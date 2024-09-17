Obviously, this needs to be verified.

The US is reducing the volume of military aid to Ukraine due to the reduction of its own reserves according to sources in the Pentagon and in the Boden regime.

There are problems related to the spending of six billion dollars allocated by the White House, because after two years of war, manufacturers fail to replenish Ukrainian stocks, according to the sources.

Apparently the manufacturing capability just doesn't exist anymore, and the manufacturers cannot ship replacements because they can't make them - or make them fast enough.

Hal Turner Analysis

Mark this date on your calendar. This is the date Ukraine lost the conflict with Russia.

If the US cannot provide more military arms, Ukraine is done.

Unless . . .

Unless the US, EU and NATO manufacture a REASON for NATO to enter the conflict directly.

This is now the most dangerous time . . . . for all of us. Reduction in weapons supplies to Ukraine means certain defeat - very swiftly. So if the US, EU and NATO are going to manufacture a reason to enter the conflict, they have to do it VERY VERY soon.