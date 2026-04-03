REFUSING WAR ORDERS? | Hegseth SACKS US Army Chief! Robin WestenraApr 03, 20261135ShareIranian Air Defences Are HUNTING DOWN US & Israeli FIGHTER JETS!1135Share
And nuclear weapons or chemical poisons should never be used. I pray that they are not used in any shred of the imagination!!
Men are standing up it appears to an unnecessary unprovoked attack on Iran.. Not to mention that the media coverage?? Shows nothing as to how truly devastating Irans response has been! It's far far worse than the programmed cowards of major media are showing!! Sick of the endless lies.. The truth is far from what the public is being spoon fed!!