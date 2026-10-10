I implore you:

PLEASE share this with all your networks - via social media, email and more importantly - word of mouth!

Make no mistake.

This is probably the most important part of the election.

But it will certainly escape public attention.

Apart from the covid jabs this is the one thing that will take you to SLAVERY

🚩 Red Alert :

Labour have just announced CBDC as a Policy - Promising to use it to “lower the cost of living”

They are selling it as a revolution in banking, and will issue ‘e-bank licences’- using the RBNZ infrastructure the govt has paid for - “ you just plug in your digital wallet!” This comes days after National announced Digital ID for passport-less travel to Australia.



Arena Williams, likely the next bozo selected to lead the clown party explains Central Bank Digitial Currency ledger “ oh it’s like a roundabout!”



National and Labour have both agreed to support legislation for the social media ban - which will necessitate digital ID as well. Last week Hipkins & Luxon were fighting over who gets the credit for digital ID. This is how twisted those two are.



CBDC is the ultimate vehicle into a dystopian future these assclowns are hell bent on leading us into. The Govt will control what you do with your money and will control you.



PARTY VOTE NZ FIRST TO THROTTLE THESE PRICKS BACK.

Source

An earlier thread from 2025

This is how the NZ media deceptively pitches it

Labour’s own policy page presents this as open banking / fintech competition, not as a central bank digital currency and the media complies with the narrative

Labour is promising to make the country’s banking sector more competitive if elected, with Labour leader Chris Hipkins saying he wants to create a clearer pathway for “innovative” financial providers to grow into “genuine” banking competitors, and to give New Zealanders more choice.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, Hipkins says four big banks dominate New Zealand’s banking sector. New Zealand has 26 registered banks. The banks Hipkins is referring to are Australian-owned ANZ, BNZ, Westpac NZ and ASB.

The four large Australian-owned banks are responsible for 84% of bank lending while five NZ-owned banks account for about 10% of bank lending, according to the Reserve Bank.

“When there isn’t enough competition, customers have less choice and banks have less reason to offer them a better deal,” Hipkins says. “Labour will break down the barriers that stop new competitors taking on the big banks.”

“When banks compete harder, Kiwis get more choice and more power to shop around for a better deal,” Hipkins says.

Labour promised to:

Introduce a new e-money licence for businesses offering services like digital wallets and payments with rules that “reflect what they do and the risks involved”

Open up the banking system by making sure smaller providers can access essential banking and payments infrastructure on “fair” terms

Give New Zealanders constant access to their money by requiring a secure, 24/7 real-time payments system by 2030

Create a clearer pathway for “innovative” financial providers to grow into “genuine” banking competitors

Make it easier for people to switch by making government-verified identity easier to use across banks and fintechs

https://www.interest.co.nz/banking/140571/chris-hipkins-promises-labour-will-break-down-barriers-stop-new-competitors-taking

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/politics_election-2026/1780500/labour-targets-big-banks-in-cost-of-living-push

From the Reserve Bank

https://www.rbnz.govt.nz/money-and-cash/future-of-money/digital-cash/digital-cash-your-questions-answered#main-heading

This is what Grok AI said

Me: This seems to be suggesting the introduction of CBDCs or CBDCs by a different name

Yes, that’s a reasonable reading of the post’s framing — and of the underlying policy overlap — even if the official announcement is not explicitly “we are launching a CBDC.”What Labour actually announced (7 October 2026)Labour’s policy is branded as boosting competition against the big four Australian-owned banks (ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Westpac) as a cost-of-living measure. Key elements include:

A new e-money licence (also called a digital banking licence) for firms offering digital wallets, prepaid cards, and payment services. Rules would be matched to the risks of those services rather than full bank licensing.

Requirement that smaller providers get fair access to essential banking and payments infrastructure.

A clear pathway for payments/fintech firms to grow into full digital banks.

A secure 24/7 real-time payments system by 2030.

Wider use of government-verified digital identity to make switching between providers easier.

Commitment that Kiwibank stays 100% New Zealand-owned.

Mainstream coverage (RNZ, interest.co.nz, Labour’s own policy page) presents this as open banking / fintech competition, not as a central bank digital currency.How this intersects with CBDC / “Digital Cash”The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has been researching a retail CBDC (which it calls Digital Cash) since around 2020–2021. It is currently in research/design work (Stage 2), with further analysis through 2025–2026. If pursued, RBNZ has indicated it could be available around 2030 and would sit alongside physical cash rather than replace it. Labour’s package uses language and infrastructure that critics (including the X post author) see as enabling or closely adjacent to CBDC features:

Digital wallets + e-money licences + real-time payments rails + digital ID create the technical and regulatory plumbing that a retail CBDC would also rely on.

RBNZ has itself shifted some emphasis toward broader “payments modernisation,” which some observers describe as a potential “CBDC by the back door.”

The X post explicitly links this to earlier RBNZ comments about retail CBDC, programmable money risks, distribution via private providers, and the need for digital ID.

In short: Labour is not standing up and saying “we will issue a programmable central-bank digital currency.” It is proposing private-sector digital money instruments, faster payments infrastructure, and digital identity tools that the RBNZ’s ongoing Digital Cash work could plug into or parallel. Skeptics view the combination as functionally equivalent or preparatory; supporters view it as ordinary fintech modernisation and competition policy.The post’s core claim — that this moves New Zealand further toward a more centrally controllable digital money system — rests on that infrastructure overlap and the author’s prior concerns about RBNZ’s programme, rather than on Labour using the exact acronym “CBDC” in the announcement.