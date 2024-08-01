Netanyahu's psychopathic leadership and his lust for WWIII has pushed us to a full-scale war in the Middle East under the guise of the 'Fog of War.'

(I want to give a special thank you to Robin Westenra’s SeeMoreRocks for his dedicated journalism to global news: t.me/seemorerocks)

I don’t like doing this, but today, I find myself compelled to sound the alarm on a situation that threatens to plunge the entire Middle East into chaos: we are teetering on the edge of all-out war, driven by the actions of psychopathic leadership.

Benjamin Netanyahu's recent whirlwind tour of the United States, meeting with both the current administration and former President Trump, was not a diplomatic mission. It was a declaration of intent. Netanyahu came to put American leadership on notice: he plans to escalate the conflict in Gaza, consequences be damned.

He didn’t get what he wanted: the blessing of U.S. leaders.

The response from U.S. leaders was clear and consistent. Vice President Kamala Harris, during a meeting with Netanyahu, emphasized that "it is time for this war to end”. She unsuccessfully pushed for a ceasefire deal that would see Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza, hostages released, and a path toward Palestinian self-determination. Even Trump, typically a staunch Netanyahu ally, reportedly joined the chorus calling for an end to hostilities.

But Netanyahu, true to form, seems intent on ignoring these pleas for peace. Instead, we're witnessing a rapid escalation of tensions across the region. The assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran has set off a powder keg. Haniyeh was assassinated on Wednesday by an explosive device covertly smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse where he was staying.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly ordered a direct military strike against Israel in retaliation. Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthis in Yemen – all are poised to join the fray.

Russia says a full-scale war is the only way to peace in the Middle East and blames the United States.

STRIKING AT THE HEART OF PEACE

Who was Ismail Haniyeh? The U.S. and Israel have made him out as a terrorist, however, this is not entirely an accurate picture.



Ismail Haniyeh was a key figure in negotiations related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, particularly regarding ceasefires and hostage releases.

Haniyeh played a crucial role in ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza. He was involved in negotiations over hostages and ceasefire arrangements. As Hamas's political chief, Haniyeh was a pivotal figure in the group's international political dealings. As recently as early July 2024, he maintained communication with mediators from Qatar and Egypt. Earlier in 2024, Haniyeh indicated that Hamas was open to reaching an agreement contingent on Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and a commitment to halt hostilities in the area permanently. Haniyeh was considered relatively pragmatic compared to other more militant voices within Gaza, and some analysts noted that he was at the forefront of Hamas' political engagements with regional governments in the Middle East. His assassination is seen as potentially jeopardizing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the war in Gaza. As the head of Hamas' political bureau since 2017, Haniyeh was involved in the group's international diplomacy and negotiations.

That’s right. Israel took out the peace negotiator.

It has now come to the surface that spyware in WhatsApp tracked Haniyeh’s phone:

According to Lebanese journalist Elia Manier, Israeli intelligence installed spyware on Haniyeh's phone via a WhatsApp message.

Israel also bombed the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, on July 30, 2024. This airstrike targeted a Hezbollah commander, Fuad Shukr, in the Haret Hreik area of Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut known as a Hezbollah stronghold, and resulted in at least one fatality and several injuries.

According to Israeli officials, this was in response to a rocket attack on the Golan Heights that resulted in the deaths of 12 children and teens. However, Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the Golan Heights attack that Israel cited as the reason for targeting Shukr.

Golan Heights’ strike, where 12 children were killed

THE FOG OF WAR

To many observers, the recent chain of events reeks of a classic false flag operation—a calculated move designed to justify the expansion of conflict. Israel's swift and decisive airstrike targeting a Hezbollah commander in Beirut, purportedly in retaliation for a rocket attack on the Golan Heights, raises more questions than it answers.

Israel continues to lay the blame squarely on Hezbollah for the deadly rocket attack that killed 12 children in Majdal Shams. Yet, as mentioned, Hezbollah has vehemently denied any involvement. This denial, coupled with the timing and nature of the Israeli response, has led some to suspect that the incident might be a pretext engineered to escalate hostilities.

False flag operations have a long and sordid history in geopolitical conflicts, where one party stages an attack to implicate another, thereby gaining a moral and strategic upper hand. The rapidity with which Israel responded, targeting a high-profile Hezbollah commander, suggests a level of preparedness that some find suspicious.

Could this be another instance of the fog of war being deliberately thickened to obscure ulterior motives? Is the aim to galvanize public support for broader military actions or perhaps to draw in international allies under the guise of self-defense?

These are not just idle speculations. The stakes are incredibly high, and the ramifications of an expanded war in the Middle East could be catastrophic. As always, it's crucial to scrutinize the official narratives and consider the broader context. In the murky world of international politics, things are rarely as they seem.

As I covered in my most recent Substack, surrounding nations and their leaders have grown tired of the incessant, growing, and unjustified terrorism:

We are approaching a moment in which ALMOST EVERY Resistance faction has a score to settle with the Israelis Hezbollah – for the assassination of its Commander in the heart of Beirut. Iran – for the assassination of Ismael Haniyeh inside Iranian territory. Hamas – for the assassination of Ismael Haniyeh and possibly Muhammad Deif. Yemen – for the Israeli airstrikes on al-Hodeidah port last week. Iraqi Resistance – for the killing of several of its servicemen by a U.S. airstrike. Syria – for the bombing of the Iranian Consulate in Syrian territory, weekly bombings of Al Bukemal and monthly bombings of Damascus. Along with the Israeli involvement in the civil war. If there was ever a moment for the eruption of a wide-scale regional war against Israel, it would be NOW.

This is what happens when psychopathic leadership is allowed to run unchecked. Netanyahu, facing corruption charges at home and desperate to maintain his grip on power, seems willing to risk regional conflagration to achieve his aims. It's a dark reminder of how the ambitions of a few can threaten the lives of millions.

Also worth noting this time Israel doesn't have to face one adversary also, there are - 1) Iranian Militants in Iraq 2) Iranian Militants in Syria 3) Hezbollah in Lebanon 4) Houthi's in Yemen 5) IRGC / Iranian Army in Iran 6) Hamas in Gaza 7) Hamas & PIJ in the west bank

The situation is dire. Israeli intelligence sources warn of an imminent, all-out war. Iran has warned other Arab nations that opening their airspace to Israeli counterstrikes will make them legitimate targets. The extent of alliances and hostilities in the region means that any spark could ignite a conflict that draws in multiple nations…. including the U.S. and Britain.

Another worry for the U.S. is Hezbollah's capabilities which includes precision guided missiles, an intensive volly of unguided missiles can easily overwhelm Israel's air defense, which can then lead to strikes to cripple Israel's tracking and antenna systems, in turn making it easy for Iran to hit it's targets.

Americans and global citizens have seen time and time again how those in power manipulate events for their own benefit, regardless of the human cost. But rarely has humanity witnessed such a blatant disregard for human life and regional stability as we're seeing now.

INSIDE THE BELLY OF THE BEAST

While I find Hal Turner to be sensational at times, I believe he is spot on here:

Hal Turner - From inside the Israeli Security Cabinet Meeting that ended a short while ago today: 1) Israeli security services believe that there’re high chances of (and no way to stop) an all out war beginning this week. 2) Iran's Supreme Leader has issued an ORDER to Iranian Armed Forces, to militarily strike Israel directly, following the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran. 3) Khamenei gave the ORDER at an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council this morning. Hal Turner Remarks 5:00 PM EDT -- As of 4:48 PM EDT today, Wednesday, I am told by former colleagues in the Intelligence Community Israel is now contemplating "pre-emptive action" against Iran's probable retaliatory attack! If Iran does, in fact, strike back at Israel, it is expected to be very substantial and very much more serious than the last time. Recall that not too long ago, Israel bombed Iran's Embassy property in Damascus, Syria and Iran "retaliated" with a bunch of old drones, old rockets, and just a few ballistic missiles. It took six nations and a billion dollars to thwart most of that attack, but several ballistic missiles DID get through and hit military targets inside Israel.

The question we must ask ourselves is this: how long will we allow psychopathic leaders to gamble with our future? How many lives must be sacrificed on the altar of their ambition before we say enough is enough?

It's time for the international community to take decisive action. Sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and a united front against further escalation are desperately needed. We must demand accountability from our leaders and refuse to be drawn into conflicts that serve only the interests of a power-hungry few.

The clock is ticking. Every moment we delay increases the risk of a catastrophic war that could reshape the Middle East and beyond. It's time to stand up, speak out, and demand an end to this madness before it's too late.

As always, I encourage my readers to stay informed, question everything, and take action in whatever way they can. Our voices, united, can be a powerful force for change. Let's use them before the drums of war drown out all reason.