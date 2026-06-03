Enjoy a very special experience in this meditation by Eckhart that has been combined with Hemi-Sync® audio to slow your mental chatter and help you increase your awareness between Eckhart's words. If you want more binaural tracks Eckhart Teachings has teamed with Hemi-Sync® to create "Journeys into Stillness", a specially tailored program for moving gradually and more easily into Presence.

Click here to purchase the program!

https://teachings.eckharttolle.com/journeys-into-stillness/



Headphones that enclose the ear are preferred to reduce ambient room noise and provide a more distraction-free experience.

