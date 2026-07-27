I am reposting this because it is a VERY important discussion that builds on previous inteviews with Jesse Beltran and builds on Christianne van Wijk’s film, The Human Antenna.

Do watch

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Caroline Mansfield discusses her discovery of high levels of graphene oxide in the blood of both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, revealed through a specialized German lab test. Mansfield ran a study showing a detox product successfully removed these nano-materials.

Previously, on Redacted

The COVID Shot Turned the Human Body Into a Transmitter, the SHOCKING new data

A new documentary might be the most mind blowing report we've ever seen on the covid vaccine. If took the shot your body is acting as a transmitter. One of the most eye opening scenes from the trailer shows signals being received... and then camera pans back and you realize the signals are coming from underground... in the corpses in the graveyard... people that had taken the shot... now dead... but still sending a signal.



The Human Antenna - OFFICIAL FILM

Google, of course, tells you what you must think