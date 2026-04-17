Seemorerocks

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
4h

Hi Robin,

You wont see microscopes showing everything at the nzdsos again either. Seems even awake Drs are still Drs at heart. The calamari clots and tech are out of bounds for vff and rcr, as told directly to me by them. A step further is Clifford Carnicoms decades of research as this shows we are all infected with synthetic biology etc and have been for at least a decade.

The jabs are just an upgrade to the CDB to me. It starts there.

The 3 interviews of Clifford by Harry Blazer summerise it for anyone interested in the macro view of this nefarious agenda. They can be found on the Carnicom Institute website.

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1 reply by Robin Westenra
David's avatar
David
1h

Spot on Robin. No, Webster did not challenge Seymour on one point - just lame questions. I just hit the kill button on an RCR interview on the fuel debacle. It's total puffery. Their webinar on Wed night re: the fuel crisis was such a pile of crap - I entered the session late and left it early for they offered nothing except boredom. Minister Jones is slimier than an eel: he prevaricates, waffles and essentially lies - but what would you expect from a former Labour MP who watched pornographic videos in a hotel room on the tax payer dime. Simon O'Connor of RCR, ex-MP, still believes the Palestinians committed a heinous crime on Oct 07 and that the Ewes have an inalienable right to exact such retribution as they have in Gaza. Getting near time to give RCR the flick methinks.

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