With the US Department of Justice having released the Epstein Files, albeit in heavily redacted form, some enterprising Internet Sleuths found a simple way to UN-REDACT them!

Yes, it’s real. The DOJ released Epstein files on Dec 19, 2025, with some redactions done poorly—black bars over text without removing the underlying data, allowing copy-paste to reveal it.

This is confirmed on Reddit, TikTok, and Threads. It’s gaining attention on social media, but mainstream outlets are focusing more on the release itself than this flaw.

The flaw allows readers to see what government did NOT want people to see.

I tired it. It works:

After highlighting the redacted test, clicking “copy” then opening either Notepad or a Word document and clicking “paste”

I cannot help but wonder if it was intentional? It gives the impression to the guilty that they are protected, but they left a method to un-redact it knowing that the public would figure it out.

This revelation ought to keep thousands of people very busy over the Christmas holiday. In very many cases (not all) the public can now see what the government did not want us to see about the Epstein case.

I suspect Hal Turner will not want you to see this

Trump accused of rape

Canadian Prepper reports on this an puts it in context

X had this blanked out

LIVE: MAGA gets UNCOVERED as Trump CAUGHT in FILES COVER-UP