First it was a massive PHP attack on websites



Then last week it was Microsoft... with a massive Outlook outage



Then Friday FAA with it’s massive outage on Friday. Thousands of delays... flights are still delayed this morning.. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy... used the opportunity to ask for more money.



I had a fascinating conversation with Kevin DeMeritt, Founder of Lear Capital, about gold, silver, and what investors should be paying attention to right now. If you’re curious about protecting your wealth and learning where the market is headed, you won’t want to miss this discussion.



👉 Watch the full conversation here:

• What ever HAPPENED to the gold at Ft. Knox...

More recently

ALL HELL BREAKING LOOSE: More Massive Outages, Apple Pay, Charles Schwab, Banks, E*Trade | Redacted



