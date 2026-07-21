Seemorerocks

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
8h

Remote Water Shutoffs: How They'll Kill Victory Gardens

Your garden has been deemed "non-essential."

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/remote-water-shutoffs-how-theyll

UNSHADOWED (IAF) 2026.07.20 Mon

https://substack.com/@unshadowed

10:05 embedded YouTube horizontal sub stack video

Simply turn phone sideways for full screen view

UNSHADOWED AKA Ice Age Farmer Video Creator Producer Narrator Christian is Top Shelf Legit!

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
7h

Now you understand who controls anything "smart" ...NOT you the goy. SMART devices that connect to the web by default allow OUTSIDE control.

We see this with new cars, smart meters and even your "smart" tv (it has cameras watching you NOW). You need to assume your gunna get your water outside the system and treating your local "authorities" as the enemy they are is just reality. Folks who try to starve ARE THE ENEMY....

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