In the midst of what I can only describe as the World going to Hell in a handbasket I have been reflecting on the Russell Brand rape case.

I couldn’t really work out why.

After all, its only a tiny blip on the world stage.

The mainstream obsession with going after Russell Brand wreaks of hypocrisy given ther ability to overlook the Jimmy Saviles in our midst and even abet them.

But then there is the sickening hypocrisy of Brand and his partner.

It all positively screams out NARCISSISM.

I have to say from the outset that, to put it mildly Brand is not my “cup of tea” although I have to admit he has done some fine work with addiction.

Is this all fake?

After spending a day or so listening to what Jerry Marzinsky has to say, I think, not necessarily.

Having heard accounts of attacks coming out of the blue (charming one moment, a demented monster the next), and of him being quite dazed and ducking down in the car every time he heard a police siren, has led me to think along these lines.

Perhaps, just perhaps, Brand was hearing voices in his head that were, not his own.

We are not just talking of paranoid schizophrenia here.

Do any of our thoughts originate “in our heads”?

How many of us can honestly say we have had dark thoughts that seemingly come from nowhere?

I certainly have.

I can admit to thoughts that have come from nowhere that had I acted on them might have led to a crime.

I have certainly had intrusive thoughts that have led me to act in a self-destructive manner.

The difference is that most of us do not act on these thoughts.

There is little doubt in my mind that Russell Brand is guilty of some pretty heinous crimes.

He may also be sincere when he says he does not remember them.

But I’m not a liberal.

The women who have had their lives ruined deserve justice and Brand deserves to go away for a long time.

In a similar manner to millions of paranoid schizophrenics who have spent their lives in mental institutions or in chemical straitjackets for having their minds taken over by demonic entities.

If you have not already take some time to look at what I wrote yesterday.

P.S. For what it’s worth, here is a biography

The Troubling Life of Russell Brand

From hedonistic comedian, to Hollywood star, to political revolutionary, to spiritual guru, Russell Brand has spent decades reinventing himself in response to the moment he was living in.