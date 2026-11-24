For years, Jensen Huang’s handshake deals and financing relationships have quietly propped up the U.S. stock market. With AI stocks dominating the indexes, losing him threatened to send the whole market into freefall. Jensen Huang is Nvidia.

Washington bet it could win the AI race by hobbling China, cutting off Nvidia chips and ASML lithography the same way it cut Russia off from SWIFT. Huang warned against it, pushing to let China buy Nvidia chips and build on CUDA. Instead, the export controls backfired.

China is now churning out Huawei chips, bringing its own lithography online within a year, and ramping up Changxin high-bandwidth memory that could flood the market and hammer SK Hynix and Samsung. With 500 percent more engineers, electricity at half the price, and a power grid twice the size of America’s, the U.S. may have handed Beijing the formula to dominate artificial intelligence.

Nvidia’s board has unanimously reinstated Huang as CEO after unverified allegations tying him to an affair with a Chinese spy proved false. Nvidia stock rocketed more than 30 percent, and the Nasdaq jumped 6 percent.

Can Huang still win the semiconductor war with China, or has Washington already lost it? @healthranger and Perpetuo

This is why I remain a bit dubious about Mike Adams’ positions on AI.

He is more of a businessman and entrepeneur than journalist.

https://t.me/c/1304423165/117894