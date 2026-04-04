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Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence's avatar
Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence
1d

I wish I could say I hope he recovers, but I would be lying. My fear is who will cover for him.

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HowardNYC
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When asked to comment on rumors Donald Trump is at Walter Reed on life support, Pam Bondi responded with “Oh! That’s awful! If only he’d lapsed into a coma a few days sooner! I’d still have a job!”

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