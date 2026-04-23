Following on from my item yesterday

I found this very thoughtful (and, indeed, helpful) comment.

I cannot do it justice in the comments section so I will give my reflections (and that’s what they are) publicly.

I hasten to say that I am in awe of all the people who have used empirical science to bring us much-needed information about what we are all carrying in our blood - and I can name Ana Maria Mihalcea and David Nixon amongst the foremost among them. But others as well.

They have influenced my whole response to my own health situation.

I started a couple of years or so ago when there was still very little information available and decided to try the EDTA chelation recommended by her. After a few weeks I found that this was in all probability overwhelming my already-compromised kidneys so I discontinued.

But that was not through the loud voices attacking it and saying how dangerous it was.

It was my own decision and mine alone.

For a long time I put out feelers for help, including someone with a microscope, but none was forthcoming.

When I started to meditate again intensively the help I needed came very quickly and I found a practitioner who recommended DMSO.

Initially, the messages I was getting were discouraging and I could get no advice as to dosage and quickly found that the product was again overwhelming me and so I decided on a very conservative approach and found the right dosage for me.

I had to do all that on my own, relying on bits a pieces of research but ultimately on my own intuition.

The results have been nothing short of stunning.

While I still suffer from symptoms on the periphery, (including neuropathy which is giving me trouble), at the core I am feeling incomparably better.

Long-and-short, I listen to many voices but eventually I rely on my own intuition to make decisions.

So it is in this question.

I found, on listening to Jessie Beltrane that I trusted him as I also trust the people that feature him.

But it was his approach to this that persuaded me.

People are always looking for a solution (a saviour if you like) but I have a strong conviction that there is none (certainly not at the physical thing)/

People are looking for the right thing that they can take to get rid on the nanotechnology in their body. People have recomendations: others attack and dismiss.

I am with Jessie Beltrane when he says that people are “basically trying to make a dime on people who were suffering”.

He says:

The complete solution is to write an antivirus in code to make this stuff inert…. And crazy enough, we know how to do it, but I will be thrown in prison if I do it right now because it is illegal to sniff the data packets of those frequencies of the transmissions and decrypt it because that is proprietary intellectual property.

He describes Zeolyte as a bandaid (I repeat, a bandaid) but also said he found it helped his clients.

So when I went there and and and took baseline studies the average number of locations of these people who were non-symptomatic was approximately between 17 and 20 locations around the human body that were lighting up and the silicon load the so we added up the percentages overall was right around 1,200 to 40. They were given 30 drops a day of the zeolyte and I came back 60 days later later to test everyone and the mean reduction. If you take out the two anomalies (and I’ll talk about what the anomalies were), was 80% reduction in silicon mode . The number of locations in some cases dropped by 95% it was incredible I had never seen anything like it in my life and I was like okay finally there’s something at least as a band-aid because it’s not a complete solution.

That brings me to the criticisms.

I checked on this statement using Brave Leo AI (to the extent that. that is trustworthy - who do you trust ultimately?)

Zeolyte has to be mined so most of what these companies sell is synthetic

I put the question and this was the response:

Most zeolite detox drops are made from natural zeolite, specifically the clinoptilolite form, not synthetic versions. While synthetic zeolites exist and are used in industrial applications (like water purification and detergents), reputable supplements for human use rely on naturally occurring clinoptilolite formed from volcanic activity. However, some liquid zeolite products may use lab-altered or processed zeolite, such as nanosized or micronized particles, which can raise questions about their classification. The key distinction is that even when processed, the source material remains natural volcanic zeolite. As noted by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, synthetic zeolites lack the same safety and research history for human consumption. That said, consumers should be cautious: some brands may use synthetic or contaminated materials, so choosing third-party tested, medical-grade products is essential…. …While the zeolite is processed (likely micronized or activated) to enhance absorption, the base material is natural, not lab-created synthetic zeolite. Synthetic zeolites are typically used in industrial applications and are not common in dietary supplements due to less established safety profiles.

I asked sprecifically about the Zeolite product offered by Amazon:

The Zeolite Liquid Drops sold on Amazon Australia (product code B0F93WDH8S) are not synthetic. According to the product listing, they are made from naturally occurring clinoptilolite zeolite, a mineral formed from volcanic ash. The description emphasizes it is a “natural mineral complex” derived from natural sources and suspended in purified water. While the zeolite is processed (likely micronized or activated) to enhance absorption, the base material is natural, not lab-created synthetic zeolite. Synthetic zeolites are typically used in industrial applications and are not common in dietary supplements due to less established safety profiles

Another criticism from a friend said;

It (Zeolyte) puts lots of aluminium into your body. It is aluminium. Aluminium is used by the tech to build itself.

Again, going to AI:

Saying zeolite “is aluminum” is inaccurate but partially based on truth. Zeolite is a naturally occurring mineral composed primarily of aluminosilicates—a crystalline framework made of aluminum, silicon, and oxygen atoms. So while aluminum is a structural component, it is chemically bound within a stable lattice and not present as free, elemental aluminum or toxic aluminum ions. This distinction is crucial: bound aluminum in zeolite is not the same as bioavailable aluminum, which is the form that can be absorbed by the body and potentially cause harm (e.g., linked to neurotoxicity or Alzheimer’s concerns

I put a lot of store in the empirical results of people using microscopes or the expensive equipment used by Beltran to detect signals given off by the nanobots.

But I trust this:

The number of locations in some cases dropped by 95% it was incredible I had never seen anything like it in my life and I was like okay finally there’s something at least as a band-aid because it’s not a complete solution

Ultimately,I trust the solution that is within us - basically Consciousness, not a “magic pill”.

I will finish with Jesse Beltrane’s comments on “solutions” and hope people will take notice:

I believe there are two types of people in the world. There are the people who are selfish and those who are selfless. We need to band together with selfless people so that we can definitely give ourselves the best chance for everyone and no one human is playing God. On the opposite side of that, we have these elites and people who are in power who want to covet this information, not disclose it so it doesn’t give us a fighting chance. But we need to take our power back as a whole. And for everyone out there listening, again, this isn’t about us. If you are quiet and complicit, you are just as culpable. You need to wake up. You need to stand up. You need to stand up for your children, your loved ones, your families, your friends, everyone that you care about. I care about everyone. Everyone has a chance to become different and become good. And I’m pleading with everyone out there, please, please listen

The answer always comes down to the same.

I am not confident that the majority of even “awakened” people are capable of absorbing this.

The secret is not in what we take into our bodies or looking for an escape in the north-west of the United States.

It lies within us.