These were the words in the article that caught my eye.

Doctors receive a government fee of $1,000 plus expenses for every euthanasia death they perform

Despite the incentives it seems that just 96 of the country’s 16,000 doctors have offered to participate, however, and all but one of the nation’s 32 hospices have indicated that they will not permit euthanasia and the one exception – Totara Hospice in South Auckland – has agreed to allocate space on its premises for the practice while its staff will conscientiously object to any participation.

Those of you who have been following this blog will be aware of all the stories of people with other conditions were diagnosed with covid-19 and put on a respirator and remesdevir, something that has been , for many, a sentence of death. Also there are the stories on how the government increased their stocks of the sedative, end-of-life drug, midazolam which was reportedly used to prematurely end the lives of thousands in the UK who we were told died of Covid-19.

It is a shocking story and one that, if we read between the lines, seems destined to be repeated in this country once the death toll goes much beyond the 50 people who have been recorded as dying WITH Covid.

So, now we have a government perverting a piece of legislation for its own nefarious purposes.

That brings me to a more general point. Throughout my life I have never once voted for a conservative or right-wing party because I have always believed fervently that the weak and vulnerable should be protected. Governments of both colours have long since given up protecting the vulnerable and have passed “progressive” legislation instead.

Examples of this for me have been:

this government legislating to “update” abortion legislation to include provisions for the “rare” full-term abortion.

The government pretending to liberalise the availability of medicinal marijuana while they arrested those “pink fairies” who provided those in need with medicinal marijuana cheaply and amending the regulations to hand out a monopoly to just one firm in Canada, banning the products of companies on “safety” grounds of companies that have never had any regulatory problems anywhere else in the world. Consequently, cannabis oil is only available from a few outlets and has been priced well beyond the means of those who need it most.

Now, we have this government interfering with every aspect of people’s lives to the extent that it seems we are heading for a situation where unless something is specifically ALLOWED by government legislation it is ILLEGAL.

Throughout much of my life people have known the difference between Right and Wrong through religion, values education and the like.

If our own conscience or moral compass failed us there was always Common Law.

My principle has always been if what I do does not harm anyone else (or the world around us) it is Right.

We did not need to be told by government how we should lead our lives.

But now those of us who do have a conscience, who know the difference between Right and Wrong but eschew government mandates because they represent the polar opposite of non-harming are, in the Covid age are finding themselves on the wrong side of the Law.

I have one message to this government:

Stay out of our lives!

April, 2020

***

Meanwhile Jacinda abolished the term term ‘suicide’ and we are still to learn the truth

January 7, 2022

AT THE STROKE OF A PEN JACINDA ADERN ABOLISHES SUICIDE

In the last year when we have seen Auckland under a lengthy lockdown we have this “miracle”

New Zealand’s suicide rate has dropped for a second consecutive year, the Chief Coroner has revealed.

Judge Deborah Marshall released the figures to June 30, 2021 on Monday, which show 607 people died by suspected suicide, compared to 628 the year before – a decrease of 21 deaths, and a drop in the suspected suicide rate from 11.8 deaths per 100,000 to 11.6.

“Understanding what a change in numbers and rates from one year to the next means is difficult because these numbers and rates can fluctuate considerably,” says Judge Marshall.

“But it is heartening to see that the year’s figures show fewer deaths overall.”

Yet this tells another story:

Police are upset at the number of suicides

One policeman had to cut down four hangings in one day

Jacinda has redefined suicide as “accidental death”

Dr Alanna Ratna explains how the NZ government ended the suicides in her country.

Hear more from Dr. Ratna HERE

While we are on the topic of statistics we had this announcement last year – all, no doubt due to comrade Jacinda Adern’s wise policy of locking down the population and destroying economic activity.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/sunday/audio/2018767843/near-extinction-of-influenza-in-nz-as-numbers-drop-due-to-lockdown

It is hard to find reliable statistics in New Zealand that actually give figures. The latest figures (for 2017) indicate that there were just shy of 800 deaths from influenza and pneumonia).

Since then there have been no release of statistics,

Yet, either Michael Baker had his own access to the stats which he is not releasing to the public and channelling to the public through a top-down-trust-me statement – or – he’s talking through a hole in his head.

https://figure.nz/chart/jCWcErSzzHQ9JqYd-WU3slqVIuXEUnpCx

Just as suicides have been redefined as “accidental death” influenza has become ‘covid-19″

***

This is what happened when I tried to confront a doctor who “beleves in vaccination” with a few facts about deaths from the vaccine

What the hell has happened to our health system?

Seemorerocks

A short time ago I booked in for a session with a new doctor at the Manuka Health Centre where I used to work as an acupuncturist for ten years until 2011 until I shifted to a new doctor at a different centre.

With Dr. William Crawford in Canada for the last 2 years and unlikely to come back any time soon my time at the Connolly Street Medical Centre was pretty disastrous as detailed fully elsewhere.

Intuition told me not to transfer my files back until I had spoken to the new doctor on the basis of the principle “if things look as if they cannot get worse they usually do”. By chance we looked at the Manuka Health Centre website and found the following.

The following is what caught our attention.

Basically, the Centre which still advertises the following on their website is introducing a three- tier system for their patients that seems to exceed Jacinda’s shenanigans or MoH guidelines. They still have the following on their website:

“Manuka Health Centre practises integrative medicine. The term integrative medicine refers to the blending of conventional medicine and natural/complementary medicines and/or therapies along with lifestyle interventions and a holistic approach - taking into account the physical, psychological, social and spiritual wellbeing of the person. Our GP’s aim to use the most appropriate, safe and evidence-based modalities available.”

Then, they somewhat presumptuously announce:

“..If you do not share our health philosophy we may not be the right practise for you to enrol with”.

We decided to check on what was happening elsewhere to see if any other organisations are insisting on a phone or video consultation to see a one-on-one consultation (read, ‘medical consultation’ because a phone conversation is not that).

We rang Wellington hospital and the after-hours clinic to check if they had a policy that was in any way similar. Neither of them did. Their only policy was that patients wear a mask but were otherwise welcome to come in, vaccinated or not.

On Monday morning I rang the Connolly Street clinic and gave the same message and stated that they did not have any streaming before the consultation. What they did not tell me I will detail below.

When we turned up for the consultation we had a an eerie feeling because the car park was completely empty and when we went in the clinic was completely empty apart from staff. It was almost as if they had emptied the whole centre for this consultation with the “unclean”, although I never mentioned vaccination status and they didn’t ask.

My consultation was with a Dr.Tom Spiegler who arrived in June in the midst of the pandemic at the very time when the best New Zealand doctors were being frozen out of their professions and it was well-nigh impossible to find vacancies in the MIQ

quarantine sessions.

He came across in his bio as if he was straight out of the pages of the Guardian, and that impression was only amplified in the conversation.

I told him that I had had the intention of discussing my medical condition before moving over but wanted, first of all, to hear his explanation for the Centre’s “streaming” policy.

I showed him a copy of the policy and explained how we had not been able to find any duplication of this elsewhere and showed him the guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

In it the Ministry guidelines say that:

“in most cases, with vaccinated staff and other precautions in place, that the risks are unlikely to be high enough to provide sufficient justification to not follow the Code.”

And:

An individual seeking healthcare cannot be refused care because of their beliefs. In this case an individual who believes that a vaccine is harmful cannot be refused care for that belief.

They point out clearly that:

The management of unvaccinated individuals through an alternative pathway is highly likely to negatively impact access to care which must be balanced by a demonstrable benefit.

When the rate of community spread is zero or very low, the risk of transmission from any consultation will be very low, unless a person is known to be at higher risk because they are symptomatic or a close contact of a confirmed case.

They say: In addition, in this situation the difference in the risk of transmission between vaccinated and unvaccinated people will be negligible. When the prevalence of disease in the community is high, the risk of transmission from any individual is not negligible and is likely to warrant application of mitigations for all consultations.

That is hardly the situation we are in now. Most surprisingly (given the 24/7 government and media propaganda) the MoH says the following.

“When there is high COVID-19 vaccine coverage (i.e., above 80 percent of eligible people are fully vaccinated), transmission is more likely to occur from a vaccinated than an unvaccinated individual.”

His first reaction was quite predictable. He stated that they are not denying treatment but trying to keep everyone, including the unvaxxed “safe” (sic).

The fact that the unvaxxed are put into a special category and have to have to PAY to see if they are worthy of a consultation which they will again have to pay for and they seemingly vacated the whole premises for this consultation speaks otherwise.

He ignored most of my points so I presented him with the latest data from the United Kingdom which shows that the majority of deaths are from people who are vaccinated along with explaining that 100 to 300 or more people have died from vaccine reactions in New Zealand since the beginning of the years compared with the 50 who have died WITH covid from co-morbidities or in one case, gunshot wounds.

His response was straight out of the government/media playbook - straight out of Jacinda’s authoritarian “single source of information“. Quite simple, he said. Only natural that more vaxxed people should be denying “because they are in the MAJORITY.”

We could not get. anywhere close to agreeing that the vaccines are ineffective and becoming less so with every day.

For him a vaccine is a vaccine....is a vaccine, although one provides a degree of protection while the other provides none and in fact increases the odds of getting covid.

It was like I was talking to someone just quoting from Newshub or Radio New Zealand (or perhaps more appropriately, the Guardian).

One might have expected that as a health professional talking to someone who clearly knew what he was talking about that he could have provided some real evidence to counter mine.

I have sort of been waiting for that evidence for 2 years but it has never been forthcoming and now I had a professional sitting in front of me was still not forthcoming. There were only two possibilities: either this doctor was monumentally ignorant and should not be sitting where he was or, more worryingly, knows it all and has been instructed to just counter any arguments with propaganda points that

I could have gleaned from any “news” broadcast. I think I know what it is. Clearly very uncomfortable by this time he shut off the consultation although I was paying quite handsomely for his time

POSTSCRIPT

Intrigued by the empty centre the day before we decided to check with the clinic I am still registered with so drove down to have a look. The first difference was that the door was locked and we had to be admitted.

Compared with the completely empty Manuka Health Centre there were quite a few people in the waiting room.

NOTE: I took a photo through the locked door that had a few patients, all wearing facemasks and so indistinct you could not tell distinctly who they are (other than being human beings, male or female).

I have received the following letter from the Connolly Medical Centre in which they are worried by the privacy of their patients.

They are not too worried about the privacy of patients when it comes to vaccine status. That is available to anybody (including restaurants and the like) with the access to a database.

However, to avoid trouble I shall remove the photograph since it is immaterial to the article; all you need to know is that the waiting room is full of patients wearing facemasks behind a locked door.

I could blank out the already indistinct faces but currently it is beyond my computer skills.

***

Compared with the Manuka Health Centre where patients are completely separated from reception and staff by plexiglass (which you can see below) this was absent at Connolly Street.

This is Pam with nurse, Kristen Birch who part from one senior doctor is the sole hangover from when I worked there 12 years ago. If you look you can see that the reception area is completely blocked off by plexiglass.

We decided to drive back to the Manuka Health Centre to find three cars outside in the carpark and just one person in the waiting room.

That is a long way from the 10 years I worked there when it was a happening place and attracted all those seeking an alternative to conventional practise - something,I hasten to add, it really never did - it was really a conventional practise that sold vitamins and minerals.

At 10 am on a Tuesday the carpark would always have been completely full along with the waiting area. All of this has left me with a sinking feeling that I am now left marooned (even more than previously) without hope of medical care. More seriously, it has left me with the question:

WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO OUR HEALTH SYSTEM?

The System was already pretty useless, especially for those with chronic conditions and my impression has been of a system that has left differential diagnosis behind and practises algorithmic (AKA “cookbook’) medicine that is increasingly dependant on protocols and dictates from the health bureaucrats - I think the weasel word for this is “harmonising”.

As if to underscore this I heard a story in the weekend of someone who felt compelled to spend $150,000 for successful treatment of her multiple sclerosis in Russia.

MS is a pretty well-recognised condition They can’t treat this in New Zealand?!!

It seems not.

A RESPONSE TO A BLOG POST

In January I wrote the following on the basis of a visit to the medical centre where I worked for ten years.

I received the following letter from the centre where I have been for the last ten years

The very people who are involved in genocide are worried about patient privacy, all based on a picture which shows patients in the waiting room, none of whom were looking at the camera and wearing face diapers.

Privacy! I think the time has come to walk away from these people who have been the bane of life for almost the past ten years. What use is a “medical” centre that has not done anything to help me for ten years and will only tell me to get the death jab?

March 2, 2022

OFFICIAL NZ MOH DATA INDICATED THE FULLY-VACCINATED ARE DEVELOPING AIDS

These are the headlines that came through yesterday:

There has been a sudden takeoff of cases so that while New Zealand previously had a very small number of cases has gone to one of the highest rates in the world.

The following headlines from today indicate something major is afoot.

More than 800 Counties Manukau DHB staff are not at work because they’re sick or a member of their household has Covid-19, as case numbers in hospitals rise.

And all of Auckland’s district health boards are now postponing some non-urgent operations, with 283 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the city yesterday.

A Counties Manukau District Health Board spokesperson said 13.5 percent of staff were not at work yesterday because they’re either sick or someone in their home has Covid-19

St John is urging people not to call 111 unless it’s an emergency.

They say they’re facing an unprecedented demand as COVID-19 cases rise and put huge amounts of stress on them.

“We’re seeing delays of up to 14 hours for non-life-threatening emergencies,” says Dan Ohs, St John deputy chief executive.

I have seen graphs like the one above before and usually it correlates with the onset of mass vaccination.

But Jacinda Adern has been obsessively vaccinating the entire population for about a year.

Perhaps what is new is they are now rolling out the booster shots.

There needs to be a another explanation other than a fraudulent “casedemic” based on PCR testing.

LOOKING AT FRAUDULENT MINISTRY OF HEALTH DATA

I came across an excellent article from the Daily Expose in the UK.

It rankles a little that New Zealand needs good people half a world away to do such an excellent statistical analysis; we seem to have only one person in the country, Guy Hatchard, who is doing such work; it is certainly beyond my abilities.

It took quite a while for me to realise just how they had got their data so now I would like to summarise what they wrote:

They explain how theNew Zealand Ministry of Health are presenting Covid-19 data in a way that misleadingly suggests the Covid-19 injections are extremely effective, and they are deceivingly doing their upmost to ensure you cannot prove otherwise.

What comes out is:

However, the NZ MoH do not provide an archive of the data. Therefore, once a new update comes out it’s impossible to find what the data was showing the day before, a week before, or even two months before.

It would be very helpful to know the Covid-19 situation by vaccination status after this date, but for some strange reason the New Zealand Ministry of Health do not want you to know that

The New Zealand Ministry of Health only provide a cumulative total from the 16th August 21.

On the 16th August 2021, the date the New Zealand Ministry of Health have chosen to provide a cumulative total from, just 18.4% of the population of New Zealand were considered fully vaccinated. It isn’t until around early December that vaccination begins to slow and approximately 75% of the population of New Zealand are considered fully vaccinated.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health recently changed the URL of their ‘Covid-19: Case Demographics‘ report.

WHAT ALL THIS MEANS

Between 6th Jan and 11th Feb the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness proved to be minus-94.4%, but by the 24th Feb, the real-world vaccine effectiveness fell to minus-281.35%.

This means the fully vaccinated are 3.8 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than the unvaccinated/one dose vaccinated population.

This is what double vaccination has done to the people of New Zealand.

Between 6th Jan and 11th Feb, the immune system performance of the fully vaccinated equated to -49%, meaning they were down to the last 51% of their immune system.

But fast forward to 24th Feb, and we find that the immune system performance of the fully vaccinated in New Zealand has fallen to -74%, meaning the fully vaccinated populations immune systems have degraded by a further 25% in just 13 days, and they are now down to the last 26% of their immune system.

When anyone says that there has been a decline in effectiveness of the vaccine what they actually mean is there has been a decline in people’s immune system.

You can see clearly from the official data that the largest number of covid cases has been amongst the fully vaccinated. We are still on the way to the same situation amongst those who have had the booster.

This is how the MoH presents the data but in a way to hide the true situation.

Vaccination status when reported as a caseTotal casesCases who have been hospitalisedNo doses received prior to being reported as a case7831495Partially vaccinated3319137Fully vaccinated at least 7 days before reported as a case.

Received booster at least 7 days before being reported as a case25314106Not eligible for vaccination at the time they were reported as a case

Much of the Daily Expose article is about explaining how they reached their conclusions.

Now I understand how they worked with the data to reach their conclusions. Now they have done that it should be easier to record the information and continue monitoring what looks like an apocalyptic trend; just bear in mind we are moving out of summer towards winter.

The Daily Expose reached the following frightening conclusion, something reported elsewhere.

“If the fully vaccinated population continues to degrade at the same rate, then they could have developed full blow AIDS by the middle of March 2022.”

People with acquired immune deficiency syndrome are at an increased risk for developing certain cancers and for infections that usually occur only in individuals with a weak immune system.

Unfortunately, the New Zealand Ministry of Health data shows that:

“…the fully vaccinated population are now just weeks away from developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, (AIDS) or a novel condition with similar attributes that can only be described as Covid-19 Vaccine Induced Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).”

The repercussions of this are already being seen in the official Covid-19 hospitalisation statistics for New Zealand as reflected in the following graphs.

****

24 February, 2022

According to official data published by New Zealand’s Ministry of Health, a total of 955 people have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 between 16th Aug 21 and 22nd Feb 22. But analysis shows that 306 of those hospitalisations have occurred since the 11th Feb 22; a period of 12 days, and the Fully Vaccinated account for 82% of them.

The New Zealand Ministry of Health have been publishing a daily ‘Covid-19: Case Demographics‘ report since August 2021, and in it they confirm the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status and the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status.

But just like Public Health Scotland originally did before we exposed them, and just like the Government of Canada are doing now, the New Zealand Ministry of Health only provide a cumulative total from the 16th August 21, that they update daily.

This is extremely deceiving because data shows that the country is currently experiencing its largest wave of Covid-19 to date since the pandemic allegedly began in March 2020.

On the 25th Jan 22, New Zealand recorded a total of 58 Covid-19 cases, and the 7 day average equated to 71. But by the 22nd Feb 22, New Zealand recorded 3,183 cases, and a 7 day average of 2,262. This represents a 5,388% increase in cases recorded in a single day, and a 3,086% increase in the number of cases recorded over a 7 day average.

So now that the pandemic is clearly just beginning in New Zealand after 2 years, it would be very helpful to know the vaccination status of those being infected with Covid-19 and being hospitalised with Covid-19.

Helpful because the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has instructed New Zealanders to stay at home for the best part of 2 years, and enforced vaccination mandates across the country in the belief that an experimental injection will save the country from a virus that has had a 0.02% fatality rate around the world.

But thankfully, thanks to the gift of the ‘Way Back Machine‘, we’re able to take a look at the numbers published in a previous report and do some simple maths to deduce the vaccination status of this exponential rise in Covid-19 cases and the accompanying hospitalisations across New Zealand.

According to the ‘Covid-19: Case Demographics‘ report published Wednesday 23rd Feb 22, between August 16th 202`1 and 22nd Feb 22, a total of 34,286 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in New Zealand, alongside 955 Covid-19 hospitalisations, and their vaccination status is as follows –

If we were to take these numbers at face value, then we would assume that whilst the fully vaccinated population clearly account for the majority of Covid-19 cases, vaccination is clearly doing its job to prevent hospitalisation due to the new Omicron variant.

But if we were to assume that then we would be wrong.

The following table is taken from the ‘Covid-19: Case Demographics‘ report published by the New Zealand Ministry of Health on the 12th February 2022, and it shows the vaccination status of all people infected and hospitalised with Covid-19 between 16th Aug 21 and 11th Feb 22.

Now that we know these numbers we can simply subtract them from the numbers presented in the 23rd Feb 22 report to deduce the true number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations by vaccination status in this record breaking wave of Covid-19 that has hit New Zealand.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22 –

A total of 19,412 cases were confirmed in New Zealand over these 12 days, and the fully vaccinated population accounted for 11,751 of them, followed by the boosted population who accounted for 3,870 of them.

Those eligible for vaccination who are not vaccinated accounted for just 711 of them, whilst the under 12’s who are not eligible for vaccination accounted for just 2,807 of them.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in New Zealand between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22 –

In all, the fully vaccinated population accounted for 61% of all Covid-19 cases over these 12 days, and the boosted population accounted for 20% of all cases.

While those eligible for vaccination who are not vaccinated accounted for just 4% of all Covid-19 cases, and the under 12’s accounted for 14% of all cases.

Overall the not-vaccinated population (including under 12’s) accounted for 18% of all Covid-19 cases between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 82% of all cases.

So from these numbers we can definitely deduce that the Covid-19 injections do not prevent infection or transmission no matter how many doses you choose to have. But what about hospitalisations?

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22 –

A total of 306 hospitalisations were confirmed in New Zealand over these 12 days, and the fully vaccinated population accounted for 181 of them, followed by the boosted population who accounted for 56 of them.

Those eligible for vaccination who are not vaccinated accounted for just 33 of them, whilst the under 12’s who are not eligible for vaccination accounted for just 23 of them.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in New Zealand between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22 –

In all, the fully vaccinated population accounted for 59% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations over these 12 days, and the boosted population accounted for 18% of all hospitalisations.

While those eligible for vaccination who are not vaccinated accounted for just 11% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations, and the under 12’s accounted for 8% of all hospitalisations.

Overall the not-vaccinated population (including under 12’s) accounted for 18% of all Covid-19 hospitalisations between 11th Feb and 22nd Feb 22, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 82% of all hospitalisations.

With cases at an all time high in New Zealand, and the fully vaccinated population accounting for 4 in every 5 of them alongside 4 in every 5 hospitalisations, it’s abundantly clear that the country is in the midst of a ‘Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated’, and two years of lockdowns and restrictions alongside an experimental vaccination programme accompanied with Draconian vaccine mandates have been a complete waste of time.

CONVOY IN WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND

March 3, 2022

JACINDA ADERN’S GOONS DESTROY THE LAST OF WHAT REMAINED OF DEMOCRACY IN NEW ZEALAND

We now live under the New World Order

The beginnings of this were the aftermath of the Christchurch shooting (which I believe was a false flag) and its aftermath, but it also goes back to 9/11 and the totalitarian tiptoe.

What happened yesterday was a dark, dark day in this country’s history. If folk have not caught on that we are living under a tyranny they never will.

I have never seen anything so beautiful in my country in my life where people whose lives have been torn apart were brought together into a protective community, some for the first time of their lives.

There is nothing so cruel as to have hopes dashed.

It was obvious, looking dispassionately, that this was going to end in this way (in fact, I was expecting Adern to bring in foreign police from overseas to do the job, but it seems that the NZ police force has more than enough psychopaths in their midst, something that bodes very badly for the good people of Aotearoa/New Zealand.

This is my own video compilation

The Day Democracy Died in New Zealand

https://rumble.com/vwat7f-the-day-democracy-died-in-new-zealand.html

After more than three weeks, what started as a smallish protest ended the way that it always looked like it would: with violence, destruction of property and police with riot shields.

But the behaviour of the protesters-turned-occupiers-turned-rioters on the way out was disgraceful. Some fire may have been accidental, but some clearly lit fires, others spread them around. All manner of projectiles were hurled at police. There was a fire lit under Parliament’s playground – which in ordinary times is a place young children happily play during the day.

As the crowd moved from Parliament’s ground onto the surrounding streets, it degenerated into a riot on the streets for hours. Police were professional, restrained, and quite a number got hurt.

In the end the rump of protesters who were left – which the Prime Minister said police estimated to be about 270 people – seemed to be exactly what the occupation’s most virulent critics always thought. A pack of violent thugs, often alt-right characters, who have been breaking the law and who were never going to go home quietly.

This is the reality – these are NOT protestors!

Like no one I ever saw in the camp

Tears of our Nation

Camp Freedom daily roundup:Day 23

2 March 2022.

Yesterday, Day 23 of Camp Freedom began early and violently.

Just before 6am, hundreds of police in full protective gear with helmets, visors and shields were moved in to the intersection of Freedom Drive (Molesworth Street) and Resistance Hill (Hill Street). Over the loud speaker from the Parliamentary balcony, Police issued a warning to the Freedom Fighters: Parliamentary grounds were closed and they were trespassing. Everyone was told to leave or they may be subject to arrest.

A few people left, mostly those with children and some elderly women and men. But the vast majority of people there chose to stay and face the Police. They held the line until well after midday. The police spent the morning, however, pepper spraying people in the crowd or pulling them out and beating them up before arresting them. A video of a woman being beaten illustrates the Police violence.

A Police helicopter hovered over Parliament all day while the morning was spent clearing out Resistance Hill and Aitken Street of the cars and trucks that had been parked there since 8 February, Day 1 of the occupation. It was extremely disheartening to watch the newly constructed toilet block dubbed “The Peehive” being lifted by a Police forklift and removed from the street. The day only got worse for Camp Freedom.

By mid-afternoon, Police who were positioned at the Parliamentary Library moved forward and began removing the tents and their contents from the grounds. One by one, they slashed the tents’ nylon and broke the poles and piled the remnants ready to be dumped. They were met with peaceful resistance throughout that process, but pepper-sprayed their way forward until that was overcome. They cleared the grounds towards the southern entrance gates, but were met with stronger resistance there.

At one stage, the Police wrecked the food tent, knocking over a generator, spilling fuel which caught fire. Video evidence is available to prove this.

Freedom Fighters, many of whom had lost their jobs in Jacinda’s mandate law and lost their livelihoods, were not ready to fold under the power of the State. They fought back, hard, with everything at their disposal. They halted the Police advance by throwing folding chairs, pieces of wood, and pallets at the Police, as months of anger from being discriminated against and segregated from parts of the society manifested itself as physical opposition. At one stage, some men took to pulling up the pavers in the footpath and throwing them at Police.

The violence perpetrated by the Police and responded to resulted in the Police bringing more force, with high-powered fire hoses, tear gas canisters, and rubber bullets. Many were injured, with one woman being shot in the temple and taken to hospital in serious condition. Others were shot in the torso and legs.

Today is a day of infamy for Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Government. The Prime Minister and her Ministers ignored, denigrated, abused and lied their way out of addressing the legitimate concerns of the people at Camp Freedom and instead decided to steer it to the point where police stomping in with excessive force was the preferable option.

Our so-called leaders in government are inept and deficient of leadership and Statesmanship. They only want to lead those who fall in line and violently dispel those who disagree. And those who disagree with this Government are no ‘fringe minority’, with a Horizon Research poll on 18 February showing 30 percent of New Zealanders nationwide supported the anti-mandate protest. The people at Camp Freedom had lost their jobs in the illegal and discriminatory mandate law and wanted the government to address it. They refuse to live a life in chains. They refuse to have their children harmed from the experimental vaccine (which by the way doesn’t protect you!)

This morning, the Government in collusion with the mainstream media are falsely blaming the violence on the citizens of Camp Freedom and refuse to take any responsibility for the debacle that unfolded yesterday. The Police themselves are culpable for their overreach.

For now, Camp Freedom has been disbanded at the hands of Police brutality and violence. But this fight is far from over. All that Jacinda and the Police did yesterday was galvanise hundreds of thousands of more people around the country to rise up against this Government. It is our opinion that the last 23 days marks the beginning of the end for this regime.

In the meantime, protesters have moved out to Shelly Bay in Wellington, and the mountains of food that have been donated will be sent out to nourish their ongoing stand.

Peaceful Protestors Scream, Tear-Gassed By Police Destroying Freedom Village, Wellington New Zealand

WE LOST EVERYTHING AT PARLIAMENT YESTERDAY…

Our tent, the generator that was gifted, and most important of all the 45 precious signs each sharing the story of a vaccine injured New Zealander.

We will regroup and more signs will be printed.

This photo is one of the most powerful i have seen….

Riot police standing on one of our injury boards.

—The Health Forum NZ (via Telegram)

Jacinda claimed pepper spray was not used.

Well, l can tell you that it was, and not within legal guidelines.

People don’t normally feel the need to pour milk into their eyes.

The media claimed the protestors incited violence.

Well the footage from Chantelle and others shows something else.

—The Health Forum NZ (via Telegram)

New Zealand Police Brutality with Chantelle Baker

THE RIOT SHOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED

https://rumble.com/vw7g4k-new-zealand-police-brutality-with-chantelle-baker.html

Apparently the cops had rubber bullets amongst whatever other weaponry. This is from Green MP, Golriz Ghahraman.

Once upon a time the Left and the Green Party in particular were worried about police use of pepper spray

I didn’t see the footage on Three news, but this is simply outrageous:

TV3 videographer Murray Job saw the tuxedo-clad man on the ground outside Trusts Stadium, West Auckland, about 11.30pm on Thursday with hands cuffed behind his back.[…] The man was “dishing out some verbal abuse” but was not a threat to police, said Mr Job. As his camera started to roll, an officer took a canister of pepper spray from his belt and sprayed it into the face of the cuffed man, he said. […] Video of the incident, captured by Mr Job, shows an officer directing a spray directly into the man’s face. After a few seconds pause, the man begins twitching and spasming, with his legs thrashing…

This is nothing less than clear and deliberate sadism, and it should not be tolerated in the police (or anywhere, for that matter). The officer involved should be charged with assault and prosecuted to the full extent of the law, just like any other criminal.

Meanwhile, the Greens are calling for a wider inquiry into the use of pepper spray, and this seems to be more than justified. According to the police’s own figures, they used it 2000 times in the last year alone. Given that it is only supposed to be used when someone is at risk of physical injury, that seems a little high – and given the stories and now video of incidents like this, I don’t think we can simply trust the police’s word that they are using it appropriately.

There were only a couple of dozen of us left at the bus terminal after the worst was over, and look what still kept coming at us. The little turd in front looked like he was dying to let off a few more shots

From a day or so before when the police thugs came and dismantled the toilets

Thugs in Wellington

https://rumble.com/vw52l4-thugs-in-wellington.html

These are Facebook comments from Hon. Winston Peters

The violence and disorder on parliament grounds yesterday is something that we should never have witnessed in New Zealand – a country we pride ourselves on as being one of the best democracies in the world.

The fact of the matter is the terminal rioting we saw was as predicable as it was avoidable. It was equal parts arrogance and inaction that allowed these rioters to take advantage on the national stage. That fateful die was cast by the Prime Minister and every other politician when they refused to engage with the initially peaceful protest on day one – to expect any other outcome after that pact was signed is just plain ignorance. The simple fact is they all got it badly wrong.

The question that not one journalist thought to ask the Prime Minister during her press conference was “wouldn’t this violence have been avoided if you had just engaged with the legitimate protesters on day one?”

It was easy for the Prime Minister to instead justify her inaction by blaming the remaining few hundred violent rioters for the entire past three weeks. But the problem is that is simply not true.

Last week I said that this would inevitably turn into something akin to the Springbok Tour if the government continued their refusal to engage – and it’s exactly what happened. One doesn’t need to be Nostradamus to have seen this coming, so either the government is totally incompetent or they knew this was going to happen and still did nothing.

It was their refusal to engage that allowed the nefarious violent groups time to begin seeping in from around the country in the first place and eventually take over the protest. In fact, the Police Commissioner stated in his address that in the last week he ‘had seen a changing mix and make-up of the crowd. In particular, those with good intentions were now outnumbered by those with the willingness to use violence to affect their means.’

Let’s be clear, those few hundred rioters need to be held to account and no one should try to defend their violent actions. But the mistake the Prime Minister is making is attempting to label the entirety of the protest, the thousands that turned up at parliament, and the hundreds of thousands around the country who supported it, all as a bunch of violent conspiracy theorist deplorables. That mistake has been made before.

Perhaps if she or one of her cabinet colleagues had the courage and sense to listen to the original legitimate protester’s concerns, not only could this violence have been avoided, but they would also know that the vast majority who travelled from around the country are actually ordinary kiwis who just wanted the government to listen.

Unfortunately, the ultimate outcome could be that the actions of these few hundred rioters may well have caused the wider public to lose both sympathy and sight of what the original legitimate protest was all about.

April 10, 2022

COVER-UP: THE NZ MINISTRY OF HEALTH HAVE CHANGED THEIR PRESENTATION OF STATISTICS

I have been suspicious that the Ministry of Health have changed their statistics with what is being revealed.

It seems I was correct.

H/T To Edward K.

Now compare that with earlier presentation of statistics – note the “no doses” category

This, however ,is still on the website today

https://www.health.govt.nz/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-data-and-statistics/covid-19-case-demographics#vaccinations-details

It would be useful to have these statistics of hospitalisations by vaccination status.

I suspect they have also disappeared.

Instead of that, this is all they present relating to hospitalisation

This appeared just a few days ago. I was unaware of Grant Dixon before.

He and Guy Hatchard are worth their weight in gold

Why vaccinated nurses & doctors should be mandated

This from 2 April

On the 31st March 2022 something important happened regarding New Zealand hospitalisation rates. This video updates who’s getting Covid and who isn’t, and shares hot news about hospitalisation rates that only became apparent yesterday

In case that disappears from You Tube here is a mirror. And HERE

Here are some previous items on this

24 February

27 February

2 March

28 March

7 April

9 April – from Guy Hatchard

9 April

March 21, 2022

TOWARDS A VACCINE-INDUCED AIDS EPIDEMIC IN NEW ZEALAND?

I have been motivated to put energy into writing the following partially because of information that has come my way in the last 24 hours but also as a result of a conversation with my partner, Pam which elicited the question “what next”?

We have been taken up in the last months with Jacinda Adern’s two-tiered society, her vaccine mandate which has seen people’s lives and jobs destroyed as they have been turned into second-class citizens. Now, there are indications that the government may be reconsidering its position and getting rid of at least of the vaccine mandates.

I suspect the government will be feverishly looking at how they are going to back down without looking bad and avoid the suspicion that it it is because of those that occupied parliament for several weeks.

This appeared in the press today:

COVID-19 restrictions look set to be relaxed in the coming weeks as the Omicron outbreak plateaus and the border begins to reopen.

Cabinet is meeting today to review vaccine mandates, vaccine passports and the traffic light system, though any decisions will be announced on Wednesday.

The changes will mark the biggest domestic shake up to Covid-19 restrictions since Omicron arrived on Aotearoa’s shores.

Epidemiologist professor Tony Blakely of Melbourne University said vaccine passes are among the restrictions that are now now excessive, given the spread of the outbreak.

“Many people have already been infected and the need to slow transmission down is less now and whilst the vaccines are good at stopping you going to hospital or preventing death, they’re not as good at stopping any infection.

“People who were triple vaccinated three months ago have now got a 50 percent reduction in the infection risk, it’s not 100 percent, so discriminating or differentiating between the vaccinated and unvaccinated when you haven’t got a pressing epidemic happening at that moment in time I think is disproportionate.”

Yesterday, after weeks of maligning people and describing them with every epithet under the sun stuff.co.nz decided to tell some of the stories:

The Long Road Back: How can New Zealand mend the mandate pain?

Unvaccinated Kiwis locked out of society by vaccine mandates could soon be welcomed into the fold again. Some say it’s going to be a long road back; others don’t want to return.

Elsewhere, there was an article about the position of people with chronic fatigue syndrome and how they were treated by the medical profession.

JACINDA ADERN’S FAKE NARRATIVE

What we have seen over the last two years is a totally fake narrative that speaks to a “case-demic” or even a “scamdemic“, based on faulty PCR testing that could diagnose people with covid-19 when they had nothing of the sorts. During the first lockdown in New Zealand 27 people died WITH covid-19, mostly elderly people who were going to die anyway of other chronic conditions or, in one case, someone who died of gunshot wounds but had been diagnosed with covid-19.

This was used to allow Jacinda Adern to roll out her compulsory vaccination program whereby according to government figures 90 – something % of the population has had at least one jab with many having taken their first booster shots. The latest statistics say that 184 people have died with covid as opposed to the 27 previously, which stood right from May, 2020 right through to December, 2021 when numbers started to rise as can be seen in this graph.

So, this is what we are being told by the media. Numbers of cases are up, deaths are way up and yet we are being told that omicron is declining and therefore we can now relax.

So, for most of the period we are being told to panic – to stay apart from others, wear a mask and avoid the unvaccinated like the plague. That,I suspect, was to corral the population and get them to take the death shot.

Now, that we really do have a problem on our hands we are having the prospect of having the draconian regulations relaxed so the nation can get back to normal.

Except that there will be no normal.

We have been fed lies throughout and now we have more lies.

We have this from the Thailand Medical News, which is not a friend of the mainstream narrative but is flying a red flag.

https://www.thailandmedical.news/news/mcgill-university-researcher-detects-two-new-omicron-ba-1-1-subvariants-ba-1-1i-and-ba-1-1h-and-a-new-delta-subvariant-d1k-in-new-zealand

It does tend to indicate that the warnings of Geert vanden Bossche about carrying out mass vaccination during a pandemic and by so doing suppressing natural immunity in individuals and driving the development of many new variants that do not respond to the vaccines.

This is from today:

https://www.thailandmedical.news/news/sars-cov-2-ba-2-variant-continues-to-rise-globally,-constantly-spawning-newer-subvariants-and-causing-reinfections–new-surge-expected-in-america

TOWARDS A VACCINE-INDUCED AIDS

This interview of TruNews’ Rick Wiles with lawyer Todd Calender on the development of vaccine-induced AIDS says it all –

You can hear the full interview HERE

And this interview makes it quite clear just what is in the jabs and what they can do.

A PANDEMIC OF THE VAXXED

It would not be an exaggeration to say that we are not being told any of this. To corral the population and get them to take the jab Jacinda’s government and her compliant media had to frighten the bejeezus out of people and get them to fear and avoid the unvaxxed.

We are told this is a “pandemic of the unvaxxed”. A small number of people who have refused to take the jab are, we are being told, responsible for the whole thing.

However, just a little basic research and examination of the OFFICIAL data can reveal the truth. All you have to do is to turn off the TV, avoid the newspapers and Jacinda’s press conferences.

I have written the following a few weeks ago.

OFFICIAL NZ MOH DATA INDICATED THE FULLY-VACCINATED ARE DEVELOPING AIDS

That was based on an excellent piece of research from the Daily Expose in the UK

There is some excellent work that has been done – and I am thinking of Guy Hatchard’s excellent statistical analysis and the spreadsheet from MSDOS and the Health Forum NZ showing that at least 300 people have died from taking the jab.

However, it has not attracted the attention it should have and we have to rely on the excellent analysis of people 12 thousand miles away.

I would love to be the one who can crunch the numbers and monitor the trends. I am not, however, capable of doing that – I am not a statistician – so I have to limit myself to what others have done.

WHAT DO THE STATISTICS SHOW?

Worldometer is an excellent source of statistics that show how the numbers of cases have gone up.

One could possibly quibble with the case numbers, however the statistics for the number of dead are far more indicative

Although the vaccine rollout started earlier, deaths started to rise in November, 2021 and sharply in March.

This graph takes figures provided by the NZ Ministry of Health to show the number of cases by vaccine status.

By far the majority of cases are vaccinated.

This graph shows that the vast majority of those hospitalised are vaccinated.

I have been told that this natural because the vaccinated represent the majority of the population.

If what Jacinda says is even remotely true, that the vaccines are “safe and effective” and the vaccinated are “protected” against the disease we would expect cases of hospitalisation from covid-19 amongst the vaccinated should be relatively rare.

These conclusions have been derived from official statistics. I would fully expect that officials in New Zealand will change the way of collecting data to make it easy to hide what the true situation is.

This has already happened in the UK.

Just as I predicted EXACTLY A MONTH AGO

In the light of the above this article has come out today

The latest official Covid-19 figures from the Government of Canada are truly terrifying. They show that the double vaccinated population across Canada have now lost on average 74% of their immune system capability, and the triple vaccinated population across Canada have now lost on average 73% of their immune system capability compared to the natural immune system of unvaccinated people.

So much damage has now been done that the figures show the double vaccinated population are on average 3.8 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 and 3.3 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population.

But it’s even worse for the triple vaccinated population in terms of their risk of death. The official figures show that they are on average 3.7 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 but 5.1 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the unvaccinated population.

These figures therefore suggest that both the double and triple vaccinated population in Canada have now had so much damage caused to their immune systems by the Covid-19 injections that they have now developed Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.

CONCLUSION

I do not have a crystal ball so I cannot predict what battles lie ahead for those who are fighting the government mandates but quite possibly the situation might change with a relaxation of at least some of the draconian measures, however I would say that it is imperative that people support and look after each other as they have been.

The vast majority who have buckled to the government propaganda and had at least one jab (probably more, including the booster) are, I would say from the evidence, marked for death or severe ill health in the coming months and years

One of the greatest crimes of authorities across the world (and no less in New Zealand) has been the refusal to allow people to be treated with medicines that have been shown to work well.

It is the first seven days that are the most important for recovery. If people are able to use the protocols that are out there there is little reason that the unvaccinated can’t recover with relative ease.

Not so with the vaxxed.

Not only have they been injected with an experimental mRNA virus that is destroying people’s immune systems, but they are the ones who are denied effective treatments until it is too late.

In this context it is not difficult to understand the phenomenon of “long-covid”.

One reason why I am talking about this is that after the sacking of Freedom Village at NZ’s parliament a good number of people I personally know succumbed to illness which they themselves have described as covid-19.

It was serious for my friends and no walk in the park so I am no longer able to embrace any suggestions that the virus is not real – at least not now.

We are living in a strange situation whereas previously we were told to socially distance and wear masks and that was totally nonsensical.

However, thanks to mass vaccination we have a situation where wearing a mask (for the minimal protection they offer) and keeping one’s distance is not altogether a silly thing – from the vaccinated at least.

Such are the times we are living in.

P.S. I realise the limitations of what I have tried to do here so would appreciate it if people can share this as widely as possibly as well as, most important, provide some positive criticism and perhaps a corrective

March 22, 2022

COMMENTS ON VACCINE-INDUCED AIDS IN NEW ZEALAND

For me it is the greatest compliment when someone is moved to do their own research and offer comments to what I write.

This is from a friend, Daniel

I watched Guy Hatchard and Alia on VFF webinar at 8pm tonight. Guy went into detail about the Vaccine induced Acquired Immunity Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS), and that for many of the gene therapy inoculated people, the new “operating system” that overrides the innate immune system – or frontline “T” cells function, even if that operating system (the messenger RNA transcribing the DNA) wanes over a several month period, there may be permanent damage left / done to the frontline immune system. However, he also pointed out that there is no guarantee that the new operating system will even shut down after a several month period! We now know from recent overseas studies, that Medsafe was advised by two “independent” scientists incorrectly in that the spike protein manufactured by the mRNA code, does not stay in the local injection site, and the mRNA code / spike protein does not break down to be safely reabsorbed by the body after a month or so once the body has mounted the induced immune response.

Simultaneously, I was also watching snippets of the Live Counterspin broadcast at 8pm tonight on Rumble, and Kelvyn mentioned the forecasts of excess mortality deaths this NZ winter period, if the patterns seen in Europe / US studies (I think Guy mentioned one from Germany, and Israel) occur here, could be dire i.e. lots of excess deaths over 2021 and 2020 and 2019.

Dr. John Campbell, who recently did a presentation on the Pfizer “safety” data report and looked quite white-faced and stunned as he realised the numbers of vaccine deaths and adverse events that were admitted by Pfizer in its first data release, did an interesting review on the recent study published in the Lancet on excess mortality for the pandemic period 2020-2021 (2 years).

18 million excess deaths – YouTube

Here is the description from his YouTube clip:

The study was published March 10, 2022 by the Lancet.

Jan 1, 2020, to Dec 31, 2021

Estimate excess mortality from the COVID-19 pandemic, in 191 countries and territories, including 31 locations in low-income and middle-income countries, 12 states in India.

Methods

Data collected for pandemic period and past 11 years

All-cause mortality reports

Excess mortality over time was calculated as observed mortality minus expected mortality

Excess mortality = observed mortality -expected mortality

Accounting for late registration,

Six models were used to estimate expected mortality

(statistical model for low data areas)

Findings, as measured by excess mortality

Reported worldwide COVID-19 deaths = 5·94 million,

We estimate 18·2 million

(17·1–19·6 million)

Global all-age rate of excess mortality due to the pandemic, 120·3 deaths per 100 000 of the population

Excess mortality rate exceeded 300 deaths per 100 000 of the population in 21 countries

Cumulative excess deaths due to COVID-19

India, 4·07 million

USA, 1·13 million

Russia, 1·07 million

Mexico, 798, 000

Brazil, 792, 000

Indonesia, 736, 000

Pakistan, 664, 000

Bangladesh, 413, 000

Peru, 349, 000

South Africa, 302, 000

Iran, 274, 000

Egypt, 265, 000

Italy, 259, 000

Australia – 18,100

NZ, – 827

Canada, 43,700

UK, 169,000

Excess mortality highest

Russia, 374·6 deaths per 100 000

Mexico, 433.6 per 100 000

Brazil, 186·9 per 100 000

USA, 179·3 per 100 000

UK, 126.8 per 100 000

Canada, 60.5 per 100 000

Australia, – 32.9 per 100 000

NZ, – 9.3 per 100 000

Ratio of excess mortality rate to reported COVID-19 mortality

A measurement of undercounting the true mortality impact of the pandemic

In high-income North America, the ratios were comparatively low

Morocco, 10

Egypt, 12·19

Sudan, 25·12

Afghanistan, 26·06

Yemen, 33·04

Canada, 1.44

US, 1.37

UK, 0.97

Interpretation

The full impact of the pandemic has been much greater than what is indicated by reported deaths due to COVID-19 alone. Further research is warranted.

To distinguish excess mortality that was directly caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the changes in causes of death as an indirect consequence of the pandemic.

I think that excess mortality may be the only measure we can actually use to attempt to record if indeed, the COVID inoculations trigger widespread deaths from VAIDS either 1, 2, or 3 years down the track. However, I think we also need the age of death so the Years-of-Life-Lost from VAIDS can also be calculated.

Note, that both NZ and AUS had NEGATIVE EXCESS MORTALITY over the period of the Lancet published analysis. (I recall NZ had -65% in 2020 alone according to the BMJ in an earlier article). I haven’t read the Lancet study yet, however Dr. Campbell stresses the difference between the approx. 6M reported deaths versus the approx. 18M estimate from the statistical models used in this study, aren’t attributed. So, while the study conclusion is that 18M is the true pandemic excess mortality (recorded deaths x a factor of 3) – these deaths might be due to the lockdowns, more violence at home, people afraid to access healthcare during the outbreak, delayed cancer diagnoses, or other pandemic measures. I would imagine, for example, that deferred elective / urgent surgery plus mental health / suicides would account for a lot of those excess deaths not coded as COVID. And although Dr. Campbell says that the COVID caused deaths is under-reported, I don’t agree how he could know that, or could trust the numbers that especially came out of the USA as hospitals were incentivised there with large Federal Payments, to code everything as a COVID death. I even saw one news article where a tradesman fell off a ladder and died after hitting the pavement, and the hospital coded it as a COVID death because he had a positive PCR test a week or so beforehand, and they said he must have got groggy up the ladder from the virus, so that’s what killed him. Unbelievable.

Dr. Campbell goes on to mention the average age of death in the UK attributed to COVID is 82.5 yrs, and around 83% of those that died had one or more comorbidity. So, surely that must be quite close to the average life expectancy. From a Years-of-Life-Lost measure, the so-called “COVID pandemic”, is – as Ivor Cummins has brilliantly pointed out – a massive distortion when compared to the Spanish Flu or other disasters like WWI and WWII, where lots and lots of young people died and the Years-of-Life-Lost was far, far higher than COVID. Ivor has gone on to say that the deaths and/or disabilities from the inoculation that occur from vaxx mandates in younger people will be much higher than those years lost by those who actually died from COVID i.e. as we know, the mandates were completely immoral and failed the risk/benefit test.

I recall seeing somewhere (it might be that lawyer looking into the US Military Deaths database, or that former BlackRock investment analyst) the excess mortality emerging in late 2021 / 2022, is beginning to stratify i.e. the working age group – NOT the retired age group – is seeing the largest increases in excess death. And this is being seen now, because the insurance industry is of course looking at this situation every day, as its their core business. From a Years-of-Life-Lost measure, this is really, really bad. And I think this excess mortality study in the Lancet is all the poorer for it – using absolute death numbers is pretty meaningless unless you can also calculate the Years-of-Life-Lost.

I do agree with Dr. John Campbell that more research is warranted. Also, I could argue one interpretation is that a lot more people died from the Public Health Response and medical counter measures to the Pandemic, than those actually reportedly killed by SARS-CoV-2. The big elephant in the room not mentioned by Dr. Campbell is the unknown impact of universal low-cost early treatments. How many of the reported COVID deaths could have been avoided? Dr. McCullough et al. estimated up to 85% of the reported deaths in the US could have been avoided. And were the unscientific, medical counter measures such as strict lockdowns, social distancing and mask wearing, required if we had access to low-cost early treatments?

As we know, various cover stories are already being implemented to manipulate the narrative around VAIDS. With adverts suddenly appearing warning about the dangers of certain activities increasing your risk of heart attack etc. Given the corruption in science and statistics / reporting, and attribution theory, and the broken information commons, we’re probably only going to be able to discern some semblance of the truth from alt-media, and anecdotal evidence from people we know.

One theme already emerging is a market for reversing spike protein damage; and this demand will probably only get higher as more people in NZ may struggle to get over the common cold etc. as winter hits. Or the controllers might just label it “long COVID syndrome”….

***

April 26, 2022

VAIDS:50% OF HOSPITALISED WITH COVID-19 HAVE HAD THE BOOSTER IN NEW ZEALAND

Triple/Double Vaccinated account for 81% of record breaking number of Covid-19 Deaths in New Zealand over the past month

https://seemorerocks.is/triple-double-vaccinated-account-for-81-of-record-breaking-number-of-covid-19-deaths-in-new-zealand/

NEW ZEALAND: FULLY VACCINATED ACCOUNT FOR A SHOCKING 73% OF ALL COVID-19 DEATHS

https://seemorerocks.is/new-zealand-fully-vaccinated-account-for-a-shocking-73-of-all-covid-19-deaths/

AN UPDATE ON THE COVID STATISTICS IN NEW ZEALAND

https://seemorerocks.is/an-update-on-the-covid-statistics-in-new-zealand/

Official Data in the UK, Canada & NZ, suggests the majority of the Triple Vaccinated are developing a new form of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome

https://seemorerocks.is/majority-of-the-triple-vaccinated-are-developing-a-new-form-of-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome/

TOWARDS A VACCINE-INDUCED AIDS EPIDEMIC IN NEW ZEALAND?

https://seemorerocks.is/towards-a-vaccine-induced-aids-epidemic-in-new-zealand/

MAJORITY OF THE TRIPLE VACCINATED ARE DEVELOPING A NEW FORM OF ACQUIRED IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME

https://seemorerocks.is/majority-of-the-triple-vaccinated-are-developing-a-new-form-of-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome/

May 2, 2022

SUNDAY MUSINGS

Seemorerocks

I live a very truncated life these days.

My day starts when I wake up and I peruse the media, usually in a set order, and post articles to Telegram. If I want to post on the blog I have to do it immediately after breakfast because after that my mind frequently turns to mush and I have to spend the afternoons in bed as my energy (physical, but mostly mental)craters.

It is also limited by the fact that I do not have contact with our erstwhile friends who are vaccinated, perhaps because they are afraid they are going to pick up the plague from someone who is socially-isolated but unvaxxed; certainly because there is nothing much to talk about any more.

When I came across information from NZ’s Ministry of Health that indicates that just short of 50% of those hospitalised by covid-19 have had the booster – definite evidence that people are losing their immunity rapidly and in all likelihood developing Acquired Immunity Deficiency ( in other words AIDS, or perhaps we ought to call it VAIDS because it has everything to do with the vaccine and nothing to do with a HIV virus, i decided it might be nice to do a presentation.

I realised I could not possibly stand in front of a group of people and deliver a presentation with a spreadsheet so I decided to make a video. Even then, I had to get up at daybreak to make it when my mental faculties were still sharp.

https://rumble.com/v12p2v9-vaids50-of-hospitalised-with-covid-19-have-had-the-booster-in-new-zealand.html

I decided to give my presentation a dry run by playing it at a committee meeting of Voices for Freedom. In my naivete I expected that I might have been among supportive friends who were receptive to direct evidence. But that was not the way at all.

I had been presenting the statistical data for about a minute when I was interrupted and told I would be “shot down” if I presented data that way and the data should be presented on a per capita basis as “cases per 100,000”.

Never mind that I had only made a simple graph of the number of people hospitalisations by vaccination status and had not yet even mentioned cases at that point.

Turns out that the person was reflecting the objections of her adult children who thought it was “junk statistics”.

Never mind that whatever the strengths of the arguments or the statistics, it would always be “junk” to those whose minds were already made up.

Never mind that the graphs were of secondary importance and made solely to illustrate what was inadvertently revealed by the MoH themselves. Anyone could see the point from the numbers themselves but I did a graph to make it easier to understand.

At least it was meant as a positive suggestion of how the evidence could be better presented and was helpful and constructive.

I have made another short video with an update:

However, I was not quite ready for what came next, especially in the context of the company I was in.

The next response that came from the “opposite side of the argument” as it were, was that the statistics “could not be believed”.

I had had a previous interaction on social media with someone who said they did not believe the government stats, “ESPECIALLY these ones”, said without the benefit of even having gone through what was said.

I was dumbfounded at this response.

I am used to unthinking responses from people on social media who are clearly not up to discussing things at that level, but to see this response from someone in a “leadership” role and presumably influencing others?!

It was later reported to me what the same person said after I had been dropped off at home. This same person said the vaccine mandates were over and so, ipso facto, much of the problem had gone away and she expected people like her would be going back to work.

I realise that there are people out there who DO understand that this is a nonsensical notion and that even if the vaccine mandates had gone (they have NOT and they will certainly be back) we still have many people who have died or been permanently damaged from the vaccine, or lost their livelihoods.

I will now pass from evidence to speculation on what I believe to be the case.

I believe that, thanks to the numerous vaccine programmes around the world, rapidly increasing numbers of people are losing their immunity and ability to withstand even minor infections. When people start getting injured and dying from this in much larger numbers, there will be no acknowledgment that this is the case from any corner.

I also believe that with when that happens, the hard lockdowns and suppression of dissidents by the State will return with a vengeance and people will end up locked down and even more isolated than before.

If you don’t believe me just look at what is happening in Shanghai and now Beijing and then tell me it can’t happen here.

Have people forgotten the events at Parliament already?

In my own circle I have seen quite a number of unvaccinated friends come down with covid-19 (the latest is a friend from Nelson, caught from a vaccinated person. More than a handful of people that live near us have died from various causes that we put down to the vaccine.

A friend who has been a gravedigger for over 40 years who has lost his job, told us he has never buried as many people as he has over the last year.

Despite the wonderful contribution of thought leaders in New Zealand to our understanding of things, I have been disappointed beyond measure of what I see from social media – and now, beyond that.

I have always had a problem with my own country and its residents. I have always seen myself more as a citizen of the world, at least until the advent of globalism and everything that comes with it.

We have always been an insular people. Is it any wonder, when we are a couple of small islands removed by a large sea from our nearest neighbour, with the next stop being Antarctica?

I see the energy of New Zealanders as being rather dense. Is it any surprise that many of the best commentators were not born here or have left the country?

CWe New Zealanders have long suffered from a particular trait called the “tall poppy syndrome”, whereby people who put their heads above the parapet are cut down to size. This goes together with a considerable degree of anti-intellectualism – well-described in a book from the 1970’s called “the Passionless People” by Gordon McLaughlan.

We have also become compliant to state power to a degree that I never deemed possible.

Is it any accident that almost the only people we put on a pedestal in this country are sports people?

With the onset of the internet and with cheap travel we could tell ourselves we were part of the wider world, although our brightest and best tended to live overseas.

With the plandemic, this has changed and we have as a nation become more insular, more narrow-minded and mean than we were ever before.

I know there are many, many exceptions to this generalisation; I apologise, but my observation stands.

What is different from the 1970’s when our insularity drove me to spend as much time as possible overseas is by comparison the population has been dumbed-down. Now, even those who attend universities are no longer taught how to think (I am very grateful for having been taught that skill) and many are not even particularly literate – the people I see writing on social media often lack the ability to string words together coherently.

So, I sit here, a refugee in my own country. I do not have a passport any more ( the last time I went overseas was in 2007) and have neither the money nor the health to travel, even if I wanted to.

My experience of the past few days has chastened me.

I won’t bother reaching out to try and warn of what I see coming down the pipes but will continue to sit in my room and preach to the choir, to talk to the middle distance.

May 18, 2022

THE VAXXED IN NEW ZEALAND NOW REPRESENT 80 % OF ALL COVID-19 CASES

Derived from official statistics this shows how deaths have taken off corresponding with the number of vaccinated

From these statistics the vaxxed represent 80% of cases

There have been 9570 new community cases of Covid-19 and another 32 deaths reported today, bringing total publicly recorded deaths with the coronavirus in Aotearoa to 1017 the Ministry of Health says.

Photo: 123rf.com

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the total number of deaths is up by 31 from yesterday as they had removed a case which had been previously reported twice.

“This case was initially reported on 10 March. The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the previous six weeks, since 5 April.”

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 17.

“Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today; two people were from Northland; nine from the Auckland region; two from Bay of Plenty; two from Taranaki; one from Tairawhiti; four from MidCentral; two from Hawke’s Bay; three from the Wellington region; one from Nelson-Marlborough; four from Canterbury and two from Southern.

“One person was in their 20s; four people were in their 40s; two in their 50s; four in their sixties; nine in their 70s; nine in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Of these people, 10 were women and 22 were men.”

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 8024 – last Wednesday it was 7533, the ministry said.

It said there are 425 people in hospital, including nine in ICU.

Yesterday the ministry reported 9843 cases and eight deaths.

****

June 5, 2022

THE COLLAPSE OF THE NEW ZEALAND HEALTH SYSTEM

Or is it being collapsed?

Seemorerocks

Dedicated to the dedicated nurses, midwives and ambulance staff and to mandated practitioners.

We have been told that the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” is “safe and effective” and would protect against covid-19; that it would protect against serious symptoms and keep people out of hospital.

Now we have a crisis in our hospitals “because of COVID”.

The truth is that in this country at least 80% of people in hospital because of COVID have been vaccinated.

The data from Australia is even more stark; I came across the following just this morning:

It appears that we have a crisis in our hospitals and it is getting worse, week-by- week.

For example this while I was compiling this article:

Dunedin Hospital is no longer accepting visitors to any of its wards because of an outbreak of Covid-19, combined with increased pressure on capacity.

Visitors were turned away from the hospital yesterday after the restrictions were implemented at 6pm.

Southern District Health Board chairman Pete Hodgson said there had been an outbreak of Covid-19 at the hospital, which was the reason it had to close the doors.

****

I wish to start with some anecdotes from people that we know:

PATRICK’S STORY

I have a healthy 78-year old friend who we have been worried about for some time as he has had 3 doses of the “vaccine”.

A few weeks ago he had very sore feet and was getting round in woollen boots.

We immediately suspected blood clots.

He had several on-line consultations with his doctor who could only suggest he bought some special boots but showed little interest in investigating further, something that has become the rule, rather than the exception.

When he finally had to crawl to the bathroom and couldn’t walk his family phoned for the ambulance.

The ambulance staff did not believe that he was in pain and couldn’t walk until they accidentally kicked him in the foot and he yelled out in pain.

He was sent to Wellington hospital in our region and indeed, he did have blood clots, all to do with his smoking or his age and nothing to do with a vaccine booster of course!

He had an operation involving the transplant of veins that appeared to be successful; he was recovering and was, according to his nurse-daughter due to have a second operation on his second leg on the Monday.

We learned that on the evening before he was diagnosed with covid-19 and was put into isolation where he has remained for the week.

During that time he has had no symptoms of COVID other than being irritable and stir-crazy from the isolation.

The latest news is that he has been transferred to Hutt hospital – the one that, as you will see, is having its largest wing closed down soon. All this is because of a shortage of operating room staff at Wellington hospital.

So he was down for an operation on Monday (because it was urgent) and by Thursday there is apparently no staff to do the operation.

CEMETERY WORKERS

We have another friend who has worked outside for 35 years as a gravedigger – the one who reported that in his career he has never buried so many people as he has over the past months, especially following a “vaxathon” last year.

He was done out of a job because he refused to have the vaxx and as far as we know has not been reinstated despite having heard (in the middle of the night of course!) reports of a shortage of crematorium and cemetery workers.

They will never acknowledge or admit that cemetery workers have been mandated out of their jobs but instead produce human interest stories like this.

Public and community-run cemeteries around the country are struggling to recruit staff and volunteers

So, folk just don’t want to do the job any more? Is that it?

THE UNVAXXED NURSES

We have anecdotal information that after an unspecified (but considerable) number of nurses in the hospitals walking out of their jobs because they would not succumb to the vaxx no one has been allowed back to their jobs.

In an interview recently Liz Gunn said that far from people returning to work more and more are leaving the sector because the demands are becoming greater and greater so that those who have received three doses of the mRNA shot will be regarded as “unvaxxed”.

All the while, it seems that staff are allowed to work with COVID symptoms but are not allowed to be unvaxxed. A well-known figure in the movement and my former doctor, René de Monchy had this to say when I asked him:

As to my situation as mentioned in the article, it is indeed so that on 18 November last year I was told that I was not able and permitted to work any more and the hospital said I was not allowed anywhere on the DHB grounds, which would be considered a criminal offense…..

A colleague of mine who is a gynaecologist and who was working in the same hospital, has not been able to work anywhere in hospital or do locum work as a specialist or as a doctor in general because he is unvaccinated.

(edited)

So we have a crisis in the hospitals due at least in good measure to Jacinda Adern sacking her most dedicated nursing staff.

All this is being ascribed to COVID amongst staff (which well might be the case, at least in part) while the other main reason is ignored or even denied.

***

This is further illustrated by this story: another acquaintance had to go to Accident and Emergency (ER) with a kidney infection was not responding to antibiotics.

Although she was regarded as urgent she was shunted off to a room where she was left for a long period of time.

She alluded to the fact that there were very few nursing staff and they were being moved from Emergency to other areas of the hospital.

This was confirmed by her:

“The nurse said they were reducing the number of staff in A&E – they already couldn’t cope and reducing numbers would be diabolical”.

There have been accounts in the media of staff having to work very long shifts.

There was a story of a woman working in a small rest home, of maybe 50 people, having to work 3 days in a row and grab some sleep in between and couldn’t get home for 36 hours. She reported after having been at work for 2 whole days having to stay on because no one turned up to relieve her.

Changes are being made to our work visas that allows the fast tracking of immigrants in professions where there is deemed to be an acute shortage – medical professionals, builders, project managers, engineers, dentists.

Nurses were not on this list.

A Swedish nurse reported she cannot practise nursing here because her qualifications are not recognised here, all that despite the fact that probably has among the highest standards of nursing in the world.

Another Indian doctor we know who is working with immigrants in a poor neighbourhood reported she had to go “through hell” to get her qualifications recognised. She reported being bullied and generally treated very badly.

AN INTERVIEW WITH STEVE OLIVER

Perhaps the clearest example of how run down the health system is comes from an interview of Steve Oliver with Liz Gunn where he describes his friend having a heart attack in front of him.

Getting only an answering service on 111 which said they were over capacity and to go to a GP. he set off taking his friend to the hospital in Whangarei,

When they got to medical centre where they tried ringing emergency; the phone rang for an hour and a half without being picked up. His friend started to get anxious and instead of being sedated was told they would ring the police and have him thrown out ion the street. They managed to finally get an ambulance and when they got to the hospital there were staff everywhere, all clipboards whose only concern was if he had any COVID symptoms.

Steve Oliver was told the hospital was 150% over capacity and he had better go home and see his GP.

After sleeping for 2 days he was told the earliest he can get a PHONE consultation was Monday. The heart attack happened on the previous Thursday.

Other comments were that:

Health practitioners are still being mandated when we are being told the mandates are over. The exit from the health profession because people don’t want to take the boosters.

The hospitals let people go to work if they have COVID symptoms. How will that stop people getting sick?

The response from staff to question was “no comment” or that they can’t do anything other than just deal with the fallout.

People are unaware that this is going on until they need the system.

THINGS ARE ONLY GOING TO GET. WORSE

While we are seeing that there are greater levels of hospitalisations of the vaccinated and deaths are constant compared with when we had the original Wuhan strain of Covid-2 things are only going to get worse.

We have not reached flu season yet.

This prognosis came out a couple of days ago from a modeller who I have to say have never got things right

Older people are expected to be on the list of people who will be eligible for a fourth dose of the vaccine later this month.

“Offering a fourth dose of the vaccine as we go into winter for those groups is a really good way of mitigating the risk.” (sic)

This report from February from Dunedin Hospital which has just closed its wards to visitors is fairly typical of hospitals across the country.

Hawkes Bay describe an increasing number of people admitted to hospital with flu although it has to be asked how they distinguish influenza from COVID seeing they have very similar symptoms. In any case it is leading to a call for people to get the flu jab although there is evidence that it can only make matters worse

As at Monday, there were 10 people in Hawke’s Bay Hospital with influenza.

Four days later, there were 33 people in the hospital with influenza, with one of those patients requiring intensive care support.

It comes during the same week the hospital’s ED reported its busiest days on record with almost 200 presentations on both Monday and Tuesday.

Now we come to the big story.

THE IMPENDING CLOSURE OF HUTT HOSPITAL

In the midst of a dire health crisis it was announced that the Wellington region’s second largest hospital, the Hutt Valley hospital is closing its Heretaunga Wing, which houses 79 percent of the beds and services and 25 percent of the region’s capacity as well.

It contains the children’s ward, the maternity wing, the coronary care unit and other wards and services.

The reports say that the DHB used a 10-year-old seismic assessment to persuade the Hutt City Council to go easy on it in May 2021

Of special interest is the birthing unit.

If closed that would leave no maternity services in the Hutt Valley and people may have to go elsewhere where services are already stretched to the maximum.

Everyone, right up to the Health Minister, Andrew Little says they want to keep a hospital in the region but reality on the ground paints a different picture.

There had been talk of shifting birthing to a unit, te Awakairangi, owned by a charitable organisation, the Wright Family Foundation, was mothballed only last year due to lack of funding.

However a motion to this effect was voted down by a majority nine members of the board at a special meeting just a day or so ago.

However, as the following article makes clear the problems are not confined to the Hutt Valley but are across the region

We are blithely told that services will be transferred to other hospitals .

However, there are problems in Wellington as well

That leaves the only other hospital in the region – the small Porirua hospital. However, the media reports;

“18 percent of health workers at a Porirua Hospital are absent as the impact of the outbreak continues to grow outside Auckland.”

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

If you thought the problems were limited to the Hutt Hospital you would be wrong.

Within a very short period of time three other hospitals that I know of were singled out for partial closure – all because they are prone to earthquakes.

Firstly there is Wellington hospital where they have discovered they have to move its emergency department “because its structure might fail in a quake“

That must be a really urgent problem that has to be solved immediately (sic)!

Then there is Hawkes Bay Hospital where they have discovered its newest buildings (built in 2004) has been found to be “earthquake-prone” just a month before the Hutt Valley and Wellington announcements.

It has been reported that they cannot install their new MRI scanner

Of course it is all a big coincidence and anyone who recalls the 1931 Napier earthquake will realise it is shaky.

But have you heard of any earthquakes in Auckland?

But within a day or so of the announcement about the Hutt Hospital it was announced that its Galbraith building is ‘earthquake prone’ (“just 20 % of the New Building Standard“)

The building currently houses a birthing unit and two maternity wards. (Photo/ NZ Herald)

Again, we have a hospital catering for poorer parts of the population that includes a maternity wing.

In 2019 they were going to scrap the building but once again it is in the headlines.

The timing is amazing.

The Hutt Valley Hospital issue has had quite a lot of press but the situation with the other hospitals are, on-the-whole well-hidden.

However, this was reported

Isn’t it strange how at a time when the health system is in dire crisis and losing staff at an amazing rate that policies are being enacted that would reduce facilities and they would undertake a major reform of the system?

If it is not by design it seems to me that if there nefarious aims this is just how they would go about collapsing a health system that was already in a parlous shape

THE REST HOMES

The situation in the rest homes which was previously almost intolerable has only got worse.

The article reports that the New Zealand Health Group, the largest provider of home support services has had to suspend referrals in Auckland, turning away 20 to 30 a day, due to the lack of registered nurses needed to supervise carers.

Furthermore they report the vaccine mandate took out more than 400 caregivers, and they have lost about 20 per cent of nursing staff to district health boards (DHB) over the past six months because of the pay gap.

In this regard, a friend’s mother has been in hospital taking up bed space that is already in short supply while they look for a bed in a rest home. However, there have been none available anywhere near where she lives.

There was also a story of a woman working in a small rest home, of maybe 50 people, having to work 3 days in a row and grab some sleep in between and couldn’t get home for 36 hours. She reported after having been at work for 2 whole days having to stay on because no one turned up to relieve her.

Another friend has a friend in a Lower Hutt rest home and reported that the old people are underfed and going hungry.

I have looked to see if these shortages are affecting the private hospitals as well. However, I can find no indication of any problems being identified in the media connected the private system.

QUESTION: If staff are succumbing to COVID in the public hospitals would this not affect the private hospitals as well?

But that is not what we hearing.

Are we being herded into the private system?

A GOVERNMENT SHAKE-UP OF THE HEALTH SYSTEM IN THE MIDST OF CRISIS

A major health reform in the midst of a grave crisis?

In response to the article above, Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry said that the Hospital Board needed to make a strong stance about retaining health services in the Hutt Valley while it still had the power to.

This is because the decision-making powers will be transferred to the new government organisation, Health New Zealand, next month.

This move is away from local decision-making towards a single centralised, govenment-controlled organisation, Health New Zealand.

Just like this government relies on a “single source of truth” its response is always to regulate, legislate and centralise.

DEBT

All of the above points to a problem across the sector with funding, from private rest homes to the public health system.

Debt across all the health boards reached $237 million in the last financial year, compared with Government predictions of $210 million.

Some of the hospitals badly need input, as shown by this article:

It is unclear what the government has spend on COVID – on propaganda, buying in vaccines and what have you – I recall a figure of 100 BILLION.

I came across the following official item that is designed to confuse as much as it is to reveal.

Controller update on Government spending on Covid-19

To put a $237 MILLION debt into context in 2020 the government expanded their money-printing (QE) to $100 BILLION.

According to the debt clock New Zealand’s national debt (which represents 42% of GDP stands at NZ$ 120 billion with interest payments of $5 billion.

To put this into perspective NZ cannot rely on a petrodollar backed by a huge military.

Instead, it does not earn enough from dairy and tourism (which has been closed down for 2 years) to make ends meet.

It does not take a genius to realise that this situation must have a huge effect on the public health crisis.

We can cover hospital debts only by still more borrowing.

Or we can tighten our belts but it will never be enough.

Conclusion

I am leaving it up to readers to decide how to interpret what I have reported – the degree to which the health system is collapsing or is being COLLAPSED.

Perhaps the fact that they announced the closure of several hospitals all within a short period of time is just a giant coincidence.?

Perhaps the fact that we have a shortage of nurses, cemetery workers etc. is just happenstance?

That is what the media would like you to believe.

They will go anywhere in their explanations other than so much as mention the mandated health workers.

They simply don’t exist.

But I for one don’t believe in “coinkydinks”.

Perhaps I can finish with the following?

We do not know what Jacinda Adern signed up to with Pfizer in 2021

We do not know what she signed to in America in the last week.

We do not know what Jacinda talks about in her daily breakfast discussions with former PM Helen Clark.

But I can tell you what has been revealed about Helen Clark. who after being prime minister of New Zealand cut her teeth at the UN and other globalist organisations.

She is listed as a major participant of a WEF “Preparing for the Next Pandemic” stakeholder meeting at Davos.

You can find out more at AmazingPolly’s video, BOOM! Caught Red Handed Planning Monkeypox Pandemic.

I think I will leave things there.

****

June 16, 2022

LIES, LIES….AND STATISTICS

Yesterday, Guy Hatchard penned and article, SHINING A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES , in which he tears apart the government and demonstrates how they use deceit to control the covid narrative.

He starts off:

“This week Dr. Ian Town, chief scientific advisor to the Ministry of Health, announced that the unvaccinated are six times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid than the vaccinated. Dr Town prefaced his remarks with the caveat “the data is reasonably preliminary”. Two weeks ago epidemiologist Dr. Michael Baker told us that the unvaccinated are 9 times more likely to be hospitalized. So who is right, or do you, like me, smell a rat? The answer is neither, and the sleight of hand involved makes for gripping science fiction.”

Here is the said Dr. Ian Town making the statement

Guy points out the lies in an even-minded manner.

I am a bit sharper in my assessment.

In fact, I am livid

It does not take a rocket scientist (or a statistician to realise that this is a contemptible LIE.

It takes only a quick perusal of official MoH statistics (and a dollop of critical thinking) to realise the reality is the direct polar opposite of what they are claiming: the vast majority of cases are amongst the vaxxed, especially the boosted.

Look how the official statistics hide the reality. They combine the figures for those who are not ‘fully-vaccinated”, which includes those who have the one dose of the jab, those who are ‘ineligible’ (is that children aged less than 5 years old -they don’t tell us – as well as the unvaccinated.

To confirm they are still up to their old tricks with the PCR test.

They stopped the operation of my fully-vaccinated friend because he treated “positive” for Covid even though, with the exception of a bit of a cough, he had no signs of covid, omicron or anything else other than blood clots in his legs.

https://www.health.govt.nz/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-data-and-statistics/covid-19-case-demographics#vaccinations-details

Guy Hatchard, in his article does not really go into it but there is a big question around their statistics which combine all the ‘fully-vaxxed’- the unvaccinated, those who have presumably had one dose and those “not eligible’.

What this means is anyone’s guess because they don’t tell us.

Anyway, the MoH tells us that the children aged 5 to 11 are definitely ‘eligible’, so does that just leave the babies who if developments in the US are anything to go by, will soon become eligible for the death shot.

Most tamariki aged 5 to 11 are eligible for two paediatric (child) doses of the Pfizer vaccine 8 weeks apart. Some severely immunocompromised children may be eligible for a third child dose. Children are not eligible for a booster.

About the paediatric Pfizer vaccine

Tamariki aged 5 to 11 can be protected against COVID-19 with two paediatric (child) doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least 8 weeks apart. Children are not eligible for AstraZeneca.

Some severely immunocompromised children aged 5 and over may be eligible for a third primary child dose, after consultation with a medical or nurse practitioner.

child formulation of the Pfizer vaccine is a lower dose and smaller volume compared to the adult formulation. The vaccine is administered with a smaller needle.

Children are not eligible for booster vaccinations. Only ages 16+ can have a booster.

This finally confirmed for me that this is not a case of distortion or obfuscation (or just playing round with the numbers) but the likes of Dr. Town and Dr.Michael Baker are actually contemptible liars and criminals.

They are the descendants of the doctors who assisted the nazi genocide in the 1940’s

Not only that but they have the bought-off media spreading the lies.

Two-thirds of hospital patients with Covid-19 there because of the virus, amid heavy demand

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 continues to be about twice as high as what was modelled – roughly two-thirds of whom are in hospital with the virus as the primary cause, officials say.

It comes as respiratory viruses are putting a “very significant burden” on not just the country’s hospitals, but also primary care.

The rate of reported Covid-19 cases continues to decrease, to 8.3 per 1000 people this week, down from 9.3 the week before. As of Tuesday, 377 people are in hospital with the virus, including seven in intensive care.

Ministry of Health chief science adviser Dr Ian Town said preliminary data suggested about two-thirds of people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 had the virus as their primary reason for admission.

The other third tended to be admitted for non-Covid reasons, who incidentally have the virus.

Data also showed that those who were unvaccinated or not boosted had a hospitalisation rate of about six-times higher than those who were vaccinated, Town said.

People who were not vaccinated against Covid-19 also had a more severe course of illness, Town said – and were about three times more likely to end up in intensive care.

Town said the data “really underpins the call” for people to continue to get vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19 where eligible.

There was “no doubt” hospitals were busy, and the broader system was under demand as was typically seen in winter, Town noted.

Last week, Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital moved to its “red” setting in an attempt to deal with a “frightening” influx of patients into the emergency department – about 400 per day.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield also acknowledged the country’s hospitals were “under a lot of pressure” at present, with an early surge in respiratory illnesses in the community.

The rate of hospitalisations due to severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) has been increasing for the last five weeks, and is approximately peak year-to-date, with approximately 15.2 hospitalisations per 100,000, ESR data shows.