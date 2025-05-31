Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gbo's avatar
Gbo
3h

FYI -

2025 is the 70th Year of Jubilee since Israel entered the Promised Land in 1406 BC.

🔸️Matthew 24:14 KJV

And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.

🔸️Revelation 3:3 KJV

Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch,

👇

I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.

🔸️Luke 21:28 KJV

And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.

🪔🧎‍♀️🪔🧎‍♀️🪔🧎‍♀️🪔🧎‍♀️🪔🧎‍♀️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture