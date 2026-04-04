REPORTS: trump transferred to Walter Reed hospital
More coming
@GlobalUpdate@Nowthis_X_media
🚨 CONFIRMED: Donald Trump is at Walter Reed Medical Center. 🇺🇸🏥 After a day of silence and a "dark" schedule, the President has been spotted at the facility. Whether this is a routine visit to wounded troops or an undisclosed health emergency is currently the biggest question
@GlobalUpdate @Nowthis_X_media
🚨 URGENT: We are monitoring reports regarding Donald Trump’s health and a potential move to Walter Reed Medical Center.
6:01 PM · Apr 4, 2026 · 616K Views
387 Replies · 432 Reposts · 1.06K Likes
I wish I could say I hope he recovers, but I would be lying. My fear is who will cover for him.
When asked to comment on rumors Donald Trump is at Walter Reed on life support, Pam Bondi responded with “Oh! That’s awful! If only he’d lapsed into a coma a few days sooner! I’d still have a job!”