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Lee Pittaway's avatar
Lee Pittaway
6d

To a demon. being in prison would probably only bring them enjoyment, as they feed on anything negative. I believe that some depression is caused by nagging thoughts that these entities poke at us humans. We are not aware that they are there, we just get into a lower vibrational frequency and in they jump. No, we do not hear them, per-say.' I just don’t feel myself', we hear people say. As for Brand, he has been through this once and it was clear at the time that he had upset a vast amount of people. They wanted him shut down and I did wonder at the time how long it may take them to frame him. Just my thoughts, I have no idea as to his guilt. He is a self confessed sex addict, tis true. It could be that many people will turn to a religion as they see the horror of things. He is very aware and shown a lot of courage in the past. I am not sure how the majority of us would cope having walked his very eventful life. One thing I will say with accuracy is that there are beings out there that have done things we couldn't even bare to know about, and they walk free.

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James's avatar
James
6d

OI am glad I do not really know who Brand is) however, if he is demon possessed, would not the demon be in prison too if Brand is.

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