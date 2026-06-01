Seemorerocks

I am posting this from the local library on what should be the last of seven days without the internet.

The past few days havd given me the space and time for thoughaband and reflection in the midst of some pretty bad health.

I have been blogging now for over 14 years with scarcely a day off, even during brief sojourns in hospital. Now I have started to reflect on the whole thing.

There have always been multiple strands that give me room for concern and I have tried to keep people up-to-date, if not to put out dire warnings

The problem is, especially with World War, that there is always a threat that the unspeakable might happen and there are always voices telling us that it’s just round the corner.

Of course it is, but there is always an addictive quality to following the news on a day- by-day basis and one has to constantly keep up-to-date.

With the ongoing saga with my own health and a realization that the most important thing for me (and I think, for everybody), is the maintenance of an inner life in the face of forces that want to take away everything it means to be human, I am increasingly of the mind to overcome my addiction and scale back on what I do and heed the warnings of inner resistance to what I am doing.

One day, sooner, I think, than later we are going to be cut off from sources of information we have become habituated to (read the warning from Julian Assange - and it may come from digital IDs and “age verification” that I have not the slightest intention of complying with.

We may as well prepare for that day now.

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What follows are some random thoughts and reflections as they occur to me with all the extra hours I have at my disposal currently.

Free will

Whilst I agree with them on many things some things grate with me. In the case of David Icke it is his blanket refusal to acknowledge the value of religion in the lives of people who fall short of the understanding that I am Consciousness having a human experience (what about the Christian mystics who clearly had a non-dual perception of reality but used the language of Christianity to express it?)

In the case of Jean Nolan it is free will.

It grates with me every time he uses the term?

Whose free will?

It has long seemed to me that my life is pre-destined to a large degree - that the understanding such as I have it, is the product of Grace and not of my will. How is that what I take for granted what seems to be totally beyond the comprehension of others?

Even important meetings with influential people and teachers, or information that falls into my hands has a meant-to-be nature to it and is not dependant on any “free will” of a “person”.

Reading Robert Munroe’s book, Far Journeys, reinforces that.

The Advaita teacher, Ramesh Balsekar says that there is no such thing as free will - everything is predetermined, even free will.

That is more or less how I see it.

It is only within our human realm, determined by space-time with the illusion of a doer that free will can exist.

I do not believe in coinkydinks - the idea that everything that happens is coincidental (what I also call the “Theory of Infinite Coincidence“) and there are only local connections between events.

In this view people who join dots are dangerous and ‘conspiracy theorists’ even when there is no theory, (only analysis) and often no conspiracy.

In fact, there are only connections, non-local causation that we cannot, or refuse to see.

In the Ultimate Realm there is no time and no space. It is a construct of the mind and created when the brain through the five senses decodes Prime Reality and creates what we perceive to be our world in a similar way that a computer and modem decode wave form into the images and sounds we see on our computer.

This is a brilliant, technological analogy for what previous generations saw as Maya, the unreality of the world or previous generations of idealist philosophers like Bishop Berkley saw in the 18th century, and modern physics has confirmed - that the world does not exist without an observer.

Robert Munroe

Reading Robert Munroe’s book Far Journeys in an ordinary state of consciousness wasn’t working for me. It seemed really ‘out-there’ and I was in danger of not persevering. Putting on headphones and listening to Hemi Sync with Focus 12 changed the whole experience. Not only did it facilitate my focus but it put me in a more right brain state that I could absorb the message more fully.

In it, Monroe describes the interactions of who he calls his “Explorers” (one of whom, not named, is obviously Tom Campbell), with entities or energies (he can’t make up his mind which), in other dimensions. It all seems more than a bit fantastical (and it still does to me if I am reading with my left brain), were it not for the fact that he himself is always trying to work out the why.

Also these stories are based on the experiences of hundreds of volunteers recorded in controlled laboratory conditions.

What caught my attention is the information that something like this occurs to us every night in our sleep, raising the possibility that entities might be protecting or working on us while we are routinely ‘out-of-body’.

That would explain the experiences of waking up some mornings out-of-sorts and go on to have terrible days.

I’m not saying this is so but it is worth considering.

Good vs Evil

When I was introduced to Buddhist and yogic thinking almost 40 years ago (and, in fact before that), the question of Good vs Evil did not arise for me. I always saw it as one continuum. What Christians called Evil was somehow just a form of delusion which is strange because the religions that these ideas were based on are full of demons.

But I did not want any part of that.

At some time, I was introduced to the ideas of American psychologist, F Scott Peck who described evil in terms of the People of the Lie. That was a pretty good definition for me at the time. Interestingly, when I looked for him on YouTube I found only one video and that was restricted.

Interesting.

All of this lack of consideration changed 5 years ago ago with “covid” when I began to realise that there is definitely something we could call Evil in the world and there are identifiable people who personify that.

Even Scott Peck no longer cut the mustard.

Enough of liberal views that say Netanyahu is the way he is because of bad parenting!

He’s simply demonic!

Due to influences in my life at the time, I veered towards Christianity.

When I looked at the New Testament, unlike the traditional churches which use the Bible to bolster liberal views that I just couldn’t find there, I found that a book full of a spiritual war between Good and Evil.

It leapt out at me from the page.

Ultimately, that was unsatisfactory for me.

Christianity is based on a Story and, after my 40 year history with Buddhism and Advaita I could never bring myself to believe the Story or the rituals and beliefs that surround it. Indeed I could not bring myself to believe in the return of someone who, according to one book, was going to come back to save us all.

That was not for me although (unlike, say, David Icke) I continue to have high esteem for a Christianity that leads people to a good life that seeks to negate the evil in contrast to the majority of churches from the liberal mainstream to right-wing evangelical. I just need to think of Rick Wiles and Trunews to think of a positive example of people who see the world as it is while believing literally, (as I cannot), in Noah’s Flood.

Reading David Icke in recent years, (especially his recent Reality trilogy), has helped me to complete the circle and to find modern metaphors that work for me.

Instead of a barren land of moral relativism I find a philosophy of life that tells me in his words that not ony that I am not just a human being but Consciousness having a human experience and Infinite potential.

Finally, a metaphor, (and I mean metaphor) that largely speaks to me!

My final point is that the term Good vs Evil does not speak to me either because I cannot find much “good in the human realm. If we look at every one of us, and especially our political leaders, we find a spectrum of, well, humans - people that are imperfect and capable of carrying out, amidst the good, some pretty bad acts.

If I look at leaders such as, say, Vladimir Putin, or the leaders of Iran I cannot find “good”. They can be “bad” people, perhaps even very bad.

They are human.

But there are those that live amongst us that are not of us. In my mind, they can definitely be described as “evil”, possessed by an evil entity or perhaps even be hybrids of the human and the demonic, as in Icke’s shape-shifting reptiles.

It all comes down to finding a metaphor that works for you.

Perhaps we can talk about Good vs Human?