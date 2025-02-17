From several days ago -

This is what Hal Turner is reporting.

So far, no confirmation.

Flash Traffic over Intel Circuits indicates that at about 5:00 PM eastern US time Sunday, Egypt's Armed Forces transmitted an order to immediately call up reserve forces in all governorates of the country.

Egypt has been massing troops, tanks, and artillery, near the Gaza Strip land border with southern Israel for weeks.

Hal Turner Analysis

It is not yet clear what has caused the Egyptians to issue this extraordinary "immediate call-up of reserve forces from every governate" in Egypt, but whatever it is, it doesn't look good.

This ___may___ have to do with a televised address by Benjamin Millekowski (Netanyahu) during which he said, of Iran, ". . . thanks to the support of the United States, Israel will finish the job."

It is also unclear if the move by Egypt has to do with renewed bombing by Israel in the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank, and throughout southern Lebanon.

Lastly, it is also not clear if Egypt's move has anything at all with the leader of Hezballah issuing a message on television today telling the Israeli government their troops "MUST LEAVE LEBANON BY THE 18th OR THERE WILL BE CONSEQUENCES."

The agreement between Lebanon and Israel regarding Israel's ongoing incursions into Lebanon, called for Israeli troops to have left Lebanon awhile ago. Israel does not seem to be leaving as agreed.

Perhaps it is all these things?

FLASH UPDATE

As of 6:30 PM eastern US time today (Sunday, Feb 16, 2025) I have just learned the United States has "frozen" the Bank Accounts of the Wife and Daughter of Egypt's President.

Egypt has, on more than one occasion, made it clear that "if US Aid to Egypt was cut-off, there would be no reason to abide the US protection of Israel" clearly SEEMING to signify that Egypt would go to war with Israel again.

ISRAEL PLAN: “10.7 Million EGYPTIAN CASUALTIES” | EGYPT RESPONDS: “We’ll Take TEL-AVIV IN 1 DAY”