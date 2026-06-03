It may have got buried in my recent article, so I wish to emphasise this

Good vs Evil

When I was introduced to Buddhist and yogic thinking almost 40 years ago (and, in fact before that), the question of Good vs Evil did not arise for me. I always saw it as one continuum. What Christians called Evil was somehow just a form of delusion which is strange because the religions that these ideas were based on are full of demons.

But I did not want any part of that.

At some time, I was introduced to the ideas of American psychologist, F Scott Peck who described evil in terms of the People of the Lie. That was a pretty good definition for me at the time. Interestingly, when I looked for him on YouTube I found only one video and that was restricted.

Interesting.

All of this lack of consideration changed 5 years ago ago with “covid” when I began to realise that there is definitely something we could call Evil in the world and there are identifiable people who personify that.

Even Scott Peck no longer cut the mustard.

Enough of liberal views that say Netanyahu is the way he is because of bad parenting!

He’s simply demonic!

Due to influences in my life at the time, I veered towards Christianity.

When I looked at the New Testament, unlike the traditional churches which use the Bible to bolster liberal views that I just couldn’t find there, I found that a book full of a spiritual war between Good and Evil.

It leapt out at me from the page.

Ultimately, that was unsatisfactory for me.

Christianity is based on a Story and, after my 40 year history with Buddhism and Advaita I could never bring myself to believe the Story or the rituals and beliefs that surround it. Indeed I could not bring myself to believe in the return of someone who, according to one book, was going to come back to save us all.

That was not for me although (unlike, say, David Icke) I continue to have high esteem for a Christianity that leads people to a good life that seeks to negate the evil in contrast to the majority of churches from the liberal mainstream to right-wing evangelical. I just need to think of Rick Wiles and Trunews to think of a positive example of people who see the world as it is while believing literally, (as I cannot), in Noah’s Flood.

Reading David Icke in recent years, (especially his recent Reality trilogy), has helped me to complete the circle and to find modern metaphors that work for me.

Instead of a barren land of moral relativism I find a philosophy of life that tells me in his words that not ony that I am not just a human being but Consciousness having a human experience and Infinite potential.

Finally, a metaphor, (and I mean metaphor) that largely speaks to me!

My final point is that the term Good vs Evil does not speak to me either because I cannot find much “good in the human realm. If we look at every one of us, and especially our political leaders, we find a spectrum of, well, humans - people that are imperfect and capable of carrying out, amidst the good, some pretty bad acts.

If I look at leaders such as, say, Vladimir Putin, or the leaders of Iran I cannot find “good”. They can be “bad” people, perhaps even very bad.

They are human.

But there are those that live amongst us that are not of us. In my mind, they can definitely be described as “evil”, possessed by an evil entity or perhaps even be hybrids of the human and the demonic, as in Icke’s shape-shifting reptiles.

It all comes down to finding a metaphor that works for you.

Perhaps we can talk about Good vs Human?