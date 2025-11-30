Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
4h

Winepress: "For the umpteenth time, it has zero to do with drugs and fentanyl: it’s all about oil, oil, oil, and gold and their natural resources. It’s comically too obvious to see, unless of course one only listens to what Trump posts and swallows what Fox News and Newsmax force feed."

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/declaration-of-war-trump-declares?publication_id=832192&post_id=180291300&isFreemail=true&r=2k1u9v&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
fffffffff's avatar
fffffffff
5h

Looks like we're off to the races. I didn't even finish my Thanksgiving leftovers yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture