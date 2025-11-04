the immediate take away from the 9 minute mark of this superlative production is:
"its as if they were under a demonic influence"
its not "as if they were"
its "they are"
In order for satans` elect to rule over "earth" (as they intend) 1st Humanity had to perceive Jesus Christ....
Those who are satans` representatives on "earth" have continually shown that in order to get what they want they will "accept" loss, the syanagogue of satan as We know detest Prophet Jesus, yet know that in order for Humanity to accept a (dark) messiah they must first perceive the notion of a "messiah"
You All know of what "rebbi schneerson" said to milenowski (netanyahu)
"do something to promote his (the dark messiah) coming"
War, slavery, gender blurring, fluoride, gm, 5g, exploding fucking pagers...... and not forgetting a good ol bit of Genocide, just ask the Russians about jewish bolshevism...
And in order to get Humanity to line up (neatly) for (the next mass) Execution under "noahide" "law" (which is when viewed in context the final stages of a 2-3 millennia INVASION)...
They need You 1st to have digital id...
All the sheepdog activity over the last 5 yrs in focus has achieved moving the majority mass of the herd into the holding pen
The judas goat drumpf (trump) has been hugely successful in his chabbad task...
Christianity is still being fed false doctrine by those that deceive (lioness of fkn judder, fkn please spare me the sanctimonious drivel, viperous whore) that the coming "messiah" is the
"second coming"
It aint, JC was THESIS
the coming "messiah" is ANTI-THESIS
problem, reaction..... solution
Humanitys` last stand, not merely for Your current incarnation but for eternity to come... as You boil in excrement for the pleasure of those who would steal what was Made/Created for YOU by Creator to be then stolen by a roving group of lower vibrational parasites who use human form in order to conquer, vanquish....
Here in their own damn words:
https://www.brighteon.com/2a126689-9ac4-4e87-a465-e0975a4efcfc
Silly Goyim.
Is this the fate You choose? fuck that shit,
You just need to know what are "weapons" and what are "exploding pagers"
não faz mal, i will leave You in "peace"
