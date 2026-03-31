Riley Waggaman: Kicked Out of Russia for Realizing Multipolar BRICS is WEF Carbon Copy?

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Riley Waggaman discusses his recent expulsion from Russia after his partner was interrogated by the FSB and handed a 25-year entry ban for unspecified national security reasons.

The discussion critiques both West and East, arguing that the same Davos globalist technocracy is present in the BRICS nations through initiatives like CBDCs and carbon markets.

Waggaman contends that the SMO has only served to further integrate Ukraine into the Western sphere while domestic freedoms in Russia are increasingly restricted.

The dialogue highlights the perceived disingenuousness of alternative media figures who provide uncritical support for the Kremlin’s policies.

Here is a key 2022 article