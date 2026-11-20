Nov 20, 2026

Middle east, On November 20, an unknown projectile struck a tanker on an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz about 8 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, starting a fire on the port bow with no casualties or environmental impact reported at the time, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in Warning 214-26.

Hours earlier the same day, a bulk carrier traveling eastbound in the International Recommended Transit Corridor was approached on the port side by a dark blue skiff with six unidentified armed persons about 95 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen, UKMTO said in Warning 213-26.

Four shots were fired in quick succession from the skiff. The vessel’s armed security team returned warning shots. The skiff moved away, the bulk carrier continued its voyage, and the master said no damage and no injuries.

Locations Affected

The November 20 attack site is 8 nautical miles (9 miles, 15 km) north of Khasab, Oman, in the Strait of Hormuz, on the outbound transit route for a tanker struck on the port bow by an unknown projectile, with a fire present and no casualties or environmental impact stated by UKMTO in Warning 214-26. Khasab is the main town on the Musandam Peninsula, which forms the northern shore of the strait.

Coordinates for the incident position were not published by UKMTO. The nearest known U.S. naval presence is in the broader Gulf region under U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

The November 20 suspicious approach site is 95 nautical miles (109 miles, 176 km) southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen, in the International Recommended Transit Corridor in the Arabian Sea, where a bulk carrier was approached by a skiff with six armed persons who fired four shots before departing, UKMTO Warning 213-26 said. Al Mukalla is a major port city in Yemen’s Hadramawt Governorate.

Coordinates were not published. The site is well south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier November 16-17 attack sites named by the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) include the Strait of Hormuz for the tanker on Phoenix (engine-room fire, no casualties) and the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker Tara gas (disabled, one crew missing, two injured), and the Arabian Gulf for the tanker Dar Salwa (extent of damage unknown, crew safe).

The Arabian Sea site for the November 16 suspicious approach (UKMTO 206-26) is about 430 nautical miles east of Socotra, Yemen. The Tara gas site was 7 nautical miles north of Khasab, a separate position from the November 20 site.

Official Levels

Joint Maritime Information Center: Regional Threat Level SEVERE, in Update 115 to JMIC Advisory Note covering March 1-November 19.

Official Statements

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, November 20: “UKMTO has received a report of an incident 8NM north of Khasab, Oman. A Tanker on an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz has been struck on the port bow by an unknown projectile. The CSO has reported a fire onboard the vessel. No casualties have been reported at this time. No environmental impact reported. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate.”

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, November 20: “UKMTO has received a report of an incident 95NM southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen. A Bulk Carrier travelling eastbound in the IRTC was approached on the port side by a dark blue skiff with 6 unidentified, armed persons on board. Four shots were fired in quick succession from the skiff and warning shots were returned by the armed security team onboard the Bulk Carrier. The skiff has moved away and the Bulk Carrier is continuing its voyage. The Master has reported no damage to the vessel and no injuries to any crew members. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate.”

India Ministry of External Affairs, November 17: “We condemn the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara gas in the Strait of Hormuz on 16 November 2026. Of the 24 Indian nationals on board, 21 have been safely evacuated ashore at Khasab, two injured Indian crew members have been admitted to hospital, while one Indian national remains missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with the Omani authorities. We appreciate the timely assistance and support extended by the Government of Oman in the rescue efforts.”

Joint Maritime Information Center, November 19: “On 16 Nov a tanker, identified by Navarea Ix as the on Phoenix, was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz, causing an engine-room fire. No crew casualties were reported.”

Joint Maritime Information Center, November 19: “At 161900 UTC an LPG tanker, identified by Navarea Ix as the Tara gas, was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz 7NM north of Khasab, Oman, disabling the vessel and resulting in an engine room fire. On 16 Nov the vessel was reported struck a second time, causing a further fire, and crew abandonment. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reported one crew member missing and two injured. Extensive damage, environmental impact is unknown.”

Joint Maritime Information Center, November 19: “On 17 Nov a tanker, identified by the IMO as the Dar Salwa, was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting eastbound in the Arabian Gulf before entering the Strait of Hormuz. All crew were reported safe; the extent of damage is unknown.”

Joint Maritime Information Center, November 19: “On 16 Nov the master of a tanker reported being approached by a possible mothership and skiff approx. 430 NM east of Socotra, Yemen. Four armed persons were sighted onboard the skiff, with a ladder visible.”

https://www.defconlevel.com/alerts/2026-11-20-projectiles-strike-tankers-north-of-khasab-and-in-arabian-gulf-persian-gulf-jmic-holds-regional-threat-level-severe