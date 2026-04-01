Seemorerocks

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StillUponTheVine's avatar
StillUponTheVine
5d

Every one of his “allies” could have gone full Hegseth, & thrown everything they had into fully supporting USrael's illegal war, but Trump would still have walked away & left them as soon as it looked like it wasn't going his way.

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Smacko9's avatar
Smacko9
5d

'As long as Bibi Netanyahu is the Prime minister he can't be sent to Jail' ?

'As long as Trump is the President he can't be sent to Jail' ?

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'Trump is Trapped' in Iran as Israeli Fanatics Push For Total Armageddon:

Bob Moriarty

https://youtu.be/Jx9lezqunq8

Mar 31, 2026

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