REPOST: Collapse (2009) - Michael RuppertRobin WestenraMar 03, 2026323ShareThis is the 2009 movie that woke me up. I’ve never seen the world in quite the same way. Watch it before it,too, disappearsAPOCALYPSE, MAN323Share
I miss Mike. I loved Collapse. Apocalypse, Man is even better.
https://vimeo.com/397687562
Thanks Robin, here are some other platforms as backup.
.
Apocalypse, man:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u13KAjeVVG76
.
https://odysee.com/Apocalypse,-Man---Mike-Ruppert---Vice---FULL-VERSION-UNCUT---The-World's-End-VN6O0WD9Y0c:a
.
.
Collapse:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yhatAHHmaaA2
.
https://odysee.com/@deepstatedocs:d/Collapse2009:3
.
https://rumble.com/v3lhica-collapse-full-movie-michael-ruppert-march-2009.html
.