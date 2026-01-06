Reported: Iran's intelligence service arrest rioters with weapons
Monitor𝕏
🇮🇷⚡- Iranian intelligence has captured two rioters funded by mossad who confessed they received money 5 million toman ($1200 dollar) each from foreign agents operating from Germany asking them to incite riots inside the country.
Iran Screenshot
Tehran police capture and interview Iranian Mossad agent. ENGLISH SUBTITLES
Darth Powell
It's great for Israel.....erm I mean Venezuela. Lmfao 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Iran Observer
⚡️BREAKING Iran's police Chief: 'We have begun arresting leaders of groups that organize riots; they have confessed to having received dollars for this work'
