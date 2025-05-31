Complacency is at an all-time high.

The only reason why an attack, which would have catastrophic effects, would not happen has nothing to do with “fake news” or some mental construct in people’s heads but that this is an Israeli psy-op and they end up backing off.

From Hal Turner

Reports are coming in from the Middle East indicating Israel will attack Iran nuclear program sites within the next 72 hours, during the Jewish Holy Days of Shavuot.

The Holy days of Shavuot run this year from the evening of June 1 through Tuesday, June 3. as one of the biblically ordained Three Pilgrimage Festivals. It occurs on the sixth day of the Hebrew month of Sivan; in the 21st century, it may fall anywhere between May 15 and June 14 on the Gregorian calendar.

Shavuot marked the wheat harvest in the Hebrew Bible according to Exodus 34:22. In addition, rabbinic tradition teaches that the date also marks the revelation of the Ten Commandments to Moses and the Israelites at Mount Sinai, which, according to the tradition of Orthodox Judaism, occurred at this date in 1312 BCE.

A source familiar with the matter tells the Israeli News Service "Belaaz" that the IDF has recently begun renting numerous ambulances for its Home Front Command, anticipating that Iran could respond to such a strike with missile attacks on Israel lasting up to 10 days.

Belaaz reported earlier this week, food supplies have been stockpiled in an underground government war bunker located at the entrance to Jerusalem, which Prime Minister Netanyahu recently visited.

Iranian Intelligence is also taking actions consistent with info that the Israeli attack will begin within the next 72 hours. Iran has issued a Notice to Air Men (NOTAM) closing significant air space for "Rocket Launches"

If Israel attacks Iran, it is viewed to be 100% certain that Iran will return fire with barrages of ballistic missile launches.

Iran's missiles are extremely accurate; they hit what they're aiming for.

These barrages could overwhelm Israel; prompting the Israelis to decide whether or not to use their purported Nuclear weapons.

Both Russia and China are allies of Iran and partners in the BRICS trade-commerce alliance. In the past, both Russia and China publicly stated they will not sit back and allow their ally to be destroyed.

If Israel uses a nuclear weapon against Iran, it is believed highly plausible that either (or both) Russia and China would then hit Israel in response.

That begets the question: What will the United States do in such a case?

If the US then hits in response, we are all in nuclear world war 3 within the next 72 hours

You have to turn to zionist media for anything on this.

U.S. intelligence has obtained new information suggesting that Israel is making preparations for a possible military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, even as the Trump administration continues diplomatic efforts with Tehran, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing multiple U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence.

According to these officials, such an attack would mark a major break with President Donald Trump’s current diplomatic approach and could potentially trigger a broader regional conflict in the Middle East—an outcome the U.S. has sought to avoid.

https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bjwchcq11xx

Canadian Prepper makes clear why this is all a psyop, and the Americans are right behind Israel

⚡ALERT! Israel is Preparing to Strike NUCLEAR Sites!

This interview with Prof. Marandi is very important.

⚡Iranian Insiders Warning: "This War Will Cause A Global Meltdown"

It seems that the justification of an attack on Iran is being prepared. Trump will be ‘forced’ to support its genocidal ally.

Iran previously carried out secret nuclear activities with material not declared to the UN nuclear watchdog at three locations that have long been under investigation, the watchdog says in a wide-ranging, confidential report to member states seen by Reuters.

The International Atomic Energy Agency concludes that “these three locations, and other possible related locations, were part of an undeclared structured nuclear program carried out by Iran until the early 2000s and that some activities used undeclared nuclear material,” the “comprehensive” report requested by the IAEA’s Board of Governors in November says.

The report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency — which was also seen by The Associated Press — says that as of May 17, Iran has amassed 408.6 kilograms (900.8 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60%. That’s an increase of 133.8 kilograms (294.9 pounds) since the IAEA’s last report in February.

That material is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. A report in February put the stockpile at 274.8 kilograms (605.8 pounds).

The IAEA chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has stressed repeatedly that “Iran is the only non-nuclear weapon state enriching to this level.”

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/new-iaea-report-confirms-iran-carried-out-secret-nuclear-activities-at-three-undeclared-sites/

This is from Indian media. Is the whole story a psychological operation?

Israel To Blame Trump Now? Iran Increases Stockpile of Enriched Uranium by Over 400Kgs, IAEA Says...

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, reaching 408.6 kilograms (900.8 pounds) of 60% enriched uranium as of May 17, 2025—a nearly 50% rise since February. This quantity is only a short technical step from weapons-grade enrichment (90%) and, if further processed, could be sufficient for several nuclear bombs. The IAEA also revealed that Iran previously conducted secret nuclear activities at three undeclared sites, using materials not reported to the agency, raising further proliferation concerns