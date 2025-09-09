As many of you will know, I have been looking at more modern teachings that provide a different a more modern language or for traditional teachings that say the same thing but in a more “poetic” way of expressing it using metaphor.. For example, using the metaphor of a computer or wi-fi to decode frequencies that become the “reality” we perceive with the five sesnses, seems particularly useful.

In addition, recent developments in digital technology allow us to explain in scientific language what has only been available to mystics and communicated in a very different language.

In addition there are now technologies such as binaural beats that can train the brain to settle down to frequencies associated with deep meditation that allow for very similar insights available to mystics over a long period of time. This is done by exposing the brain to slightly different sound frequencies that the corpus collosum interprets as a sound frequency such as 4 hz which is very conducive to deep meditation.

This has been nothing less than a huge revelation for me as it has allowed me to enter deep levels of meditation quite effortlessly, something that is unavailable to someone with ADD or someone like myself with an ill and painful body that militates against deeper insights..

Interestingly, states of the body are absent from the teachings of the Buddha on the Five Hindrances, (pañca nīvaraṇāni), which instead, emphasise sensory desire, ill-will, sloth & torpor, restlessness & worry, and sceptical doubt.

Many of David Icke's, for example, attitudes about religion in general, but Buddhism in particular seem to be generalized and a little unfair to me because there are so many different levels within religion which range from what is taught to the common folk to the mystical or esoteric traditions in which Christianity and Buddhism are pointing to the same one truth although they use very different language.

As Tom Campbell says, there is ONE truth but a thousand ways to get there.

I have my own reflections based on personal reflection, about Buddhism. from my experience with Thervadin Buddhism.

The problem is when a living teaching (which survives in the form of the Suttas) becomes a religion set in stone.

For lay followers it is all about “making merit” for a future rebirth by donating to the monks. The attitude amongst the monks (and I was told this on multiple occasions while staying in a forest monastery in Thailand), is that it is impossible for lay people to “become enlightened” and for the monks this comes only through rigorous effort through ascetic practices, although the Buddha preached the Middle Way which avoided extremes. Perhaps that explains why so many Buddhist monks, after disrobing seem so UNenlightened.

I remember how this always involved sleep deprivation , food deprivation. (only one huge meal a day followed by sugary drinks which means many monks have diabetes) and considerable discomfort and pain (resulting in knee surgeries).

The other attitude that is rampant amongst monks is that being a woman is “an unfortunate rebirth” and the main role of women is to support the monks “become enlightened”. Some women have, fortuhatelu, with some considerable resistance from the monks, broken out of this straitjacket.

The solution - to take the religion out of Buddhism with the Vipassana meditation movement equally has problems. The ethical aspect (the five precepts for lay people - inferior to the monks’ discipline, the Vinaya), is taken out so that only the meditation practise of watching the mind remains. This has been taken up by the corporate sector to improve the running of businesses.

No doubt, one could commit a robbery “mindfully”.

Another “problem” for me involves the way in which oral teachings were preserved for generations by word of month before being codified centuries later which means that we have the core teaching of anatta (no self or doer, as in Advaita Vedanta) existing along practices of Metta, or loving kindness, especially, which posits the existence of a “person” or doer.

This seems generic where even modern teachers’ words are taken down and “codified” when often they were only answering the needs of individual followers. This is responsible for creating contradictory teachers.

The above are only my reflections.

Take it or leave it as you see fit.