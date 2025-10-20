Seemorerocks

Honeybee
1h

I can only support your contention that, unless published by Arabs or former Jews, much of the literature and evidence about Israel's formation and purpose have simply disappeared.

I was researching Israel's formation a while back. I found blanks everywhere although I encountered references as far back as the early 1800s about members of the Rothschild family buying parts of the land now "given" to the State of Israel. Those references might have been in relation to buying tracts of land now part of Jerusalem and were published in a newspaper at the time.

The history of Israel's formation is greatly redacted. The only document allowed in the public domain is the Balfour Declaration. Whenever any subject is open to scrutiny, distrust it. A reason exists in back of allowing this information to be public.

I step back. Why is Israel so important to people like the Rothschild family? Certainly some members may have been prompted by their feelings toward fellow European jewry whom they considered persecuted, but the amount of attention placed on this region far exceeds its importance.

I also believe that this Globalist Cabal has supersensitive intelligence within some members of their families. For this reason, they strictly intermarry. In researching MKUltra and Monarch programs many years ago, I found a reference to highly gifted members of these families being tested at birth. They look for the "special ones." We know they plan 400-500 years ahead. Are these the people who can see that far into the future? I don't know. Just guessing. Look how neatly they're corralling humanity within the digital surveillance/ID arena. Every country...everywhere. Looks like the 2030 goal will be met.

Yet, I think far more importance resides with the State of Israel. I look at a world map and can't help but notice that, if a pro-Globalist government with heavy military power runs the region, the area forms the lynchpin for governing the world. Just my hypothesis. The ME forms a natural bridge to the Far East from northern Africa and Europe. They would essentially control the largest land mass in the world. Russia is inconsequential and easily controlled. The North and South American continents are inconsequential. China is valued by people like Soros and Fink because they're a complete totalitarian network which the Globalist network will be, too. They'll subsume China, for China is inconsequential and of no value to them except as an opponent in a war.

The whole 9/11 Charade and oil deposits are ruses. Neither of these two are actually important. The same claims could be made for any number of countries who are totally ignored at this point in time by the Globalist Regime.

I saw an article earlier today about Nigeria's far more devastating genocide than Gaza's...but no one hears about their situation. The Globalists direct the news and narratives.

Moreover, if I were a Globalist, I would require a ruthlessly barbaric people to exert influence and eventual control over this region because factions of Islam are militant and Islam largely insulated. This insulation causes problems with the remaining world order. Islamists are too closely knit with one another. The women are highly dominated and subjugated. How would you break up such unity while instilling chaos throughout the region? War is always the answer, and Zionism is the conduit.

You can learn much about a people by examining their behavior. Charlie Kirk related how he cringed to hearing of AIPAC gatherings where those seeking political contributions wear badges which are scanned by wealthy Israeli/Jewish Americans and internationalists.

People are cattle to them...an idea also revealed in their scriptures about the treatment of non-Jews. To fight successfully, a Globalist Empire would need people who were essentially non-human in their attitude. Witness Gaza.

I think, for this reason, Israel is allowed free reign and supported by the U.S. militarily. I believe the U.S. military is a captured arm of the Globalists at this point.

Simply far too much importance is tagged to Israel for the simple explanation of a nation established for Jews. Indeed, the NWO cares naught for anyone including Jews. Gaza's purpose was to test the next level of war RUN BY AI.

Apologies for the length--but you're right. If anyone tries to piece together the least theme about Israel, they're effectively blocked.

