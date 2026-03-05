WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW



According to reports coming from inside Israel — particularly from Tel Aviv and Haifa — the situation is pointing toward organized civil disobedience and a breakdown of military discipline.



When more than 200 buildings are reduced to rubble and the Iron Dome defense system is perceived to have completely failed, it is natural for the public to lose trust in the state. Based on the current situation, the internal unrest appears to have several key aspects:



1. Clash Between the Military and Police



Scent of Rebellion: Israeli media and social media reports suggest that several reservists have refused to report for duty. Their stance is that if the leadership (Netanyahu and the President) is absent, why should they risk their lives?



Police Violence: Clashes have occurred between civilians and police in the streets of Tel Aviv. People are protesting the lack of facilities in bunkers and the government’s “silence.”



2. Internal Displacement Crisis



From North to Center: Due to Hezbollah’s attacks, hundreds of thousands of Israelis had already relocated from northern areas. Now, following the destruction of 200 buildings in Tel Aviv, even the previously considered “safe” central regions are witnessing a wave of internal displacement, overwhelming local administration systems.



3. “Psychological Warfare” in Bunkers



The “psychological crisis” mentioned in Statement No. 8 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is reportedly becoming visible on the ground. Underground bunkers in Israel are overcrowded, with reports of severe shortages of food and medicine. Tensions are rising, with incidents of people attacking one another, and the military is facing serious challenges in controlling the situation.



4. Political Vacuum and the Rise of “Militias”



In Netanyahu’s absence, extremist groups within Israel have reportedly begun arming themselves. These groups are making decisions independently of the government, potentially pushing the country toward internal civil war.



Summary:



Israel is currently fighting on two fronts — externally against Iran and its allies, and internally against a collapsing domestic structure. The withdrawal or distancing of France and other allies has reportedly dealt a final blow to Israeli public confidence.

