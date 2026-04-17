Following on from my article from yesterday.

I have been continuing to read David Icke’s book “the Road Map” in which he gives a scathing account of the “mainstream alternative media” in which, especially aftet the purchase by Elon Musk of Twitter in 2022 the alternative media which had been bringing the truth about “covid” and the fake vaccines and criticising Musk and his role in the AI dystopia agenda.

He brought in people who either had nothing to say or had previously been supportive of the covid agenda such as Bret Weinstein who had a bandana on so when he went to the door he would not be exposed to the “virus” but went on to become latter-day converts.

All these people were pushed to the fore and supported by Musk’s algorithms while true critics who had a more radical message (always supported by evidence) were suppressed so that their message becomes invisible unless you go looking for it.

All this is control of perception and is designed to ensure the message goes so far and no further.

It is all pro-Trump and supportive of his agenda when the “alternative media”had earlier been critical.

That brings me to Reality Check Radio (RCR) and Voices for Freedom.

Both have (there is no doubt), done sterling work at pushing back against the mainstream lies about covid, the vaccine mandates over the past 5 years since they came into being.

However, they have, in hindsight, worked to keep the debate within certain bounds.

They have never, for instance, taken up the whole thing about what is in the “vaccines” (graphene and nanobots) and what they are continuing to do to people.

They have stuck to the arguments of 2021-23.

The last time I saw anything in the New Zealand context when DDoS were testing people with a microscope at an AGM and doing their own research.

In fact the whole “opposition” seem to have gone quiet on the whole covid thing (outside some commentary on the Covid Commission.

Where, for example are Counterspin Media since the election?

They have moved on to other things.

Now we have RCR doing very light work on the fuel crisis (and don’t get me wrong, I like Paul Brennan), with softball interviews of Shane Jones allowing him to lie to the audience and send them to sleep.

Right wing politics.

Here they interview the ACT leader, David Seymour to spout more lies.

Does Tane Webster challenge him? I don’t know because I can’t be bothered to listen. I doubt it.

Not that any “leftist” politician would ever have consented to appear on RCR but the radio program would never have treated any Labour politician with such deference.

Shane Jones (not to mention the toxic Seymour) deserves to be vigorously countered but he is not.

Is this a case of right-wing politics and of “this far and no further”

Nobody (but nobody) is telling us the truth about the freight train that is heading towards us or about what the “vaccines” are doing to us or about the AI dystopia we are being led into.

Even RCR.

That is why I remain a political atheist.