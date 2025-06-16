Haifa Oil Refinery announced that it has shut down all facilities, including the power plant responsible for some of the steam and electricity production, due to extensive damage caused by Iranian ballistic missile attacks.

This single refinery is responsible for production of sixty percent of ALL fuel used in Israel: Gasoline, Diesel, even Aviation fuel for Fighter Jets!

With this shut-down due to Iran missile hits, Israel is now OUT of production for sixty percent of its ability to refine the fuels used for daily life and for military use.

This is a gigantic blow inflicted upon Israel by Iran.

