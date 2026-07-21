Remote Water Shutoffs: How They'll Kill Victory Gardens

Smart water meters with remote shut-off valves are rolling out now.



They can automatically shut off your water after just 50 liters (13 gallons) per day ... or any arbitrary amount they decide.



In Colorado, smart meters are already detecting and fining people for watering on the “wrong day." Munich is hitting gardeners with €50,000 fines. Ireland and France have "garden hose bans."



This is the UN’s “Global Water Bankruptcy” in action: enforced limits coming straight for victory gardens as the technocracy seizes control over food, water, and energy in their staged “Poly-Crisis.”



Spread the word.



UN’s “Global Water Bankruptcy”:

They’re Coming for Your Water: Global Bankruptcy & Total Control

The UN has declared Global Water Bankruptcy, a permanent condition where “normal is gone.” Your water rights, private wells, irrigation districts, and even rainwater are being restructured and taken into receivership; global governance & surveillance of water is required.



They want real-time surveillance of every drop, enforceable limits, equity-based redistribution, and tokenization through Goldman Sachs so corporations can buy water credits.



The infrastructure is already rolling out: aquifer mapping, Oracle’s AI metering, and blockchain water tokens.



This is the technocratic takeover of the most basic necessity of life.



Christian breaks down what’s happening and what you can do about it.



Full articles:

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/the...

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/eve...

There is also this



