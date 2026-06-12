Earlier, from Hal Turner

United States President Donald Trump angrily signaled there may be a real problem with the Iran “Deal.” He posted to social media, his version of what’s going on that __MAY__ mean the deal is off . . .

Below are the alleged ‘Details” of the agreement between Iran and the U.S. This comes directly from Iran State Media IRIB and you’ll notice that it’s completely different from what CNN is claiming is the deal:

1. The nuclear issue remains untouched

No agreement is made regarding the nuclear file in the current memorandum, and Iran makes no new commitments. Nuclear talks will take place within a 60-day period after signing.

2. Strait of Hormuz; neither transfer nor US role

Iran makes no commitment regarding the transfer of management of the Strait of Hormuz. The future administration of the strait will be resolved as a regional matter through dialogue and joint decision-making between Tehran and Oman.

3. Decisive end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon

The main goal of the memorandum is to end the war on all regional fronts. The US commits to forcing Israel to end the war in Lebanon, and the phrase “extension of the ceasefire” does not appear anywhere in the text.

4. Release of blocked assets with a specific mechanism

Part of the blocked assets will be released immediately after signing, and the rest gradually during negotiations. Tehran has received clear guarantees based on its desired mechanisms.

5. War reparations on the agenda

Damages inflicted on Iran by the US and Israeli aggression are among the issues mentioned in the memorandum. The executive mechanism for receiving reparations will be agreed upon in the 60-day negotiations after signing.

6. Details of lifting primary and secondary sanctions; a topic for the final agreement

Lifting all US sanctions and international resolutions will be reviewed during the 60-day nuclear negotiations.

7. Three topics and 60 days for the final agreement

Only three topics will be discussed in the 60-day negotiations: continuation of the peaceful nuclear program, lifting of unilateral US sanctions, and the mechanism for compensation. No other topics, including Iran’s missile capabilities, will be on the agenda.

Trump is reportedly “furious” over the Iran Media leak, now publicly saying as much in his public social media posting.

Given the present situation, it now appears the “deal” is not a “deal” and the “war is over” may not be that -- at all.

Hal Turner Sarcastic Remarks

Strange for such a thing to happen on a Friday. (Notwithstanding the past eight Fridays when similar things happened). Today is different though; the trouble became evident before Markets close.

We could see this thing literally explode back into war, tonight.

UPDATE 1:03 PM EDT --

BREAKING: Iran says talks have now “completely stalled” due to Trump’s positions and actions, saying that as long as Trump does not accept all of Iran’s demands in the draft, the 60-day negotiation period has no chance of beginning and Iran won’t sign, per a source close to Iran’s Ghalibaf.

Vice President JD Vance’s new statements say the deal involves “no cash” and “no funds released for signing,” while Iran’s draft requires the US to release $24 billion in frozen funds and pay Iran $300 billion in war reparations before Iran signs anything. There clearly isn’t an agreement.

🚨GOP PANICS as Trump SECRET $3 BILLION to Iran REVEALED!

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on GOP panicking as the news comes out about Trump’s deal with Iran and that $3 billion was already paid to Iran through the UAE.



Mahmoud OD

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Nothing yet from other video commentators

The United Arab Emirates has agreed to unlock billions of dollars for Iran, Reuters reported on June 12, citing four sources with knowledge on the matter.

The development came as a deal between the U.S. and Iran to end war is reported to be just a few days away, with reports suggesting that the agreement could involve the release of tens of billions of dollars in Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks under American sanctions.

Two regional sources told Reuters the UAE has agreed to release a total of $10 billion, more than $3 billion of which had already been delivered.

Meanwhile, two other sources put the total funds involved at $20 billion, adding that the move had been agreed in return for a halt to Iranian attacks on the UAE. One of the sources also said a first tranche of $3 billion had already been made available.

But a UAE official, asked by Reuters to comment on the transfer, said that the country is trying to ease tension and foster peace.

“The UAE’s foreign policy is guided by promoting de-escalation and reducing tensions across the region, while advancing lasting peace and stability,” the official said. “The UAE supports efforts, including those undertaken by the United States, to protect the peoples of the region from the repercussions of conflict.”

The UAE took the brunt of Iranian retaliatory strikes after the start of the American-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic, and was attacked even amid the fragile ceasefire.

Just a day earlier, Bloomberg News reported that senior national security officials from the UAE and Iran held a face-to-face meeting for the first time since the start of the war.

The recent reports didn’t clarify, however, if the UAE’s recent moves are linked to the upcoming deal between the U.S. and Iran.

Iran’s Mehr news agency published earlier on June 12 a draft deal with the U.S. which would, if adopted, secure the release of $24 billion in frozen assets within a 60-day period.

The semi-official news agency, citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team, said that an accord would allow for the “release of $24 billion of Iran’s blocked funds during the 60-day final negotiation period.” It added that half of that sum would be “made available to Iran before the start of negotiations.”

However, a later report by Axios said that the deal will not address the fate of Iran’s billions of dollars of frozen assets around the world.

Commenting on these reports, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that funds will not be released to Iran for signing a deal or attending a meeting, adding that the potential deal is structured to ensure that economic benefits would flow to the Islamic Republic if it meets its obligations.

The UAE’s agreement with Iran would not have been possible without the approval of the U.S., which means that it could be related, or even a part of the upcoming deal.

In any case, the UAE stands to gain much from the agreement as it will guarantee that there will be no further Iranian strikes, if for example Israel decides to attack the Islamic Republic post the peace deal.

The denial via zionist media - it must be true then

https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-899229