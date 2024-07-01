I only. have the following information from X

Dunedin Nurse Jennifer Scott was at her home today at 4;15pm when the Police surrounded her home & broke her door & dragged her out.

https://x.com/PamelaTaylor000/status/1807744541874872822

The current suspected reason for the Police breaking down her door today was due to "hate speech" on 6/6/24 the "from the River to the Sea Gaza will be free" trans mob for Gaza group was offended by her being in Dunedin. The PRIDE mob are always offended by Jennifer.

From 2022

A Dunedin anti-transgender and anti-mandate activist has had her nursing licence suspended.

Nursing Council of New Zealand senior legal adviser Clare Prendergast confirmed Jennifer Scott had her practising certificate suspended.

That meant she was unable to practise nursing at present.