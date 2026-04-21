REPORT: Trump requests nuclear codes and gets DENIED
Power to the People ☭🕊@ProudSocialist
This is not a drill: According to Ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson there was an emergency meeting at the White House on Saturday where Trump tried to use the nuclear codes on Iran but was stopped by General Dan Caine. The fate of the world depends on removing this madman right now!
3:58 PM · Apr 20, 2026 · 487K Views
866 Replies · 5K Reposts · 13.7K Likes
No Evidence to Back Viral Claim trump nuclear codes
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-nuclear-codes-11857229