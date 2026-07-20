Transition Protocol

RED LINE CROSSED: Inside the Secret Offer Washington Is Making While Iran Hits Back Hardest Yet

Sunday, July 19, 2026 was, by any measure, the most consequential day of the Iran–U.S. war so far. In the early hours of the morning, U.S. forces struck the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant in Khuzestan — the site Iran has long called its ultimate red line. Hours later, Tehran answered with its heaviest retaliatory strikes yet on U.S. ba…