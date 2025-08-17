Seemorerocks

Last week I finished a major project, transcribing a discussion between Max Igan and Jeff Berwick. At a certain stage I realised that I was too unwell to sort out all the bits and pieces, so I decided to put it out ‘warts and all’ and declare that I needed a couple of days rest, in fact a rest from anything electronic.

I shut down my wifi and turned my devices onto ‘airplane’ mode.

I might have expected some small benefit from my time out but the contrary happened. I actually felt worse, quite a bit worse than I have for some time.

That continues through to today.

We were going through a bit of cold weather at the time and whatever I did, I could not get warm. (In Chinese medicine, they call that Internal Cold)

Now, the weather has warmed a little I have flipped over to an inflammatory condition whereby, on going to bed last night, my feet felt as if they were on fire and I was experiencing intense chest pain.

Sleep eventually came thanks to the cannabis kicking in.

As my mother used to say, “No rest for the wicked!”

I also think of my incompetent doctor who typed, as he faced his computer, “He mentioned his feet again”

During the past few days I have had plenty of time to reflect and to experience what J regard as a “download from Source”.

I have tried all sorts of remedies from trying chelation with EDTA (which may have compromised my kidneys), and more recently, the probiotic Akkermantsia together with quercetin and herbs to protect the liver, which I took for five months. That squares with other remedies, diets, homeopathy etc. which evinced a Herxheimer's reaction but never brought an improvement in my overall condition. I have devoted 30 years to the quest from yoga and meditation and training as a practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and ten years in which I was able to help many people with allergies that had eluded all previous attempts to remedy

Just not myself.

The realisation came to me as I was resting in bed that my current condition is not just in the organs and remedied simply by taking the “right” remedy.

The condition is far deeper and possibly in the cells and DNA of my body.

This feeling is confirmed by the following from Dr Sherri Tenpenny talking about the spike protein (if that’s what it is).

This feels right to me.

Certainly, I started to feel much worse since they forced the mRNA shots on to the population. It is a little hard to understand because I am not out and about but live a pretty limited life at home so that whatever is going to affect me has to come through the front door or on rare visits to shops.

But then, I was pretty unwell before that and, it seems to me, quite susceptible to things like shedding.

My reflections indicate to me that whatever I do is kind of like an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, providing only fairly limited and temporary symptomatic relief but the condition is at a deeper level.

The whole question of spiritual attack comes up and whether there is also some element of attack from trans-dimensional beings. My protection comes from a sure knowledge that “I am Consciousness having a human experience” and abiding in that.

If there was some spiritual guidance that I could find in a physical being (rather than online) that I could trust, I would take it. But that is not forthcoming.

For now, I abide in the acceptance in my condition and that I am not going back to my previous life of trekking, yoga and horseriding over the hills.

What is left, beyond that, is a devotion to the Truth. In my mind nothing short of torture with thumbscrews would compromise that.

These are my reflections for the day.