Reports about Arrival of Iranian Negotiating Team in Islamabad “False”: Source
To clarify
From Tasnim News
“The reports by some media outlets that the Iranian negotiating team has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan to negotiate with the Americans is completely false,” an informed source told Tasnim.
The source at the same time emphasized that as long as the United States does not fulfill its commitment to the ceasefire in Lebanon and the Zionist regime continues its attacks, the negotiations remain in suspension.
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