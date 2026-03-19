Rep. Goldman - “Trump Raped a 13-year-old then Assaulted Her.”Robin WestenraMar 19, 2026512ShareDonald J. Trumpstein fake@realtrumpsteinCONFIRMED. Trump raped minors. And it's all on tape. Don't stop talking about the Epstein files. 9:41 PM · Mar 18, 2026 · 67.6K Views197 Replies · 3.45K Reposts · 10.9K LikesBREAKING — Rep. Goldman - “Trump Raped a 13-year-old then Assaulted Her.”512Share
I do not know either way, but Rep. Goldman is a democrat and they want him gone. What better way to get rid of someone than to accuse of sexual crimes. I saw this happen to a teacher in our school district and to a friend of ours whose daughter was out to get her dad. Three girls said their teacher sexually abused them. The teacher was put on leave and an investigation occurred. It turns out the three girls were making it up and had to do a lot of community service. The teacher was given back his job, but not sure if at the same school. Our friend's daughter said her dad abused her and he went to jail. That means his name is on a list as a pedophile forever. Later she admitted that she did it on purpose. This obviously is not always the case, but if true why is the opposing party quiet? Maybe because they know they were also part of the Epstein Saga as well. There are too many of them and you start pointing fingers and they might point right back at you. If it is true then he needs to take responsibility for his crimes. He won't do that, so just keeps starting wars.....