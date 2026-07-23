You can take these to be my reflections, posted under my name.

Normally, I post the opinions of others

Seemorerocks

A few days ago I posted a video from Liz Gunn in which she made some accusations about Kelvyn Alp of Counterspin Media with the sole comment that nothing would surprise me.

In response, I received an email asking me what I meant.

I find offensive on two levels.

Firstly, I fail to see how someone feels so self-important that they write me an email implying they expect a reply. There is, after all, a comments section for this. I shall be looking for a way to make my email invisible.

More specifically, none of the above is coming from me. It is the opinion of Liz Gunn so any critical comments should be directed at her.

I post all sorts of opinions from different sources. They often contradict each other and the only common feature is that I find them interesting.

After 6 years I still have no fixed views on the covid phenomenon.

I gravitate towards the notion that the whole narrative was false, either in part or completely. When it comes to the mRNA “vaccines”, I take the story of the nanobots as real because I can see them under a microscope. It seems to me that the existence of the spike protein is possibly a construct - that they have never been seen in a similar way to which nothing that we may call a “virus” has been seen.

Does that mean that I reject the whole notion as false?

No, it does not.

It means solely, that, these days, I have more questions than answers.

On the New Zealand scene and the whole medical freedom movement I am nothing less than disgusted.

We are facing a very powerful enemy but all we can do is divide into warring tribes and factions that don’t talk to each other.

The only groups that I have any respect for are NZDSOS and Lynda Wharton and her Health Forum because they still continue to talk about the ongoing harm to New Zealanders from the fake vaccines.

Somewhere down the list comes VFF.

Through these organisations comes a tendency to want to control the narrative - a kind of “so far but no further”.

But they have my utmost respect.

And then, there is the inestimable contribution by whistleblower, Barry Young who has been championed by Liz Gunn and ignored by other groups, something I find inexplicable and shameful.

Barry is perhaps the most important voice we have in New Zealand.

Why do I have the impression that he has more support overseas than in New Zealand?

It all comes back to factions and tribes.

I now come to the shameful question of the last election and the complete failure to come together as one to support what, at the time could have been the one and only chance to find a political voice in parliament to counter the Uniparty narrative - New Zealand First.

The formation of New Zealand Loyal was highly divisive and deprived us of a unified voice.

To this day I hold Liz Gunn responsible.

However, in balance, she has done some great journalism since and been almost the sole advocate for Barry Young.

In this respect, where, I ask is VFF?

But the voice I find the most dangerous since the election has been that of Kelvyn Alp and his Counterspin Media.

He has been consistently argumentative, combative and sectarian. I have always compared him to Russian revolutionary, Vladimir Lenin, not only because I see a certain physical resemblance but also see a similarity in style - that is sectarianism and a constant wish to divide and not unite.

While we are talking about revolutionary movements we have the concept of the agent provocateur who adopts extreme positions that are designed to split opposition while either working for the State or in its interests.

That is why when Liz Gunn puts out her video I say I would not be surprised if it was all true.

After all the water that has gone under the bridge Kelvyn Alp and Counterspin are the sole voice that I will have nothing to do with although I hasten to add I have reposted material even from them where relevant.

Where are they all on all of this?

Nowhere to be seen, and it is always been about (divisive) politics.

Everyone else has my qualified (sometimes, very qualified support) so long as they continue to talk about the fake vaccines and give support to those who have been injured.

As an aside, I have to report that another major voice in all this, Billy te Kahika, has had a heart attack.

Again, he is not someone I have always seen eye-to-eye with but his intentions have always been pure and as such he has my support and sympathy.

In conclusion, I am generally pretty disgusted by the divisiveness and even nastiness of some of the loudest voices in the “Movement”.

I think support should be on a case-by-case basis.

That, in short, is why I will never ever join a group or political party.

Never.