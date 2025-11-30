Winepress: "For the umpteenth time, it has zero to do with drugs and fentanyl: it’s all about oil, oil, oil, and gold and their natural resources. It’s comically too obvious to see, unless of course one only listens to what Trump posts and swallows what Fox News and Newsmax force feed."
https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/declaration-of-war-trump-declares?publication_id=832192&post_id=180291300&isFreemail=true&r=2k1u9v&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Looks like we're off to the races. I didn't even finish my Thanksgiving leftovers yet.
No posts
Ready for more?
Winepress: "For the umpteenth time, it has zero to do with drugs and fentanyl: it’s all about oil, oil, oil, and gold and their natural resources. It’s comically too obvious to see, unless of course one only listens to what Trump posts and swallows what Fox News and Newsmax force feed."
https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/declaration-of-war-trump-declares?publication_id=832192&post_id=180291300&isFreemail=true&r=2k1u9v&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Looks like we're off to the races. I didn't even finish my Thanksgiving leftovers yet.