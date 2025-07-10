Seemorerocks

It is time to do a bit of an update on my personal situation. First of all, I need to point out that in the past I have written such articles from the comfort of my armchair using Google Docs. After all I have written two books that way. But now I cannot write the most simple of items without problems. I can be typing away happily and then suddenly it puts text into a ‘header’ and if I try to correct that I lose my text. Every time without exception.

About a month ago I was locked out of X on my Apple Mac on one browser and all attempts to solve the problem were to no avail. Today I was locked out of X on my other browser so I had no choice but solve the problem come-what-may. Trying to sign in using my Google account didn’t work - I was just taken into a loop - so I tried using my Apple account and that worked.

I have never had any success writing on the Substack app until I discovered a work-around to get the desktop version on my Android. And it worked!

I have come to the conclusion that nothing in the Google stable functions as it should any more.

Getting back to myself

I have had a longstanding conflict with my medical centre which I have written about in great detail in the past. I don’t think they are willing to see me after a major argument with them. Any attempt to get any rational answers from them is deemed “abuse” - imagine, the “nasty” patient is “abusing” the poor, unfortunate doctor. I finally took the step of complaining to the Health and Disability Commissioner which is supposed to represent the patient.

That was 7 months ago. All I’ve got is the message that they have over 1,000 complaints - (what does that tell you?!) - and they undertook to give (no) progress updates every three months. Knowing the final result I’ve more or less given up any hope of redress in the current situation.

By contrast, the hospital has been (medically) more helpful but they are so overwhelmed that they have more or less cut me adrift so, bar an emergency, I can forget about that avenue.

So, I am more or less locked out of a pretty useless health system so I have been working on my own doing what I can for myself.

I recently saw a recommendation by Dr Vernon Coleman to build up our own first aid kit, but in this country of a highly-regulated, socialist medical system apart from buying in bandages and the like one can forget about it. Anything useful like antibiotics is by prescription only.

My health

For about five months I have been engaging on a liver detox program using a probiotic called akkermantsia which releases stored toxins in the fatty tissue around the liver. I have to say I have seen little benefit and a few weeks ago I realised that I have already seen what benefits I was going to see from that and was starting to feel worse again.

Let me now explain how things have been typically over the past few months. It varies a little and the symptoms do vary but one thing I can say is there is never a good day.

I typically start my day waking up after a good night's sleep, mediated by a dose of medical cannabis (with THC), an hour or more before dawn, feeling nervous tension. This is the time when I do work from bed perusing the news.

Sometimes after an hour or so doing work from bed I can rest again until about 9 am until I get up.

Immediately after having breakfast this turns to severe tiredness. Sometimes I can work through this with 1-2 hours at the computer although increasingly I have to return to bed at least for a couple of hours before having the main meal of the day at about 2-3 pm.

This is always followed by more bed rest or I can rest in my armchair. If I try to read I am inevitably typically overtaken by tiredness. If I have rested in bed I usually get up to have a cup of tea and toast. Until recently I have reserved this time to watch an interview with my partner Pam, although this too I have experienced a fall-off in motivation and energy.

I wait until about 7 or 8 to go to bed, taking my akkermantsia and detox herbs as well as medical cannabis to get me through the night. After having struggled through the day with tiredness, as soon as my head hits the pillow I start to feel uncomfortable symptoms that vary only a little but often involve numbness in my feet that can manifest with either coldness or heat in the feet, as well as chest pain. It takes me several hours to get to sleep, although with the cannabis I feel relaxed so it does not bother me too much.

About a week ago after working at my computer I went to have lunch and was overtaken by pain in the jaw. There was swelling in the jaw on one side and I have felt extremely unwell with it. There was muscular pain on the outside but I felt nothing inside the mouth. At one stage I started to feel that it had spread to another area of the jaw.

I felt extremely unwell throughout and was extremely sensitive to the cold and hardly do anything but rest throughout the day. It certainly seemed that there may have been an infection in my teeth - my partner, Pam tried unsuccessfully to get me booked in with a dentist. But infections tend to get worse with time and quite quickly. This gradually subsided and most discomfort has disappeared from my jaw and now I seem to have a completely new set of symptoms.

This is how things go typically.

An example. The jaw symptoms subsided yesterday and while sitting writing I started to have uncomfortable burping which is often an indication of coming heartburn when I lie down to sleep. From feeling internal cold I started to feel burning feet, something that happens when I transition into an inflammatory stage. This is how it goes.

NOTE: please do not insult my intelligence by offering me medical advice. I take it very badly.

The NZ medical system in disarray

One thing my recent history has highlighted for me is the extent to which the medical system is falling apart - something I’ve written about in great detail before.

My partner, Pam, thinking that I had a dental infection tried to get me booked into a dentist but received the response that they were not taking on any new clients. It was a similar story with doctors - there seems to be no medical centres taking on new patients. I have the impression the situation is only getting worse.

The situation is so dire that any doctors, nurses and dentists (especially recent graduates with crippling student loans) who can get jobs overseas are.

But it is obvious to anyone with even half a brain and a skerrick of honesty, that the the avalanche of mRNA injuries must lie at the root of this crisis. After all, prior to 2021-22 we did not have this problem.

The other day Lynda Wharton of the Health Forum Aotearoa reported that the perplexity on the part of Dr Bryan Betty at the ongoing COVID inquiry as to why the medical system in NZ is under such pressure.

He discussed the observable and dramatic overwhelm in the public health system...and the difficulty getting patients into the system for specialists etc. He was perplexed and shared that they are "trying to work out what's going on there

She offered some information from an official information request to possibly help him understand.

Official Information Application to Health NZ Ref: HNZ00061156 Question: “The number of people under the age of 40 presenting to Emergency Departments (A&E) throughout New Zealand hospitals with Chest Pain or Heart Issues by year?” Response: 2019 2219 2020 4406 2021 13,063 2022 21,416 2023 20,005 2024 (6 months data only) 14,329 (extrapolated to full year a likely 28,00 presentations)

Finally this article caught my attention.

Iti said Katie was seen by a cardiologist and a surgeon, and tests found fluid around her heart. He thought she appeared to improve over the day and another scan confirmed the fluid had not increased. But 13 hours after her arrival, Katie suddenly deteriorated and her heart stopped,

The article finishes with the usual

Iti said Katie's initial symptoms appeared to be routine - an achy body, runny nose, and cough - and his message to other families was to get vaccinated.

This article raises serious questions. Several years ago my partner Pam had flu on the eve of flying out to Bali and was prescribed a combination of antibiotics and steroids and was able to fly.

Appears to me this is no longer the case. The details are sketchy but in this case it would seem on what we are being told that this girl, when eventually sent to hospital was given nothing but ‘measured’ in the usual way.

There are also the inevitable questions about the state of her immune system post-covid vaccines. The medical system these days,seems to specialize in measuring things and then filing the data away without consequence.