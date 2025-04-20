Airline passengers without a REAL ID may be denied boarding starting May 7.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it would implement long-overdue, stricter ID requirements at U.S. airports starting May 7, warning passengers they could be denied boarding.

Beginning May 7, TSA will no longer accept state-issued IDs that are not REAL ID compliant. Congress approved new, stricter federal standards for ID issuance in 2005, but implementation has been repeatedly delayed.

The TSA said next month that passengers 18 and older who do not have a passport or enhanced ID "may face delays, additional screening, or possible denial of entry into the security checkpoint."

https://t.me/trumpetnews1/39127

REAL ID ROLLED OUT UNDER TRUMP

Watch the entire video HERE

REAL ID is coming — are you ready to be tracked 24/7?

The government’s new system isn’t just about “security”… it’s about total control.

They’ll know where you are, when you’re there, and who you’re with. Journalist @BergerPosts joins us to break it all down.

"I don't buy for a minute that [Trump] was a little orange baby confused by Fauci...What [does] the cabal that controls the money supply have on him that he's their puppet like this?...after all these years, after all these [COVID-jab] deaths, he ignores the victims."

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova (@sasha_latypova) describes for Leslie Manookian (@LeslieManookian) of the Health Freedom Defense Fund (@theHFDF) how President Trump must be controlled by "the cabal that controls the money supply" via some kind of "kompromat" (i.e., damaging or compromising information used for blackmail).

This must be the case, Latypova notes, because while Trump is restructuring the federal government, he is not addressing any of the core criminal enterprises (my term) that orchestrated the COVID crimes against humanity (my term).

"What do they have on Trump? How did they get him? Because I know they got him. Okay? So I wanna know what's the kompromat? How do they control him?" Latypova asks rhetorically. She likens Trump's restructuring of the federal government to a restructuring of a bankrupt casino; Trump's administration is cutting workers, dismantling USAID, and improving its stance with creditors, but it's not addressing the government's metaphorical "gaming license"; i.e., its ability to commit crimes like the COVID crimes against humanity, which include the rollout of the poisonous mRNA injections.

"He was pushing for [the COVID injections," Latypova adds. "In...emails [from 2020], it's clear that Trump was pushing for it to be approved ASAP...and he's not stupid. Okay? He's very smart. He's very litigious. He is aware of law....So he knows what he's signing...as a corporate business owner, he's very careful about what he's signing. So I'm sure he absolutely knows what he signed, which declarations and what announcements and what the legal implications of them [are]. So I don't buy for a minute that he was a little orange baby...confused by Fauci. No...he knows exactly what he did. He was pushing for these shots to be approved before Christmas."

The retired pharma executive adds,

"Even...[the] EMA [the European Medicines Agency] regulators, who are evil...were not the ones pushing. He was pushing them."

Latypova goes on to say:

“What [does] the cabal that controls the money supply...have on [Trump] that he's their puppet like this? And after all these years, after all these deaths, he ignores the victims. He signed an EO to get the military who were fired for using vaccines, [to] get them back, and give them back-pay. And, I mean, this is like, a slap in the face really...so the people who tried to kill you with poison and forced you and threw you into the prison and beat you physically...and made your life miserable...the people who tried to kill you, now [say] you can come back [and] work for them again?...I am absolutely speechless..."

Watch HERE

https://www.wired.com/story/ice-palantir-immigrationos/

DOGE is going to work with Palantir to build a “mega API” as a way to get more data on Americans in never before seen and invasive ways. ⚠️

The point of this “mega API” is to FULLY centralize sensitive information from every American citizen…Income, social security, phone number, addresses, you name it…And, consolidate it all into one MASSIVE Federal database.

Just like REAL ID, this project will consolidate and accelerate Federal reach and oversight, only with our personal financial information, meshing with the UNCONSTITUTIONAL Federal Reserve.

We are talking NEXT LEVEL surveillance, and monitoring of American citizens and their financial information using AI supercomputers.

WELCOME TO THE ANTI-AMERICA FIRST POLICE STATE NIGHTMARE.

https://t.me/trumpetnews1/39134

"Since the Patriot Act, they've been trying to get...the Real ID adopted, and their latest push is to...insist that you need it to travel." "I've been trying to work with people...to stop the real ID...this technology is [about] control. It's not really to help us."

This is a clip of former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, investment banker, and founder of the Solari Report Catherine Austin Fitts (@solari_the) in an interview with UKColumn (@ukcolumn). --------------

Partial transcription of clip--------------

"So, since the Patriot Act, they've been trying to get something called the Real ID adopted, and their latest push is to do it through the states and insist that you needed to travel. And they're getting very bad uptake. So they keep warning people they can't travel after a certain point this year. I think it's May. And yet they're getting very poor uptake, but they're pushing hard. And, of course, Trump is making all sorts of noises with election fraud and immigration on biometrics, and there's push for that. And I'm not current on the latest details on that. I've been trying to work with people at the state level to stop the real ID. "I think, you know, I'm hopeful that more and more people are beginning to understand the risk of this stuff. We've seen a real appreciation now for why it's so important to use cash and checks and to keep the financial system analog. And I don't know how you're doing on that in Britain, but people are starting to realize, oh, this technology is more to control. It's not really to help us."