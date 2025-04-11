Share this postSeemorerocks Relitigating the "no virus'debateCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRelitigating the "no virus'debateRobin WestenraApr 11, 20251Share this postSeemorerocks Relitigating the "no virus'debateCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareInterview by Jean NolanViruses, Vaccines & Contagious Diseases - Was It All A Lie? Dr. Andrew Kaufman InterviewWatch HERE1Share this postSeemorerocks Relitigating the "no virus'debateCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
Essentially...YES... Remember, NO physical sample of "Covid" could be shown by anyone to exist despite offer of rewards...hmmm