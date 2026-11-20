Pakistan’s telecommunications authority, the PTA, has confirmed that internet connectivity issues affecting the country’s residents are related to the failure of an international submarine cable. SEA-ME-WE 5 is located almost seven miles off the coast of Pakistan, near the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, and connects the region with European networks via the Middle East. The TWA says that the outage may have caused intermittent connectivity issues and a decline in service quality, with Transworld Associates (TWA) working to identify the cause of the issue. No timeframe has been provided for when a fix will be available yet, but for now, internet traffic has been rerouted to minimize the impact of the outage.

The outage comes weeks after the Islamic Republic of Iran described several undersea fiber cables that run through the Strait of Hormuz as “legitimate new targets” in the ongoing tensions in the area. February’s start of military action by the United States, Israel, and others has made the Strait of Hormuz a household name in recent months. General Hossein Mohebbi, a spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, pointed out that as many as seven “large cables pass beneath the Strait of Hormuz, and all internet and commercial data pass through them,” going on to say they are “legitimate” targets for the group.

Notably, the SEA-ME-WE 5 cable does run through the Strait of Hormuz, although it should be stressed that there is currently no indication that this outage was caused by any act of sabotage. However, that is no doubt something that the TWA investigation will seek to confirm before it can apply whatever fix is necessary to fully restore services for those in the region.

Undersea cables are vital for maintaining connectivity between nations and continents, and Iran isn’t the only one to have taken note. A Russian ship was chased from British waters by a Royal Navy attack helicopter earlier this year after it was found less than a mile from five undersea cables. The ship was in the area for 14 hours, and the cables it was near happened to connect the UK with Spain, Portugal, Canada, and the United States.