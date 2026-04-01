This is an interesting interview.

It raised thoughts that perhaps, although it is not a goal of the Iranians, that attacking the US technology giants in the Gulf states might have a secondary effect of crippling (or at least undermining) the AI bubble and the entire dystopian agenda.

Is it just a fantasy?

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Donald Trump issues a blunt ultimatum to the UK and Europe regarding energy dependence as global tensions with Iran reach a breaking point. This episode explores the potential for a massive oil shock and what Trump’s refusal to provide further energy security means for the future of international alliances. Watch for an in-depth analysis of the geopolitical shifts that the mainstream media is largely ignoring.



The US president has signaled the Middle East conflict could end this month as gas prices continue to soar

Welcome to RT’s live coverage of the US-Israeli war on Iran and the wider turmoil across the Middle East, affected by missile and drone strikes from both sides.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he expects the US war with Iran to end in two to three weeks. He made the comments after failing to rally European NATO members to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has kept closed to most vessels.

The disruption to shipping has pushed US gas prices past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with both leaders expressing “serious concern” over the deteriorating situation in the region and emphasizing the need for a rapid end to hostilities and renewed political‑diplomatic efforts that respect the “legitimate interests of all states.”

Strikes in Tehran and Israel continued through Wednesday, with both sides accusing each other of targeting civilian infrastructure.

READ MORE: Russia will not sell oil to price cap backers – Moscow

Here are the latest developments:

• Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed that “all houses in villages near the Lebanese border will be destroyed,” saying West Jerusalem will apply the “model used in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza” and establish a security zone up to the Litani River, with hundreds of thousands of displaced people barred from returning until “the safety and security of residents of northern Israel is guaranteed.”

• US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth claimed that “regime change in Iran has occurred,” telling reporters that “this new regime should be wiser than the last” and warning that “if Iran is not willing, then the US War Department will continue with even more intensity.”

• In Lebanon, Israeli attacks have forced more than 200,000 people to flee into Syria in less than a month, according to UNHCR.