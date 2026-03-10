Reports that NETANYAHU is DEAD are growing louder
Mojtaba Khamenei🇮🇷@Mojtabkhamenei
🚨 BREAKING A reliable source confirms the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his residence in Tel-Aviv was targeted by an Iranian🇮🇷 drone.🇮🇷
9:57 AM · Mar 10, 2026 · 999K Views
731 Replies · 1.71K Reposts · 8.74K Likes
Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚@hippyygoat
Please make this true…. WE ARE ALL HOLDING OUR BREATH‼️
7:52 AM · Mar 10, 2026 · 252K Views
858 Replies · 2.34K Reposts · 8.91K Likes
Afghanistan Primeminister@AfganPm
Sources indicate that Netanyahu died in an Iranian airstrike. 🇮🇱 Is this true news ?
5:35 PM · Mar 10, 2026 · 3.4M Views
2.1K Replies · 3.2K Reposts · 24K Likes
A video with Netanyahu has been issued but could easily be AI
Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚@hippyygoat
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's son has died…
2:04 AM · Mar 10, 2026 · 906K Views
3.74K Replies · 6.16K Reposts · 29K Likes
MEHMET VEFA DAG -Cape Town Mayor Candidate@AFRICANDEMOC
Breaking news: The Israeli government has collapsed following Netanyahu's unconfirmed death. It seems that Bezalel Smotrich is set to become the new Prime Minister of Israel, and he plans to sign agreements to halt the war with Iran.
9:31 AM · Mar 10, 2026 · 509K Views
510 Replies · 2.14K Reposts · 6.53K Likes
Reportely the mastermind of 9/11
RKM@rkmtimes
JUST IN🇮🇷❌🇮🇱🔥 The Body of David Barnea of Mossad Head live from Tel Aviv hospital, confirmed d£ad.
12:58 PM · Mar 10, 2026 · 2.53M Views
1.3K Replies · 9.61K Reposts · 49.6K Likes
MEHMET VEFA DAG -Cape Town Mayor Candidate@AFRICANDEMOC
IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Ella Waweya has been liquidated
6:31 AM · Mar 10, 2026 · 722K Views
765 Replies · 3.86K Reposts · 27.9K Likes
Meanwhile..
This is massive
MEHMET VEFA DAG -Cape Town Mayor Candidate@AFRICANDEMOC
A HISTORICAL MOMENT: ZARIT HAS CHANGED HANDS! ISRAEL HAS BEEN DEFEATED ON THE GROUND. People are rushing to the mountains!
6:56 PM · Mar 10, 2026 · 9.23K Views
17 Replies · 275 Reposts · 584 Likes
PalMedia@PalMediaOrg
Footage getting out notwithstanding draconian censorship. Tel Aviv looks like a disaster zone:
7:02 PM · Mar 10, 2026 · 68.5K Views
164 Replies · 1.46K Reposts · 3.54K Likes
Iran Updates 🚨@IranUpdatesNow
#Iran has destroyed #Isreali air defense systems. Now, #Hezbollah has started raining missiles on Central Israel where 40% of the population lives.
8:24 AM · Mar 10, 2026 · 775K Views
379 Replies · 5.81K Reposts · 30.9K Likes
Iran Mil Updates@lran_prees
🚨 BREAKING The United States announced the withdrawal of its military bases from Saudi Arabia. In this footage, it is clearly seen that U.S. troops are leaving with equipment and heading back to their country. This is described as Iran’s biggest victory.
5:00 PM · Mar 10, 2026 · 73.5K Views
115 Replies · 1.82K Reposts · 3.71K Likes
This man has enough money to go hide in a country! Don’t believe he doesn’t. It’s just a filthy, nasty, bunch of pedophile men running the governments of the world.
Reports that NETANYAHU is DEAD are growing louder
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/reports-that-netanyahu-is-dead-are
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.03.10 Tue
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks