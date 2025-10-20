Yesterday, I pinned the following article setting out the history of Jewish terrorism during the period leading up to the Nakba, the forced expulsion of Palestinians from their ancestral homes,
This morning was scrolling through comments with interest and came across this from a Nora Klein
I immediately wrote a response.
The first statement, “There is nothing hidden here” is a bald-faced lie.
I would not have written the article if I had not had to scour the internet for information because it is so suppressed.
The following, from X speaks for itself.
I have little doubt that in a debate it would go from “there is nothing hidden here” to “ “you shouldn't talk about this. It's anti-semitic”
As for “If you are old enough you know about it.”, well, yes I am.
At 69, I am a trained historin, have been to Israel, seen with my own eyes, had a Jewish girlfriend who espoused the most racist, pro-zionist views that I have encountered in my life and have researched this enough to be comfortable in what I say.
Because I am reasonably well-informed I am able to talk about it.
Then we come to “What is not included is the massacres of the Jews by the Palestinians Arabs starting in the early thirties”
I decided to look into it and so went to Wikipedia (hardly a bastion of anti-semitism!) to see what I could find.
List of killings and massacres in Mandatory Palestine
This was fairly typical:
And then there were the contemporaneous killings of Arabs.
What constitutes a massacre?
As we are seeing, in Israeli eyes the killing of just one Jew constitutes,a massacre, whereas the killing of scores, if not tens of thousands of Palestinians, does not.
What are we to say, for instance, about the King David Hotel bombing in which 41 Arabs, 28 Britons and (and I did not know about this), 17 Jews, were killed carried out as a planned terrorist operation in which a future Israeli prime minister, Menachem Begin, was heavily involved?
We have to see events in the context of the time.
The 1930s were the period when mass zionist migration to Palestine began prior to the flood in the late 1940s and beyond.
It is not hard to see the killings as a natural reaction of the Palestinians to mass migration.
I would love to know, for instance, how many of the small numbers “massacred” were Jews that had lived in peace with the Arabs for so long, and how many were new settlers seen, because of their numbers, as invaders.
There were one or two major events which can be seen as internecine conflict rather than the massacre of one group by another.
1929 Palestine riots
1938 Tiberias massacre
Another mass event was as result of an Italian bombing campaign in Palestine.
Italian bombing of Mandatory Palestine in World War II
What I read in 3 short sentences from Nora Klein resonates with the drivel from Naomi Wolf.
THE BROADER CONTEXT
Much of this has to be seen as part of the tragic history of the Middle East which has seen many massacres (of which the massacre of the Armenians by the Turks stands out).
This is brilliantly set out in William Dalrymple’s book, From the Holy Mountain in which it becomes clear that there were many more massacres of Christians than of Jews.
But I doubt if that concerns, Nora Klein, even slightly.
JEWISH CRITICS OF ISRAEL AND ZIONISM
The fact is, I would not need to refer to Gentile versions of history at all.
I could rely entirely, on Israeli and Jewish sources, for instance Israeli historian, now living in the UK), Ilon Pappé
Here he is, talking at the United Nations.
Ilan Pappé: The Untold Truths of the 1948 Palestinian Nakba
Here is a discussion between Pappé and another Jew, Max Blumenthal.
Ilan Pappé: The Myth of Israel
But the Israeli extremists have a term to describe Jews like Pappé and Blumenthal - SELF-HATING JEW.
JEWISH “ANTI-SEMITISM”
For that matter, do I have to point out that the most trenchant critics of Talmudic Judaism come, not from western nazis, but from Jews such as Orhtodox monk, Brother Nathaniel or Henry Makaw who, if i am not mistaken, lost members of his family in the Holcaust.
Here is Brother Nathaniel talking about why he left Judaism.
Why I Left Judaism by Brother Nathanael
FASCIST JEWS
Let’s talk about the other side of the ledger.
Here we have fascist, Benjamin Netanyahu (aka. Mileikowsky) saying that Hitler did not want to exterminate the Jews, but it was down to a Palestinian, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem
Netanyahu: Hitler Didn’t Want to Exterminate the Jews
Somewhat facetiously, I can imagine Hitler saying, “Jawohl, we have met and now on that basis I’m going to build extermination camps”
Is that how it went down?
Then there is the late head of the Chabad sect, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson (1902-1992) who was revered by all the American presidents.
I have written about him, before in this article:
He is quoted as having a rather singular attitude towards the Holocaust:
“It is clear that ‘no evil descends from Above,’ and buried within torment and suffering is a core of exalted spiritual good. Not all human beings are able to perceive it, but it is very much there. So it is not impossible for the physical destruction of the Holocaust to be spiritually beneficial. On the contrary, it is quite possible that physical affliction is good for the spirit”
(”Mada Ve’emuna,” Machon Lubavitch, 1980, Kfar Chabad).
Hitler was a messenger of G-d in the same sense that Nebuchadnezzar is called “G-d’s servant” in the Book of Jeremiah (chapter 25). The “surgery” he spoke of was such a massive corrective procedure that the suffering (i.e., the murder of the Jews) was minor compared to its curative effect.
Perhaps the rabbi was just some extremist like Rabbi Kahane whose policies are being carried out right now by his descendants?
But despite Schnersom's extremist views he met with every US president of his era as is the current leader of Chabad.
Here he is meeting with Bibi Netanyahu (aka. Mileikowski) in 1990, with whom he obviously shares similar (fascist) views.
Getting back to ‘Self-hating Jews”, I remember there was a website, Masada2000, which suppported the views of Rabbi Meir !Kahane.
It was taken down, presumably because of its extremism, but in 2025 the views are back as Kahane’s heirs are in the Israeli cabinet carrying out their genocide of “Amalek” and continuing a war against “Self-hating Jews”.
We are being asked to “stand by Israel”, which equates to “standing by” the most racist and extremist regime since the nazis.
RUSSIAN “ANTI-SEMITISM”
Russia and the Soviet Union have been portrayed as the “most virulent” anti-Semitic regime.
However, I came across this article from Anatoly Karlin which provides a corrective.
https://www.unz.com/akarlin/russian-anti-semitism-or-just-affirmative-action-in-action/
Before the revolution, 70-75% of the population of the Russian empire was illiterate.
20 years later a census was taken in the USSR, which gave the numbers of various nationalities with either higher education or high school diploma.
Look at the figures!
Who comes out top?
You guessed it.
Karlin posits that a lot of the anti-semitism in the USSR was “pro-indigenous affirmative action”
POSTSCRIPT: For what it’s worth there is Article 282 of the Criminal Code — “incitement of hatred or enmity”
Back in 2009, Jewish Russian nationalist, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, proposed its repeal.
Pay attention to what Ania K has been saying about Putin:
It’s factual.
I can only support your contention that, unless published by Arabs or former Jews, much of the literature and evidence about Israel's formation and purpose have simply disappeared.
I was researching Israel's formation a while back. I found blanks everywhere although I encountered references as far back as the early 1800s about members of the Rothschild family buying parts of the land now "given" to the State of Israel. Those references might have been in relation to buying tracts of land now part of Jerusalem and were published in a newspaper at the time.
The history of Israel's formation is greatly redacted. The only document allowed in the public domain is the Balfour Declaration. Whenever any subject is open to scrutiny, distrust it. A reason exists in back of allowing this information to be public.
I step back. Why is Israel so important to people like the Rothschild family? Certainly some members may have been prompted by their feelings toward fellow European jewry whom they considered persecuted, but the amount of attention placed on this region far exceeds its importance.
I also believe that this Globalist Cabal has supersensitive intelligence within some members of their families. For this reason, they strictly intermarry. In researching MKUltra and Monarch programs many years ago, I found a reference to highly gifted members of these families being tested at birth. They look for the "special ones." We know they plan 400-500 years ahead. Are these the people who can see that far into the future? I don't know. Just guessing. Look how neatly they're corralling humanity within the digital surveillance/ID arena. Every country...everywhere. Looks like the 2030 goal will be met.
Yet, I think far more importance resides with the State of Israel. I look at a world map and can't help but notice that, if a pro-Globalist government with heavy military power runs the region, the area forms the lynchpin for governing the world. Just my hypothesis. The ME forms a natural bridge to the Far East from northern Africa and Europe. They would essentially control the largest land mass in the world. Russia is inconsequential and easily controlled. The North and South American continents are inconsequential. China is valued by people like Soros and Fink because they're a complete totalitarian network which the Globalist network will be, too. They'll subsume China, for China is inconsequential and of no value to them except as an opponent in a war.
The whole 9/11 Charade and oil deposits are ruses. Neither of these two are actually important. The same claims could be made for any number of countries who are totally ignored at this point in time by the Globalist Regime.
I saw an article earlier today about Nigeria's far more devastating genocide than Gaza's...but no one hears about their situation. The Globalists direct the news and narratives.
Moreover, if I were a Globalist, I would require a ruthlessly barbaric people to exert influence and eventual control over this region because factions of Islam are militant and Islam largely insulated. This insulation causes problems with the remaining world order. Islamists are too closely knit with one another. The women are highly dominated and subjugated. How would you break up such unity while instilling chaos throughout the region? War is always the answer, and Zionism is the conduit.
You can learn much about a people by examining their behavior. Charlie Kirk related how he cringed to hearing of AIPAC gatherings where those seeking political contributions wear badges which are scanned by wealthy Israeli/Jewish Americans and internationalists.
People are cattle to them...an idea also revealed in their scriptures about the treatment of non-Jews. To fight successfully, a Globalist Empire would need people who were essentially non-human in their attitude. Witness Gaza.
I think, for this reason, Israel is allowed free reign and supported by the U.S. militarily. I believe the U.S. military is a captured arm of the Globalists at this point.
Simply far too much importance is tagged to Israel for the simple explanation of a nation established for Jews. Indeed, the NWO cares naught for anyone including Jews. Gaza's purpose was to test the next level of war RUN BY AI.
Apologies for the length--but you're right. If anyone tries to piece together the least theme about Israel, they're effectively blocked.