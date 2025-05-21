That’s the chilling prediction from Martin Armstrong, who says the war is far bigger than anyone’s admitting.

“Putin knows and understands this is not a just a war with Ukraine, this is a war with NATO,” Armstrong said.

He pointed to a disturbing trend: “In Germany, even people 60 years old have been told to report,” he added.

“They want war. Their economy is collapsing.” Armstrong says Ukraine’s fate is sealed—and Europe may be next.

Behind the scenes, he’s been urging U.S. leaders to wake up.

“I’ve told them: get the hell out of NATO,” he said. Is Trump paying attention?

Armstrong argues that the same intelligence and globalist networks driving the war in Ukraine are also working to undermine Trump.

He even brings up James Comey by name.

Listen to the full report.

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1925005102596698171