Seemorerocks

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RT
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Yes, it was disgusting before the last election to see the so-called "Freedom Movement" so divisive in order to split the vote; most likely orchestrated. People also seem to want to forget that Winston Peters was abusive to those who questioned the official government covid narrative in 2020 and 2021. They want to believe that he somehow "saw the light" and became aware of the fraud.............yeah, right, lol. He knew that it was a convenient horse to jump aboard and ride through the next election cycle. He simply said what his supporters wanted to hear. A little bait and switch, just like Donald Trump.

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