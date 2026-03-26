I am reposting this interview with Alistair Crooke with a transcription because I regard it as so important.

What is interesting is that I asked Chat GPT for a transcript and what it came back with was a rewrite that censored out the key section where Crooke revealed the damage being meted out to Israel.

I went back and the AI admitted the “error” and came back with the transcript below which I have not checked

AI Transcript

Mario Nawfal:

Alistair, it’s a pleasure to speak to you again. How are you?

Alastair Crooke:

I’m good, thank you very much. And I can see you look extremely well, so I don’t need to ask.

Mario Nawfal:

We’re both doing well. But the circumstances are not as well as we are. We haven’t spoken for a while, so before we get into the latest developments today, I’d love to get your reaction to how the war has progressed so far.

Maybe you can compare it to what your expectations were when the war first kicked off. Because I remember in our early discussion the main narrative was: when is Trump going to offramp? How long will this last? Will that last more than a week, two weeks?

And now we’re at day 27. So I’d love to get your general thoughts on how the war has progressed so far.

Alastair Crooke:

Well, I don’t think it was me saying he was going to be able to offramp. I was probably suggesting the opposite. I was suggesting that it was unlikely.

And that there had been major mistakes made in the understanding of Iran and the nature of the war that was being prepared.

Particularly, I think we’ve seen that Israeli Mossad has put a lot of effort into persuading Trump and Washington that Iran was on the verge of a revolution, that it was a house of cards, and that a simple puff of the wind would blow it all down.

David Barnea was virtually living in the White House during this period, selling this version of events.

So we’ve had three tries at this by the United States. The first one was on Friday the 13th of June, when there was the first decapitation strike. Then in January we had a second attempt—there were going to be protests, and those protests were going to bring down the government after they collapsed the value of the rial to create disquiet in the bazaar.

And then we had Trump’s own effort on the 24th of February, where there was another decapitation attempt. The Supreme Leader was targeted, and various other people have been assassinated.

Those seem to have been major errors of intelligence, because there is no sign—and there has been no sign—that Iran is about to collapse. And it’s not just me saying that—the Israeli press is now saying very clearly that this was a mistake by David Barnea and Mossad in their judgment.

They do not believe there is going to be a collapse in Iran.

So now they are arguing—and I’m quoting the Hebrew press, which tends to be more frank—that Jerusalem is shifting towards demanding that Trump take Kharg Island, and that this is the key to the future as they see it.

So that is how Israel is now looking at things. They’ve given up on their earlier propositions and are now looking to that.

Trump, on the other hand, is still hoping that he can find an exit ramp. My understanding from American colleagues is that the midterms begin to become serious by early summer. Candidates begin positioning themselves.

So he has only a few weeks left, if he is going to try to recover politically. His approval ratings are low. That’s why he’s said he hopes to have this resolved by May.

However, Iran has already said no to a ceasefire.

This is not the first time Trump has tried this kind of approach. It was similar with Russia—talks about ceasefires, discussions with Europeans, but no engagement with Russia on the core issue, which was security architecture.

Then we saw the same approach in Gaza—ceasefire proposals without a defined second phase, just deferring the real issues.

Now we see it again: a proposed ceasefire, maybe for a month, with multiple demands attached, and again pushing the real issues into the future.

Iran has rejected this.

So the question now is: what does Trump do? He says something big is coming, and claims talks are ongoing, which does not appear to be true.

He is in a very tight position.

And even if he wants a ceasefire, Israel has its own position. The Hebrew press is quite blunt—they no longer believe in regime change and are now talking about the need for boots on the ground.

The question they pose is whether Trump can sustain the casualties that would entail.

Meanwhile, the situation is escalating. American expeditionary units are deploying. The 82nd Airborne is being positioned.

The war is widening. The US has bombed Iraqi army units. That has triggered a response—Sudani has authorised the Hashd al-Shaabi.

There are reports—unconfirmed—that Iraqi troops are moving toward Kuwait.

We are moving toward a much wider, potentially sectarian conflict. The Houthis are preparing to join. Hezbollah is already engaged.

So the war is expanding on multiple fronts.

Mario Nawfal:

Can you explain Iraq’s position and how significant it is?

Alastair Crooke:

The Iraqi government has been uneasily aligned with the United States. Uneasily, because the US controls access to Iraq’s oil revenues, which are held in New York.

This creates resentment.

When Iraqi forces were bombed, that crossed a red line. Sudani authorised the Hashd, which are part of Iraq’s official defense structure.

Now we are seeing attacks around Erbil. There is pressure on Kurdish regions. Iran is positioned to influence developments there.

Turkey appears not to oppose this and has even shared some intelligence.

The situation is shifting toward a broader mobilization. Clerics are framing this as a defensive jihad, calling on Shia populations to defend Iran.

So the tone is becoming religious as well as geopolitical.

Mario Nawfal:

Let’s talk about the strategic side. You mentioned Kharg Island. Why is it so important?

Alastair Crooke:

Kharg Island is critical because it handles a very large proportion of Iran’s oil exports.

The idea is that by taking or neutralizing it, Iran’s economic lifeline could be severely damaged.

But this is not straightforward. Iran has heavily defended these areas. Any attempt to seize such territory would require a major military operation.

And that raises the question: is the United States willing to commit to that level of engagement?

Mario Nawfal:

What about the broader military balance? There are claims Iran is weakening.

Alastair Crooke:

Those claims are exaggerated.

Iran has a large missile inventory. They are not expending it rapidly—they are pacing themselves deliberately.

They studied Western doctrine—shock and awe—and have adopted the opposite strategy: a long war, with sustained pressure over time.

So the idea that they are running out is incorrect. They are managing their resources according to a plan.

Mario Nawfal:

And what about Israel? We’re not seeing much reported damage.

Alastair Crooke:

That is because of strict censorship.

In Israel, it is a criminal offense to film missile impacts or damage sites. You can face imprisonment.

What is shown publicly is tightly controlled—images that minimize the perception of damage.

However, we know there have been multiple waves of missile attacks.

Millions of Israelis have spent nights in shelters.

We are now seeing the use of larger warheads—significantly more destructive.

So there is damage, but it is not being fully disclosed.

Mario Nawfal:

And the risk of escalation?

Alastair Crooke:

It is very real.

If the Strait of Hormuz is threatened, that affects global energy supplies.

If Iraq, Hezbollah, and the Houthis fully engage, this becomes a regional war.

We are already seeing the early stages of that.

The key question is whether there is any off-ramp left—or whether events now have their own momentum.

Mario Nawfal:

Alistair, always a pleasure. Thank you for your insights.

Alastair Crooke:

Thank you. It’s been a pleasure.