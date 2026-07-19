After taking a lot of time to write a long article I am taking some time off the wars.

Rest assured: things are getting much worse quickly.

Hours before Iran’s July 20 deadline expires, the United States struck the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant in Khuzestan — the red line Tehran warned about for weeks — even as, according to information received by this program, Washington is quietly pushing three hidden conditions through Pakistani mediators to bring Iran back to the table, including a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz only through IRGC-approved corridors. In this emergency Sunday briefing, Larry Johnson breaks down why Iran’s missiles stopped missing (China’s BeiDou), how deep the Pentagon’s precision-munitions inventory has been drawn down, and the global diesel and jet-fuel shortage already hitting prices; Pepe Escobar details the deadline, the back-channel, and the terms; and Zulfiqar Ali reports what his sources say about Tehran’s inner circle, Field Marshal Asim Munir’s talks with MBS, and why Kuwait’s leadership is in Islamabad right now.



Where claims go beyond public reporting, they are presented as sourced assessments — attributed on screen — and clearly separated from what is independently confirmed (the Darkhovin strike per Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization with the IAEA investigating; strikes on Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan; the collapse of Hormuz transits).



Pepe Escobar is a veteran geopolitical correspondent focused on Eurasian integration; Larry Johnson is a former CIA analyst and State Department counter-terrorism official; Zulfiqar Ali reports with direct access to sources in Islamabad and Tehran. Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitical analysis channel covering the multipolar transition, de-dollarization, and great-power conflict. Subscribe for the Monday and Tuesday follow-ups as the deadline passes. Full intelligence briefs: Substack (Transition Protocol, $5/month).

